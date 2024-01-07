1. A "Did you feed the cat?" tracker that'll prevent your precious angel from tricking you into thinking they weren't fed. If there's any confusion in the household about when they were fed last, this will resolve it!
Did You Feed The Dog? is a small business that makes various reminder signs for pet owners. They also make signs that remind you to brush your teeth and take your medicine!
Promising review: "Simple and just what we needed to track the dogs' meals. My husband and I love this — we don't have to yell at each other from across the house to see if we fed the dogs or not. As for my dogs — they are not a fan of this product. They are upset that they are no longer being fed double meals because we couldn't remember if we fed them or not. Worth the $10!" —Megan
Get it from Amazon for $12.95 (also available in a dog version).
2. A self-groomer cat brush so your kitties can groom themselves and enjoy pets whenever they want — even if you're not around to provide them. You can even load it up with catnip if they need some convincing.
Promising review: "None of my cats like to play with toys and it was driving me [wild]! They have so much energy but would get bored with any toy within days. I tried rotating them and interactive toys, anything and everything for hours and at different times. There is nothing that has kept my cats busy like these grooming tools! I have literally never seen any of them sit and mess with something for more than a few minutes but my cats will rub on this for like 20 min at a time. 100% worth the money!" —Amazon Customer
P.S. Don't forget to add some catnip to your cart so you can make your cat an offer they can't refuse!
Get it from Amazon for $11.98.
3. A snuggle puppy stuffed toy because your pup could use some extra love, especially if they have separation anxiety when you leave. It has a "real feel" heartbeat, so you'll earn some major pet parent points for this one.
The "real feel" heartbeat has two modes: 24-hour continuous use or eight-hour use with automatic shut-off. It comes with AAA batteries and a one-time use heat pack.
Snuggle Puppy was created in 1997 by a breeder who wanted to help a litter of puppies to transition to their new homes. It ended up being so effective that the line was eventually expanded to help other pets with stress and anxiety.
Promising review: "I received a puppy approximately two months ago, and she carries it around all over! As a new puppy, she has many toys, but always leaves the others after five minutes of play time. This one she carries all over the place, even when the heart is not beating. The toy is very durable and soft. Well worth the money I paid for it!" —Sophie23
Get it from Amazon for $39.95+ (available in six colors).
4. Or a purr pillow your kitty can cuddle up with for comfort when you're not around to provide the snuggles. The gentle purring sound is especially soothing for anxious cats!
The touch-activated purr pillow is available as a purple kitty or a blue sloth. Petstages offers other soothing toys, including a glow-in-the-dark mouse that contains catnip.
Promising review: "Our kitten, Spazz, LOVES the Purr Pillow!!! He loves to tackle and body slam the purple guy, as we call it, and grab it, bite it, and kick it with his hind legs! If there were ever a soft plush kitten/cat toy that can take extreme punishment, the Purr Pillow is it!!! He loves it so much, that when we give it to him, he'll run off with it in his mouth and put it in his special mini cardboard box. The Purr Pillow is more than worth its cost!!!" —Denice C.
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
5. A painfully cute ceramic water fountain if you know the struggle of fighting over the faucet...with a cat. They'll be ~pawsitiviely~ content with their own fountain. Plus, it's great for cats who don't drink enough water — this'll pique their interest.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes says: "I've been using this cactus water fountain for months and absolutely love it. I've used the cheap plastic kind in the past and noticed that 1) they get dirty fast and are annoying to clean, and 2) cats can knock them over or push them around. This ceramic fountain has solved all my problems, and the best part is that both of my cats actually love drinking out of it! It's hefty and doesn't shift around as they are trying to drink, and there's been no attempts to dismantle it either. It gives off a good flow from either side of the cactus in the middle, and my cats either like to nibble on that or drink around the hole the water flows into. This fountain is also super quiet, though you'll notice it making a bit of a noise when the water gets low (which helps remind you to clean it out and put in fresh water), and it shuts off entirely when out of water for safety. Ample hydration is *so* important for cats, especially if they're mostly on a dry food diet, so it's worth it to invest in a proper watering fountain that's built to last. And this one is."
Happy & Polly is a small business with an incredible collection of cutesy cat and dog products, from carriers and scratching posts to water fountains and even apparel.
Get it from Happy & Polly for $69.99 (originally $79.99).
6. And a leakproof, portable dog water bottle to keep your pet hydrated while you're on the go. It's perfect for long days at the park and road trips! The water spout is also a mini dish for them to drink from so they'll never go thirsty.
Promising reviews: "I saw this on a TikTok video and checked on Amazon and ordered it. My toy poodle loves it and drank out of it with no hesitation. With the heat wave we are having in California right now, I want to be sure she is well hydrated. Before I leave the house I fill the holder with ice and water, and I am set. Easy to clean and no spilled water in the car. Easy to throw in my purse and have it when we are out walking around." —Amazon Customer
"This water bottle is truly a godsend! I cannot imagine using any other travel water bottle for my pups! It is slim, fits perfectly in a bottle slot in my travel bag; it is lightweight and has a loop to put around my wrist when I walk with my pups. It is extremely convenient on car rides, when my pup is thirsty and needs a quick pick-me-up! I especially love the fact that it sucks the water back in, so that I am not wasting unused water." —LV4NMLS
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in three sizes and four colors).
7. An orthopedic pet bed so you can maximize their comfort, especially if they live for a relaxing afternoon snooze! The ergonomic design has a soft cushion that evenly distributes body weight while improving airflow.
Promising review: "I was looking for a new bed for my old man since he has been having trouble sleeping with arthritis. As soon as I got the bed delivered, I laid on it myself as a tester and I was pleasantly surprised at how much support it had! I knew my senior dog would love it. He’s a husky/pitbull mix and around 80 lbs. The jumbo is more than enough to stretch out on, maybe even fit two dogs :)" —Atang
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in a variety of sizes, colors, and materials).
8. Or an Aspen self-warming bed for those hard-to-please kitties who turn their nose up at basically everything you buy for them — this may just win them over. It's unbelievably cozy *and* it uses heat-reflecting technology to keep it perfectly toasty with your pet's body heat!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes swears by it: "This is THE cat bed, y'all. Neither of my cats have ever really taken to a cat bed and much preferred to doze on their cat tree or curl up on a regular blanket — until I finally caved in and bought the Aspen self-warming bed a while back. IMMEDIATELY upon placing it on my couch, one of my cats crawled into it and happily began napping. As soon as he moved away, my other cat jumped in to take it for a test run as well — and immediately curled up as well. After about a week of them taking turns using it (literally, the cat *not* in the bed would lay next to it waiting for the other to leave — my polite boys 🥹), I realized I needed to buy a second one. They immediately took to that one as well, and now, they both have access to their favorite bed whenever they like!
Whenever I put my hand underneath them, I can definitely feel how warm they are underneath, so the bed's self-warming feature seems to work well. I think what they love most about it is the shape and how unbelievably cushy it is. And the sides of the bed are supportive enough for them to put their heads on, but still flexible enough for them to stretch out however they like. While the listing recommends this bed for cats under 10 pounds, larger cats will be just fine, as Sneaky is quite large (his affectionate nickname is "Chonky"), and he adores this bed. Most of all, I love knowing they won't be cold at night, especially when I'm away from home. Knowing I'll never have to waste money on another cat bed that sits unused is just the cherry on top. Highly recommend!!"
Get it from Amazon for $23.88 (also available in other styles/sizes).
9. An enzymatic toothpaste because your pooch needs proper oral care, too! This will help you keep their pearly whites clean, freshen their breath, and prevent scary dental health issues. Who's the best pet parent of 2024? You are!
Many reviewers used a soft-bristled finger brush to help them easily spread the toothpaste.
It includes no foaming agents, so it's safe for your pet to swallow!
Promising review: "For years I put off brushing my dog's teeth, thinking it was ridiculous. Then, after putting my dog through an anesthetized procedure to clean his teeth and being out several hundred dollars, only six months later the plaque was already building up to levels where the vet was saying his teeth needed to be cleaned again. I tried everything else hoping to spare him the stress of the anesthesia and my pocketbook the cost of the procedure. My vet recommended this product, and I figured, what do I have to lose? I started brushing his teeth daily and very quickly noticed an improvement. His teeth have been cleaner and cleaner the longer I use the product. I now use it every day. Along with an antler to chew on, his teeth are looking very clean and healthy and he got a good checkup from the vet at our last visit! My dog likes the flavor. He's not wild about the brushing but he puts up with it because he likes the taste. It takes less than 30 seconds a day." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $11.41 (available in three flavors).
10. A pack of all-natural matabi chew sticks — not all cats are over the moon for catnip after all. If your fur baby is a bit of an oddball and loves chewing on furniture legs and charger cables, these may capture their attention!
Meowy Janes is a New Jersey-based small business that specializes in catnip alternatives. They work with sustainable, family-owned farms to source their natural products.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Chelsea Stuart gave these to her kitties: "I recently tried some of these out with my cats and they were a hit! TBH they've never really been super into catnip — they'll play with it but they don't go wild — so I was excited to see they were into these. They bat them around, rub their faces all over them, and ultimately, when they're done, hide them under a chair or in their cat condo so they can come back to them later."
Promising review: "I have two cats, one special needs almost blind kitty, and one very lovey-dovey, very vocal kitty. The special needs kitty has not warmed up to these yet, but she usually needs extra time with new things. But my talkative kitty just loves them! I scraped off some bark as instructed, and she gnawed, tossed, chased and altogether enjoyed them." —Grace Cook
Get them from Meowy Janes on Etsy for $11.85 or Amazon for $11.21.
11. Or mounted catnip balls to send even the chillest felines into a frenzy that's almost too fun to watch. Each ball has a different flavor so there's a good chance they'll like at least one of 'em: silvervine, gall fruit, catnip, and cat sugar.
Promising review: "The cats are in love with this thing and it is so durable! They have been rubbing their faces against it as well as pulling on it with their paws and it has not fallen once. Great entertainment!" —Sky
Get a set of four from Amazon for $12.98 (available connected or as stand-alone balls).
12. A grooming rake made for pets with SUPER thick undercoats — it's cute until it's not. This gently removes loose hair and eliminates tangles, knots, dander, and trapped dirt, which will *instantly* make you feel like a better pet parent.
Promising review: "I have a German shepherd affectionately known as a German 'Shedder.' All I do is chase this dog around the house with my Dyson, especially the two times a year she blows her coat. I had no expectations when I ordered the undercoat rake as nothing else has worked besides a spring shave, which looks ridiculous. By reading the other reviews, I utilized short strokes, one area at a time and literally the fur was flying. It's the first time I really felt like I could successfully get to and eliminate the undercoat shedding. So much was coming off of her, a neighbor walking by expressed her displeasure with the flying fur! I've used it several days in a row now and despite the fact she's not a fan of standing still that long I think it is fantastic." —MollsMav
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in eight colors).