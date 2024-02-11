47 Parenting Products That Earned Their Thousands Of 5-Star Reviews, Gosh Darn It

1. A bestselling Baby Einstein Take Along Tunes Musical Toy that'll play classical melodies (think Mozart, Chopin, etc.) and display twinkling lights to help calm your cranky youngster in no time.
Promising review: "The best baby distractor EVER! Every person with a child must have this toy! I had about five tucked in various places in case one got lost. My son loved them from basically birth and sometimes it would distract him for hours of noncrying! (heaven for a new mother) Of course in the beginning you have to keep pushing the button for them but compared to swinging him in his car seat that was easy! Then when he got older, he would spend entire car rides just playing with this one toy. I give it to everyone I know who has a baby." —NH-Mommy
2. A pack of brightly colored stacking cups with more than 80 5-star reviews for a reason — it keeps kids entertained for hours on end. What more could you ask for?
Bonus: These have holes in the bottom for water play and come with a cute star ring to keep them together.
Promising review: "The best $4 I have ever spent! Such a simple and inexpensive toy that has entertained my 10 month old so much and has been his most used toy so far. He has been playing with these since about 5/6 months old and he just comes up with new ways to enjoy them which has been so much fun to watch him discover. He started by just grabbing them and tasting them. Now he puts them inside of each other, looks for other toys to fit inside them, and pretends to drink out of them. I know this is a long review for a $4 item, but I really want to express how great such a simple toy can be. I will be buying this as an add on for every baby gift/shower that I need!" —GW
3. A pack of spill-proof Munchkin snack catchers to save you headaches *and* time when snack time rolls around. No more Goldfish crackers all over the floor!
Promising review: "What a lifesaver! I mean really! My daughter loves her snacks. She also loves to make a mess, give them to the dog, or fill her car seat up with them, then cry when she has nothing to eat. My wife picked one up at Target and man...we used it so much, we couldn't clean it fast enough. SOOOO we bought a few more. and for less than $5 for two...this is a no-brainer!" —jeffgrantMEDIA
4. A genius sight word Bingo game because it's basically a proven fact that kids are more enticed to learn when a game is involved. Working through sight words will be much easier for you *and* way more fun for them.
The set comes with 36 playing cards, 264 playing chips, a caller's mat and cards, and a storage box. This version is a fun twist on the classic, but instead of calling out numbers, the leader calls out words (there are 46 most-used words), players search their cards for a match and place a red chip on the match. Once a player has covered the spaces on their card needed to win, they call BINGO!
Promising review: "My 4-year-old daughter and 5-year-old nephew love this! They learned how to read all these words in under a week. They begged to get level 2 bingo after. Level 2 was a bit more challenging but they were up for the challenge. I give them a dot that says 10 cents on it for every word they get right. Since there are so many words the change adds up quick for them and they make about 2 or 3 bucks each per game. This has highly improved their reading ability. If only there was a level 3!!!" —Loulou
5. A pack of silicone pouch lids that'll feel like a miracle if your kid just LOVES to squeeze drink/snack pouches until they explode. The lid has a flow-control valve to prevent spills while still allowing them to sip it. #Worthit.
Check out why a mom calls this pouch topper the "coolest thing" in this TikTok.
ChooMee is a small biz based in Northern California, owned by a mom, that specializes in innovative products that solve everyday feeding challenges.
Promising reviews: "I am OBSESSED. I saw these on TikTok and ran to Amazon...so glad I did! My toddler loves yogurt/applesauce pouches but started purposely dumping and squeezing the contents out. But these make it absolutely impossible for her to do that without making it difficult to eat! I tested them, and it’s SO easy to drink out of, but I was unable to squeeze anything out. 10/10 recommend. I’m definitely buying more" —Amanda
"One baby/toddler product worth buying! As a mom whose daughter (15 months) likes to feed herself I hardly ever bought the food pouches because of the big mess they make. These tops seriously make motherhood a little easier! Total win in my book!" —Brittany Jones
6. A pack of colorful laminated flash cards if you want to encourage your lil' genius to learn their letters and numbers. Toddlers are already eager to learn, so this is a fun way to help them absorb more knowledge!
Promising review: "My 2-year-old mastered their numbers, alphabet, colors, shapes, and identifies all animals and objects on the cards. When I first received the cards I thought they may be a little too advanced for her age (18mo old at the time), but I was dead wrong! After about a month and a half of using the flash cards she mastered them! We usually 'play' with the flash cards for only about 10 minutes before her bedtime. This is a great tool in the early developmental stages for any toddler. I’m excited to get her the next card set. Material = durable, same as a normal deck of cards. Size = a little bigger than your typical deck of cards. Fits nicely in pocket or purse, great for keeping toddlers busy while traveling. Overall = A+." —M. Abdallah
7. A leave-in conditioning spray for curly hair so you can wrangle tough tangles without spending tons of time (and energy) combing through impossible knots. The best part? Your kiddo won't be in pain, so they won't fight you on it!
Reviewers say this spray will leave wavy or curly hair (from 2a–4c hair) shiny, soft, and bouncy.
Promising review: "My 4-year-old has long, curly hair. She sleeps like she’s in a MMA ring and subsequently wakes up with hair matted and tangled. She cries if you brush it because it’s obviously a nightmare. I got this and spray it all over her dry hair and HOLY MOLY where has this been?! The brush glides through her hair with no issue. I don't know what magical unicorn made this stuff but I swear by this now!" —Meghan Anne
8. Plus, a detangling brush reviewers love for curly hair that's prone to knots and tangles. It saves you time *and* spares your child a painful brushing process.
Reviewers swear this brush works on all hair types: straight, wavy, or curly (from 3a hair–4c hair).
Promising review: "Can I just go ahead and say that I'm pretty sure this thing is magic. My 4.5-year-old daughter has the tangliest (What? It's a word.) hair in the known universe. The worst part is that she also has a very sensitive head. Tears have been shed, on both of our parts. The second I used this brush on her, I knew it was special. She even loves it! She doesn't like me to use anything else to brush her hair, and her hair always looks shiny and smooth afterward! Wonderful product!" —BeccaInPink
9. A TikTok-famous grape cutter to make the extremely tedious task of cutting your kiddo's grapes more bearable. You'll eliminate choking hazards while saving precious time. It can also be used for pitted olives, grape tomatoes, and more.
Promising review: "Such a TIME SAVER! Omg I’m OBSESSED with this product! Lets me cut grapes and olives for my toddler EFFORTLESSLY. Amazing product. DEFINITELY worth the purchase, especially for me since my daughter loves to eat grapes daily and most time more than once a day. This has made it so easy my husband and I almost cried hahaha." —Makeda
10. A truly precious Smily Mia Penguin pacifier that'll soothe your baby *without* them constantly dropping it on the dirty floor. It's made to mimic a boob and designed to stay on their hand.
Promising review: "At 3-months-old my baby was constantly chewing on her hands. I would have to hold teethers in her mouth for her since she was not advanced enough to pick items and hold them herself. This teether gave her the ability to hold it herself! She loves it SO much! Now my baby is 6 months old and still loves this thing. I have recommended it to all of my friends with babies and will probably buy more as a gift." —Woodlee
11. A space-saving *and* lifesaving Graco Slim Snacker high chair great for smaller areas because you can quickly fold it up and put it away when it's not in use.
Promising review: "Amazing highchair! Seriously, can’t say enough nice things. I love how easy it is to clean, to fold, to use. The storage bin underneath has been incredible! It’s very sturdy, lightweight, and not top heavy at all! And it works at our counter height table! The recline option is great too-so easy to adjust even when my son is in it. I looked at a lot of high chairs before getting this one and SO glad I did. This may be my favorite baby purchase to date as far as simplifying and improving my role as Mom." —Sarah C.
