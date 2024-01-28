You Need These 28 Problem-Solving Products If You Absolutely Despise Driving In The Winter

1. A windshield ice cover because if you can start your day without a frozen, snow-filled windshield, why wouldn't you? Those frosty mornings spent angrily scraping away are a thing of the past.
See a TikTok of the windshield ice cover in action!
It attaches to your mirrors with straps plus can be tucked into shut car doors to prevent theft (and to further keep it in place). It's waterproof and measures 69x41 inches, so it'll fit most cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs.
Promising reviews: "After a month of ice, lots of snow, and below zero temperatures, I LOVE THIS PRODUCT!!!! The amazing thing to me is its ability to withstand -20 degree temperatures with snow and ice. No cracking, tearing, or any problems with this windshield cover." —SunnyFunny
"Fit my Dodge Caliber like a glove. (If my car was any bigger it wouldn't work.) The straps go around the side mirrors, then the flaps fold into the car and you shut the doors. This keeps the fabric nice and tight so the wind will not move it. It covers the wipers and the little space between the wipers and the hood, so ice and snow won't accumulate there either. I pulled it off after light snow last night and it just slid right off. I folded it and threw it in the back. Perfect for winter weather." —Paula
Get it on Amazon for $19.90.
2. A cup holder adapter for anyone who keeps their Yeti mug or Hydro Flask filled with a hot bev in the winter and needs it to be within arm's reach at all times. No more rolling around on the floor or accidental spills in your car!
Wine & Whiskey Co. is a Texas-based small biz selling a wide range of adorable phone cases and T-shirts, plus genius car accessories (obvi).
Promising review: "This fit my 36 oz. Yeti Rambler bottle very well and fit my Hyundai’s cup holder perfectly. Even on sharp wild turns this cup holder attachment didn’t budge!" —Irene Vines
Get it from Wine & Whiskey Co. on Etsy for $12.99+ (also available in packs of three, four, and six; check out the seller's shop for other cup holder adapters in various bottle sizes).
3. Or this cup holder expander with a storage box to ensure your giant mug fits *and* you'll have a bit of extra room for any other essentials you need to keep handy in order to survive the season.
Promising review: "Love this product!! The attachment swivels around the cup holder so it won’t be in the way of your car’s built-in center console cup holder. [It] has room for your phone or other small items like a pen and pad, glasses, etc." —lovetoread
Get it from Amazon for $26.99.
4. A giant foam snow broom that includes a telescoping pole so you can quickly push those layers of powder off your car and get on with your day.
Because it's foam, it's super lightweight and it won't scratch your paint, and the telescoping handle makes it easier to fit in the trunk. It also has two flashlights on the front, so you can see what you're doing on those dark winter mornings. The opposite end has a built-in scraper if you end up needing to remove a thick layer of ice, too!
Promising review: "Especially great for any vehicles with a high roofline. Very easy to remove light or heavy snow quickly and safely on vehicle surfaces. Have always used the old brush type snow removers...this is faster and with the telescoping pole, it reaches across [the] roof line of SUVs and minivans easily. The scraper is useful for light buildup on windows, but a hand scraper will provide much more leverage. Only drawback is it does consume space in vehicle unless you unscrew the pole. No excuse for leaving that snow on the roof when driving with this tool!" —Frank
Get it on Amazon for $13.99.
5. A universal plush cover if you've ever experienced the un~bear~able agony of gripping an ice-cold steering wheel in the dead of winter. Why not treat your hands to a warm and fuzzy hug instead?
Promising review: "Looks really cute and is just as soft and fluffy as the pictures suggest. Keeps my hands from burning in the summer, and I have zero doubt it will keep them from freezing this winter." —Enoch A. Smith
Get it from Amazon for $16.34+ (available in four styles).
6. A rechargeable hand warmer your future freezing self will surely thank you for. When the temps drop, you'll be prepared and have an instant solution for icicle fingers before you hit the road. Bonus points: It doubles as a power bank!
Promising review: "This hand warmer is amazing! My hands are constantly cold, and I've tried all sorts of products to help keep them warm, but nothing has worked until now. I charge the hand warmer every night with a standard USB charger and the next day, I have hours of warmth. The three temperature settings are very helpful — I use the highest setting when I'm outdoors for long periods of time and the lower settings when I'm indoors (e.g., sitting at my desk or in a cold movie theater). I've already given hand warmers as gifts to several cold-handed friends and family members and they're loving it as well." —RK
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in a variety of colors/styles and in packs of two).
7. A Java Sok so you can enjoy your fave cold drink beverage without condemning your hands to a frozen fate. 🥶 It'll also help prevent the ice from melting too quickly *and* there won't be any condensation puddles left in your car.
Sok-It is a small business that sells an array of reusable neoprene cup holders designed to keep drinks colder and eliminate condensation.
Promising review: "I ordered these for both me and my husband and also a friend as a lot of fast food restaurants are eliminating the use of Styrofoam cups. These enable us to use the plastic cups at these restaurants and our drink stays cold, the ice doesn't melt as fast and most of all, the sweat on the outside of the cup doesn't drip on us or leave a puddle of water wherever you set your cup. These are very inventive and I would definitely buy them again. Actually, thinking about purchasing a few more to keep in both of our cars so we are never without them." —Karen
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in dozens of prints, five sizes, and in packs of three).
8. A heated massage cushion because sometimes you need a bit of motivation to *actually* get your butt on the seat, especially when it's frigid outside. Trust me, your daily winter commute will be way more enjoyable with a toasty bum.
This portable seat cushion comes with a wall adapter for use at home as well! Be sure to grab an auto adapter so you can use it in the car during the winter months. It has six vibrating massage motors, four intensity settings, an optional heat setting, and an auto shut-off feature.
Promising review: "I've been using this for a few days and LOVE it! I've never had a back massager that ACTUALLY vibrated with enough intensity to actually feel like I was getting a real massage. There are several different areas that this cushion conforms to and kneads and you can choose whether it alternates between them all or if you just want one or a few specific areas for it to concentrate on. You can control the intensity, whether it heats up or not, and it's all easily controlled by the built-in remote that's got its own innocuous home to the side for it to rest in so it's not just hanging out in space. I've put this up both at my work desk chair,then changed it to my car to get better use of it. It's great to de-stress after a long day while sitting in traffic and the heated seat will help out with these cold winter months." —Redd Summers
Get it from Amazon for $59.99.
9. A set of glow-in-the-dark car coasters that'll make it easier to locate your cup holder when the sun goes away, which happens a little too often during this time of year if you ask me.
Just Keep Glowing is a small biz based in North Carolina that makes a wide range of glow-in-the-dark products that don't require any batteries, bulbs, or liquids.
Promising review: "The glow was actually pretty strong, I had expected a low-grade glow but to my surprise, after just 30 minutes of sunlight exposure the coaster would send off a vibrant illumination. After two hours, the coasters would last the better portion of the afternoon." —Andres
Get a set of two from Just Keep Glowing on Etsy for $9.95+ (originally $12.44+; available in five colors).
10. A portable car vacuum for getting rid of dirt, dust, crumbs, and any other mess you've made in your vehicle while hibernating in it. It'll look like you paid for a professional deep cleaning just in time for your next road trip!
Promising reviews: "This portable vacuum is ammmmmazing! I love all of the attachments to get the hard to reach spots! It gets the job done! TikTok made me buy it! If you are on the fence about this one... do it! Hit that buy now button. You will not be disappointed. Never putting quarters in a timed vacuum again. There is never enough time, and you rush around trying to beat the timer. Or is that just me? Haha." —Abigail
"Yes, it is not as powerful as my vacuum cleaner in the house, however, it cleaned out all the garbage, which I accumulated over the past autumn and winter, in the car. At the end of October my husband and I went to the ocean and as we tried to be neat — the sand was still in the car. Finally, I got rid of it! Now my beauty again is clean, as on the first day, when I bought her!" —Julia Bright
Get it from Amazon for $25.88+ (available in three colors/styles).
11. Plus, an all-purpose car upholstery cleaner so you can tackle those coffee stains from the various spills that are bound to occur in your backseat this winter. It happens.
Promising review: "Holy moly, how did I never know that this existed?? This cleaner is nothing short of a miracle!! My backseat bench has been dirty with mystery stains now for at least a decade, stains that were created by little kids, various passengers, cargo, who knows. I tried EVERYTHING to get out the hazy, dirty staining on my charcoal-colored seats to no avail. Hot water and soap, alcohol based rubs, carpet cleaners, fabric cleaners — literally EVERYTHING, plus lots of elbow grease. I grew frustrated and resigned that my car will look like a dump forever. Then I started doing some research and came upon this cleaner. Many reviews stated it was the best thing ever, car sites named it their top choice, etc. I decided it's worth a last-ditch try, and boy I am so glad I did! It took four to five sprays, some minor agitating and rubbing with a broad brush, wipe off with the enclosed cloth, and whaddaya know?? POOF! STAINS GONE! I simply can't believe how easy this was and how pain free. I will go tomorrow and clean ALL my car seats! I highly recommend this, it’s the bomb." —Manddun
Get it from Amazon for $16.97 (also available in a larger size).
12. A set of all-weather mats that'll protect your car from the inevitable mess after trudging through the snow, mud, and slush in your boots.
These car mats are made of heavy-duty rubber that's designed to offer all-weather protection from snow, rain, and mud! The trim-to-fit material allows you to trim the mats to fit your vehicle.
Promising review: "I like how well they fit and I especially like how it's one long mat for the backseat floor. They are thick rubber with deep holes to trap the snow I'll be tracking in it this winter. They were perfect and a good solid buy for me." —JK 45
Get a set of three from Amazon for $29.70+ (available in six colors and as a set of two).
13. A car visor tissue holder when you know the struggle of needing a tissue for your red, runny nose while driving but not having one nearby. This simple but necessary treasure will change your commute for the better.
Check out this TikTok of the car visor tissue holder in action.
Promising review: "This thing has been a lifesaver. Sneezes, ice cream melts, and all manner of 'oh crap the kids need a tissue' while I'm driving — BOOM, right at my fingertips I can have it handled. I am now super mom with my kids." —Ldez
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in colors black and brown).
14. A heated car blanket because sometimes the heat from your car's vents just doesn't cut it. It plugs directly into your vehicle so you can stay nice and warm for the entire drive!
It comes with a 96-inch-long cord and a 12V adapter that plugs directly into the car.
Promising review: "This blanket is the best! When I tell you the best, once you have it plugged in your car, it instantly warms your body it heats super fast! I work outside so since it’s super cold in the morning, this warms me up when I need it the most!! " —crista
Get it from Amazon for $23.35+ (available in eight colors).
15. Or a heated jacket equipped with a battery pack that delivers 10 hours of warmth and three heat settings, which means you can take it with you when you exit the vehicle too. Not today, Elsa.
It also has a hood and is machine washable!
Check out a