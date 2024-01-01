Make The Most Of Your Tiny Living Space With These 25 Home Pieces

1. A wall-mounted, drop-leaf table that can be folded out of the way when you're done using it. This works great as a desk but some reviewers also use it as a mini kitchen table!
Promising review: "The perfect little table for a small space. I needed something for our tiny office/living room/guest room. This made the space so much more versatile without taking up valuable square footage. Easily folds when not in use, simple to put together." —M. Lincoln
Get it from Amazon for $54.99+ (available in two colors).
2. A wood lift-top coffee table if you love multifunctional furniture that also complements your small living space. It has a lift top, so you can use it to eat a meal and work on your laptop. There's also a removable shelf and a hidden storage compartment under the tabletop.
Promising review: "Took about 1.5 hours to put together alone, but I was also multitasking — this is a really great and functional table BUT also doesn’t break the bank!! I got this to serve as both a desk and coffee table for my small studio apartment and couldn’t be happier. If you’re even considering it, buy it. It’s worth it and has some solid storage space too." —Joana Kyle
Get it from Amazon for $89.99+ (available in five colors).
3. A slim storage cart with locking wheels when your tiny kitchen or bathroom is simply not cutting it anymore. Slide this into that awkward empty space and BOOM, hello additional storage!
Promising reviews: "I don’t have a pantry in my kitchen and I wanted something for large bottles and jars. This cart fits perfectly between refrigerator and the kitchen counter. Sturdy!" —Betsy
"This cart looks great in the bathroom. It doesn't take up much space and is a nice place for storage and decor. It's very sturdy and easy to put together." —Dana L.
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (clip the coupon on the product page to save 10%; available in three colors).
4. An upholstered platform bed with built-in storage that'll look elegant in your bedroom *and* give you soo much extra room to organize stuff without buying several new pieces of furniture.
5. A clever flip-top side table for small rooms that could use an extra surface with additional storage space. It also has two outlets and two USB ports for convenient charging!
Promising reviews: "It's a great side table with ample storage. Great for organizing bedside stuff. Was easy to assemble as well. Good buy!" —SM
"This only took me 25-30 minutes to assemble (I had the help of a 4-year-old and a cat, so it could’ve taken a lot less time). Everything was labeled to make it easy and quick to put together. It’s a super cute table and has two charging ports and two power outlets. No more need for power strips and cords everywhere! Awesome buy!!" —Concrete Mommy
Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (clip the coupon on the product page to save 5%; available in six colors).
6. A baker's rack that'll serve as a rustic home decor piece while giving you some much-needed kitchen storage. It comes with a large countertop, three open shelves, four hanging hooks for mugs or utensils, and eight S-hooks.
Many reviewers were able to fit their microwave on the large countertop! Be sure to check the dimensions of your appliance first to make sure it'll fit.
Promising review: "Really like this small baker's rack. It fit at the end of my cabinet perfectly and holds my microwave and my Ninja cooker perfectly. Color was great with my cabinets. Seems very sturdy once all put together. Feet adjust for floor variation for more stability. Love it!" —Gwendolyn
Get it from Wayfair for $96.99+ (originally $131.99; available in three colors).
7. A folding, portable table because you gotta eat, right? It has two additional storage shelves while also being able to accommodate four people when it's fully extended. Use it to eat meals, work on your laptop, or have drinks with friends. Genius!
Promising review: "So happy with this table. It’s larger thab I had anticipated, which is great. Takes some time to assemble but it's totally worth it. In an NYC apartment, everyone appreciates furniture that can fold up and be neatly tucked away in a corner. It also arrived two weeks early which was great!" —Amber Martin
Get it from Amazon for $121.99 (available in three finishes).
8. A drop-leaf bar cubby for a cute and creative way to maximize your kitchen space that won't take up much room at all. It folds away when you're not using it and can store extra cups, dishes, bottles, etc.
Holistic Habitat is a woman-owned small biz that was started in 2017 and run by Kristin and Rachael. They produce stunning, ethically-sourced home goods and give back on every purchase made.
Promising review: "Very unique, attractive, cute, and functional. The natural wood and simple design and lines make this piece warm, unique... so don’t be surprised when your friends and visitors compliment the piece and inquire as to where you got it. Very Satisfied!! 😁" —Jess H.
Get it from Holistic Habitat for $232.
9. A kitchen island cart when you're desperate for more surface area and storage but also want it to match your existing decor. Problem solved!
It has locking wheels, three shelves, drawer space, cabinet storage, and a removable towel rack!
Promising review: "Originally planned to use this for a coffee bar, but decided to switch it up. My husband's hot dog roller and my hot air fryer fit beautifully on the top. Added my race cooker to one of the bottom shelves. Abracadabra! Cleared counter space! This is sturdy and nice looking in our kitchen." —Linda
Get it from Wayfair for $169.99+ (available in white and black).
10. An adorably compact utility cart (seriously, though, it's less than two feet wide!) that can serve as a coffee station or bar cart. It's perfect for storing items that take up a lil' TOO much prime real estate in the kitchen.
Promising review: "I needed a small cart or table to fit against the wall in my dining room. I couldn't find a single credenza/hall table small or functional enough. This one was perfect! The three shelves are perfect to hold the router/modem (which unfortunately must be in the dining room), it fits perfectly against the wall, and the burnished gold matches our bookshelf and MCM dining room set! It is very small, but it's sturdy enough, and is perfect in a small space like ours." —Nicole Cannon
Get it from Amazon for $45.49.
11. A 71-inch compact sectional with a detachable ottoman so you can move it out of the way when it's not in use OR switch the side you keep it on. Did I mention the stain-resistant fabric is removable and machine washable?
Valyou Furniture is a small biz based in Hawaii offering budget-friendly furniture.
Promising reviews: "This couch was a perfect fit for what I needed. Small one bedrooms don't always have enough space for a couch at all, but with this removable ottoman, it allows you to configure your room and change it when needed. The ottomans adds extra comfort for those who want to lay, and an extra seat for an additional person. The process of pick up was so quick, really easy to unpack and put together. Took no longer than 30 minutes. Would highly recommend this couch." —Erika C.
"We needed to replace our worn out sofa and looked everywhere without success. Everything was too big, not the right look, or not in stock. I stumbled onto the Valyou website and found what I thought would be the perfect size and color of sofa. I took a chance and ordered it online without sitting on it but I am glad I did it! It’s been the perfect addition to our living room!" —Stacy E.
Get it from Valyou Furniture for $199.95 (originally $599; available in three colors).
12. A 3-in-1 convertible chair to solve all your lack of space woes. This is perfect for a living room or guest room where relaxing is the top priority. Use it as a chair, lounger, or full-on bed!
Promising reviews: "This is the best space saver, not bad for the price, and is very attractive. I recommend this convertible chair if you are looking for something that is simple, easy, and quite comfortable." —Fightergirl
"This is exactly what I was so looking for. Something sturdy and firm but also a space saver! Seating is very firm which is what I was looking for! The pullout function for the bed is very easy, I have no problems. It actually fits two people comfortably LOL. I just love this chair/bed." —MimCards
Get it from Amazon for $250+ (available in 14 colors).