You Need These 28 Problem-Solving Products If You Absolutely Despise Driving In The Winter

See a TikTok of the windshield ice cover in action!

It attaches to your mirrors with straps plus can be tucked into shut car doors to prevent theft (and to further keep it in place). It's waterproof and measures 69x41 inches, so it'll fit most cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs.

Promising reviews: "After a month of ice, lots of snow, and below zero temperatures, I LOVE THIS PRODUCT!!!! The amazing thing to me is its ability to withstand -20 degree temperatures with snow and ice. No cracking, tearing, or any problems with this windshield cover." —SunnyFunny

"Fit my Dodge Caliber like a glove. (If my car was any bigger it wouldn't work.) The straps go around the side mirrors, then the flaps fold into the car and you shut the doors. This keeps the fabric nice and tight so the wind will not move it. It covers the wipers and the little space between the wipers and the hood, so ice and snow won't accumulate there either. I pulled it off after light snow last night and it just slid right off. I folded it and threw it in the back. Perfect for winter weather." —Paula

Get it on Amazon for $19.90.