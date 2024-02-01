30 Practical Home Upgrades That'll Make You Feel Like A Certified Genius

1. A trusty outlet shelf to keep additional items off your cramped surfaces. Use it to hold your electric toothbrush or even your Alexa device! Either way, you'll be relieved to have one less thing causing unnecessary clutter.
Promising review: "Bought this on Prime Day. I like listening to music/podcasts in the shower, but we don’t have much room for a speaker/Echo Dot on our counter space in the bathroom. This product solved this issue. It’s very sturdy and easy to install. Highly recommend!" —Jude Chauvin
2. An oil mister so you never have to roll your eyes at the "toss in olive oil" step in recipes ever again. This will do all the tossing without getting your hands covered in grease.
Promising review: "This is a great item for lightly spraying salads, roasting vegetables, or adding some oil to a prepared plate of pasta. Avoids using more oil than necessary so that’s a savings right there. I also use it to put a light coating of oil on all my cast-iron cookware to prevent rust. Best of all, it looks great on the dinner table. Lots of uses which really makes it an asset in the kitchen. It seems that it should last a while so I think it is worth the few bucks spent." —Clancy
3. A life-saving ChomChom pet hair remover roller if you love your fur child but not the hair problem. Roll it back and forth on the hair-ridden area, then empty the compartment when you're done!
Promising review: "I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel
4. A handmade wooden cord organizer for preventing your many cables from falling through the tracks. This will keep things organized and help you maintain those immaculate organization vibes you love so much.
StemBear is a small business that focuses on unique wooden desk and phone accessories.
Promising review: "The cable organizer I purchased was exactly what I was hoping for! I adhered it to the side of my end table and now I don't have to worry about my charging cords being on the floor. They are organized, out of the way, and easy to find when I need them. And, no more knots in them! The piece is also extremely well made and the price point was fantastic. I highly recommend this item!" —Heather Fueger
5. Plus, a 3-in-1 wireless charger that'll make you feel like a champ because somehow it charges ALL your devices at once. Simply place your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods in their designated spots and let the charging begin.
Promising review: "I love this charging station! I‘m one of those people who has all the Apple things, so being able to charge my phone, watch, and AirPod Pros at the same time is a total game changer for me. I can’t even guess how many times I’ve misplaced my AirPods because I didn’t have a dedicated place for them. Now there’s no question where they are every morning. Not only that, but the charger is pretty fast (especially for the watch and earbuds) and the station itself is easy to set up and use." —Anonymous
6. A TikTok-famous toothbrush holder and dispenser when you've been dreaming of eliminating counter clutter for good. This holds products *and* dispenses toothpaste, so you'll get plenty of use out of it.
This includes a toothpaste dispenser (that'll squeeze out every last ounce!), four cups and holders, and a place to store your toothbrushes.
Promising review: "Every household with kids should have this thing, actually EVERY HOUSEHOLD, REGARDLESS! No more finding toothpaste everywhere but down the sink drain, no more throwing half a tube away because of lost caps, insert your favorite brand in the dispenser, and voila! Simply press your brush against the lever and a perfectly portioned dollop every time. When it’s time to rinse, grab one of the four cups that are hidden in the top and bottom of this little masterpiece. Rinse your brush, open the storage compartment, hang brush, and shut lid! Bristles are covered and protected from the wide array of germs that like to inhabit bathrooms." —Jen
7. An electric mug warmer you'll wish you discovered sooner, especially considering how many times your coffee has gone cold before you even got a sip. Your beverage will stay toasty so you don't have to keep reheating it.
Tip: Reviewers suggest turning the heat down from high to medium once your drink gets down to about the halfway point so it stays a comfortable temperature!
Promising review: "This is my third Vobaga coffee warmer. I bought the first one in 2018, and it's still going strong. It keeps my coffee hot to the last drop. It's important to remember it doesn't heat up cold beverages to piping hot. It keeps hot beverages hot." —hottytoddy
8. A tub of The Pink Stuff for anyone who needs a miraculous cleaning paste to get rid of tough messes. You'll be shocked by how quickly and easily this stuff can lift the stains you've been battling for ages.
Former BuzzFeed Shopping writer Britt Ross tried The Pink Stuff and says: "Upon moving to a new house, I discovered I'd inherited some not-so-well-maintained white bathroom tile, with white grout to match. At least, the grout had been white at one point. Woof. After having heard nothing but raves about The Pink Stuff, I decided to see how well it would work on what has probably been my most trying cleaning task to date. Well, I'm happy to report that after a bit of light scrubbing, The Pink Stuff was able to lift most of the muck off of the grout, revealing a much lighter surface underneath (GIF for proof!). While I think it might take a few more applications for the grout to *dazzle,* I'm super impressed by the difference I was able to see right away, and with not very much elbow grease to boot. I mean, it is white grout, so if it was able to work wonders on that, I can't wait to see what it does for my crusty pots and pans!"
Promising review: "What can I say? I love this product. My daughter drew a happy face in the bathtub (with permanent marker). I tried removing it with everything I could think of, but nothing worked. With this paste, it was gone within less than a minute. I immediately tried it on my stove — omg, I'm in love. It’s a purchase I don’t regret at all. Will be buying it again. This stuff has helped me remove stains that I wasn’t able to clean with anything." —Happy customer
9. A "Shower Cat", a lifesaver if you're someone who sheds a whole lotta strands when washing their hair. Instead of it clogging your drain, the Shower Cat will stash it and you can empty it out when you're done.
Shower Cat is a small business established in 2021 specializing in products to prevent shower clogs.
Promising review: "I first saw this product on TikTok and I knew immediately that I needed it. I just moved into a new apartment and I didn’t want to be how I used to be, where I’d just let hair go down the drain and plug it eventually, or peel it off of the drain after each shower. It works great but I probably need some practice with it. I currently just floss my hair through it so it will hold them and there are a few stray hairs that don’t stick. I would recommend to anyone who is tired of putting your loose strands of hair on the shower wall." —Cari Schwartzkopf
10. A snap-on pasta strainer to strain hot water and juices from a pot *without* potentially burning yourself OR losing any of your meal. The space-saving design is perfect for small kitchens, too!
Promising review: "I've owned this for about six months, and I couldn't imagine cooking without it. I hate strainers. They are bulky and fill up the dishwasher, I'm lazy, whatever. This strainer is a lifesaver. Clip it on your pan, strain, and voilà! And it is so easy to clean. A little hot water and it's good to go for the next round. I highly recommend this gadget, it will retire your current strainer." —Viola Evens
11. A brilliant set of bedsheet fasteners so you can fix one of the most annoying issues ever: sheets that refuse to stay put. Lock 'em into place and never lose sleep over stubborn bedsheets again.
Promising review: "I love these! Since I started using them my sheets haven’t popped off once and that used to be a multiple times a night problem I had because I toss and turn when I sleep. Thank you TikTok!" —Gabby
12. A handy-dandy milk frother that'll make your at-home coffee way more appealing. You'll be able to add some ~frothy deliciousness~ to any drink (even if you use non-dairy milk)!
Don't forget the AA batteries!
Promising review: "OMG, this milk frother makes my homemade latte taste like it was made by a barista. It was perfect. So perfect that I bought a second one for my brother who loves coffee to use. I've already recommended it to some coworkers. It has changed my coffee-drinking life. This comes highly recommended." —Michelle
13. A macrame fruit hammock because you should be able to organize your oranges and bananas without having to sacrifice even more counter space. Let 'em ~hang out~ in this hammock until you're ready for a snack.
Knapp's Knots is a San Diego-based small business owned by Anastasia Knapp who is quite possibly making the cutest macrame and wood crafts you've ever seen.
Promising review: "I love this! We have a smaller kitchen and there isn't really room for a fruit basket. This hammock keeps our fruit safe and sound while keeping our counter space clear. We've been using it for over a month without issue. Furthermore, it looks great!." —Margaret Mauk
