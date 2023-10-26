1. A ~hilarious~ giggle ball your pup will be enthralled with for hours thanks to the fun giggling sound that'll capture their attention. The best part? No batteries or charging necessary!
Promising review: "My boxer absolutely loves this ball, this is the second one that I have purchased — the other one still works but she's had it two years and it's a bit chewed up. It lasts for a very long time with my aggressive chewer and keeps her entertained — I actually have to make her come inside from the patio. The sound it makes is so funny and I think that is what keeps her chasing it so much. I would definitely recommend for any medium or large dog breed." —Kristy J.
Get it from Amazon for $14.97.
2. Or a durable chew toy for pups who get aggressive with their toys, especially after being cooped up inside due to the cold! This sturdy toy will keep them entertained *and* withstand their tough chewing.
Promising review: "My 8-month-old hound dog with bionic jaws, who has destroyed $400 of toys in the three months since I rescued her, has not destroyed this. The rope even remains unshredded. We play with it in the park. She marches around with it in her mouth and plays tug with humans and canines. She also likes to play fetch with herself and this ball. And, like many dogs, she shakes her head back and forth quickly while holding the rope. The ball is too big for her mouth, but she tries to grab it. She is entertained and so am I!" —Mary G GTG Owner
Get it from Amazon for $24.27 (available in three sizes and six colors).
3. A self-groomer cat brush so your kitties can groom themselves and enjoy pets whenever they want — even if you're not around to provide them. You can even load it up with catnip if they need some convincing.
Promising review: "None of my cats like to play with toys and it was driving me [wild]! They have so much energy but would get bored with any toy within days. I tried rotating them and interactive toys, anything and everything for hours and at different times. There is nothing that has kept my cats busy like these grooming tools! I have literally never seen any of them sit and mess with something for more than a few minutes but my cats will rub on this for like 20 min at a time. 100% worth the money!" —Amazon Customer
P.S. Don't forget to add some catnip to your cart so you can make your cat an offer they can't refuse!
Get it from Amazon for $7.19.
4. A gorgeous wooden cat tree when you're looking for a way to fascinate your climbing feline without ruining your home's aesthetic. If your cat loves birdwatching from a window, I can promise you this is *the* ultimate way to their heart.
This is def a splurge purchase but I've had mine for about six months and have ~no regrets~ whatsoever. My high-energy cat has deemed this her safe place where she'll stare out the window birdwatching for hours and eventually give into a nap. It's also a huge help when she has the indoor zoomies and races around the house to burn off energy. She always comes right back to the cat tree to swat the pom-pom balls and go to town on the scratching posts! I personally appreciate that it doesn't stick out like a sore thumb and actually matches the aesthetic in my space without taking over the whole room. The quality is *chef's kiss* amazing, too.
Mau is a small biz founded by cat lovers who want to provide modern aesthetically pleasing cat furniture made from sustainable materials.
Promising review: "Wow! Not only is this the best looking cat tree, my two kittens jumped right up and started playing, and then napping, immediately. It’s really sturdy, too. One of my kittens is a Maine Coon, and it’s not wobbly like the carpeted trees you get at the pet store. Assembly instructions were the best I’ve ever used; everything was labeled and numbered, and it was helpful to watch the video first. All around, this is a high-quality product that works well and looks great while doing it!" —Paula Maroulis
Get it from Mau on Etsy or Amazon for $289 (available in three colors).
5. OR a multilevel cat condo if you need even more entertainment for your cats. Whether you have a kitten with tons of energy or you have several cats in the home, this is bound to keep 'em busy.
Promising review: " This is a great tower for my kitty, Pepper, who loves to climb. She entertains herself all day by running up and down the tree, hunting the hanging fluffballs on it. It allows me to give her vertical space compared to horizontal space as we have a very small apartment." —Isabel
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in three sizes and nine colors).
6. A nail scratch pad, which actually serves two purposes! Not only does it entertain your dog with a positive reinforcement activity, but it also helps keep their nails trimmed to a reasonable length.
The ScratchPad is available in different levels of coarseness depending on your pup's needs. Every purchase comes with a step-by-step training guide to teach your dog to use the ScratchPad for both the front AND back feet!
ScratchPad For Dogs is a small business in Atlanta. The owner was inspired to create this product after having plenty of firsthand experience with a dog that hates nail trims.
Promising review: "Just as described. Only took about 15 minutes each to train two of my dogs to scratch on the pad with their front paws. It quickly became a game to them and they line up ready to scratch as soon as the board comes out of the closet. May not be as precise as a professional nail trim, but definitely allows us to go a longer time between trips to the groomers and is stress free for our pups." —Endeavour Toys
Get it from ScratchPad For Dogs on Etsy for $65.95 (available in three material options).
7. An adorable snuggle puppy stuffed toy for dogs who want extra love when they're anxious after being indoors too long. It has a "real feel" heartbeat, which is perfect for pups who need constant touch to feel content.
The "real feel" heartbeat has two modes: 24-hour continuous use or eight-hour use with automatic shut-off. It comes with AAA batteries and a one-time use heat pack.
Promising review: "Our Australian Shepherd loves this dog. The heartbeat is great but most of all she loves playing with it. Shaking and growling at it. It will keep her occupied for quite some time. In the beginning, we would put it in her crate and she would sleep with it. Now she drags it around and plays roughly with it.” —Andrew G
Get it from Amazon for $39.95 (available in five colors).
8. Or a purr pillow your fur baby will surely thank you for when they're snuggled up next to it. The gentle purring sound is soothing to anxious cats and will def help occupy high-energy kitties!
The touch-activated purr pillow is available as a purple kitty or a blue sloth. Petstages offers other soothing toys, including a glow-in-the-dark mouse that contains catnip.
Promising review: "Got a little baby kitten. He's very playful so I wanted to get him a toy to keep him occupied with something other than my ankles and legs...he absolutely loves it. He's been using it for a few months now. The purring effect is really cool, as soon as I turn it on it immediately catches his attention and even puts him to sleep sometimes." —Alfred
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in three styles and four colors).
9. An interactive treat puzzle so your doggo will have to work a little harder for their reward! This keeps them busy longer and also prevents them from gobbling up their treats in one fell swoop.
You can hide their favorite treats inside the flip-top compartments and liftable dog-bone shapes, all of which have tiny air holes on top so your doggo can smell that something is hiding underneath. You might have to show them how to access the compartments the first time they use it, but reviewers say most dogs get the hang of it very quickly!
Promising review: "My puppy Chabuddy loves this puzzle ... He uses his nose and paws to remove covers, flip open the lids, and slide the boxes to reveal more treats. I didn’t have to teach Chabuddy what to do with the puzzle. I just gave him a single peak under one lid to show him food was in fact accessible and his nose did the rest of the work." —Clementine
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
10. Or a slow feeder bowl to make mealtime even more exciting for your furry friend. It keeps their mind active by encouraging their foraging skills *and* occupies them for more than five seconds.
Promising review: "Our three-month-old Aussie puppy was wolfing down her food, so we thought it would be a good idea to see if there was anything that could help with that. So glad to have found this bowl! It made a huge difference, and it keeps her busy so I can get a few things done without being concerned if she is getting into something she shouldn't.🙂. Bowl is made of a very thick plastic and appears to be very sturdy. I got the large bowl so the kibbles were more spread out, giving her more "fun time" while eating. She really seems to enjoy the problem-solving stimulation." —Red in Keds
Get it from Amazon for $6.35+ (available in four sizes and nine styles).
11. An organic cat grass growing kit if you know the struggle of having a feline who's obsessed with your plants. Plus, if your cat is used to getting some backyard grass time, this is a nice replacement when it's just too dang chilly outside.
This kit comes with a rustic wood planter that'll look great in your home. It contains a blend of barley, rye, oat, and wheat seeds, so it's packed with vitamins and minerals that are good for your cat!
The Cat Ladies is a family-owned, southern California-based small business founded in 2015 by a mother-daughter duo who wanted to create unique, organic, nontoxic products for other passionate cat owners.
Promising review: "I have been a customer for about a year now, and ever since the first time when we gave her gentle pets while she ate the grass, she’s now developed a whole daily routine! She meows at us every morning, demanding that we come and sit with her and pet her while she munches happily on the grass. It’s become such an important part of her daily routine that we bought two of the planters so that she can always have fresh grass." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $28.90.
12. An automatic water fountain that'll motivate your cat to stay hydrated while simultaneously mesmerizing them for hours. If your cat lingers by the sink faucet waiting for a drink, try this!
Promising review: "My kitty is fascinated when we pour any type of liquid into a glass so I knew he would enjoy this fountain and sure enough, he does love it. Has a slight waterfall noise but not too loud and it's actually peaceful. Kitty stays hydrated and entertained. Cat mom approves too." —Anni Keny
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in three colors).
13. An interactive cat toy for endless entertainment that both you and your cat will love. Watching them go after this thing will bring you joy and it'll help them stay active, so it's a win-win!
Promising review: "My two-year-old playful and energetic Maine coon is obsessed with this toy. He will chase it nonstop and begs for us to take it out of the cabinet. I’m so happy we found something to burn off some energy aside from climbing the TV and tormenting our senior cat. He’s very strong, so this toy needed replacing after a couple of months of hard play. I have no complaints. I’m just happy to have found something he loves." —Kelsey Heroux
Get it from Amazon for $3.90.
14. A time-consuming treat-dispensing ball if you need a toy that's guaranteed to keep your pet busy until it warms up outside. Pop some treats in the ball and watch their problem-solving skills shine as they work to retrieve them.
Promising review: "My dog is a fast eater. This toy keeps her busy for hours trying to get treats out of the ball. I put larger pieces of treats inside to slow down kibble from coming out of the ball. It's larger than others so it doesn't get stuck under furniture." —Lauren Howroyd
Get it from Amazon for $7.
15. A genius set of catnip-infused felted balls when you're desperate to entertain your rambunctious kitto on those *extremely* cold days. Simply return them to the tin to recharge with more catnip before the next play sesh.
Simply B Vermont is a small business located in Montpelier, Vermont that carries a huge selection of toys and accessories for both cats and dogs. You can also get dog bandanas, catnip alternatives,
