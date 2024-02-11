47 Parenting Products That Earned Their Thousands Of 5-Star Reviews, Gosh Darn It

Bonus: These have holes in the bottom for water play and come with a cute star ring to keep them together.

Promising review: "The best $4 I have ever spent! Such a simple and inexpensive toy that has entertained my 10 month old so much and has been his most used toy so far. He has been playing with these since about 5/6 months old and he just comes up with new ways to enjoy them which has been so much fun to watch him discover. He started by just grabbing them and tasting them. Now he puts them inside of each other, looks for other toys to fit inside them, and pretends to drink out of them. I know this is a long review for a $4 item, but I really want to express how great such a simple toy can be. I will be buying this as an add on for every baby gift/shower that I need!" —GW

Get a pack of nine from Amazon for $6.91.

