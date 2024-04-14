31 "Just Because" Products You Won’t Regret Spoiling Your Pet With

1. An organic cat grass growing kit if your kitty would be over the moon to have a plant of their own. It contains a blend of barley, rye, oat, and wheat seeds, so it's full of vitamins and minerals that are actually good for 'em — zero regrets here.
Plus, it comes in an adorable cat face mug! You can also purchase refills.
The Cat Ladies is a family-owned, southern California-based small business founded in 2015 by a mother-daughter duo who wanted to create unique, organic, nontoxic products for other passionate cat owners.
Promising review: "As far as the flavor goes; the kitties seem to find it top notch! Was tall enough after only five days; but we held off for day six to make sure 'little destroyer' didn't pull it out by the roots! The cup opening keeps the shoots tight together unlike some you buy in the pet store. We couldn't be more pleased. We ordered a refill at the same time and plan to order again just to have two cups so my kids don't fight for position. No mold problems if you follow watering directions." —Kathleen M.
2. An interactive snuffle mat that'll keep your pooch busy when you're not able to. Hide treats inside and they'll go to town searching for them. Bonus: it folds up for easy travel!
Promising review: "My German shepherd loves this mat. It’s large enough for his size and gets him mentally tired. He loves it, too!!! He has trouble with the triangle pieces. He doesn’t shake the mat, but he bites at pieces when it gets too difficult. However, it only took him a few tries to change his approach. I like that the mat is easy to wash, and store. Perfect for dogs who are really active." —Kristen
3. A super bouncy ball toy because some pups need a lil' extra oomph to actually enjoy a game of fetch. It's made to be highly durable thanks to the thick rubber core that can withstand even the most enthusiastic players.
Promising reviews: "Sure is durable, even a hippo couldn't chew this down. Five stars for durability, bouncability, and aesthetics — colors haven't faded at all. Our dogs and puppies love it!" —AL Adriano
"Get this ball — don't bother with others! It's absolutely the best dog fetching ball. 1) Our dog loves catching it; it seems to have a great 'mouth feel.' 2) It bounces a bunch, which makes sure she has fun for a long time. 3) It reliably squeaks when she catches it, which keeps her attention and interest. 4) It's super-durable, not showing any signs of wear or tear after tons of use. 5) It never really gets dirty; mud doesn't stick to it, and it's easy to rinse. 6) It's bright and easy to spot in bushes or turf. It seems pricey, but it's actually a great deal when you consider how easily other balls break, fail, or lose the dog's interest." —Sabrina Easterling
4. A self-groomer cat brush when your feline needs constant pets and scratchies to be content. Now they can groom themselves whenever they want! Load it up with catnip if they need some convincing.
Promising review: "None of my cats like to play with toys! They have so much energy but would get bored with any toy within days. I tried rotating them and interactive toys, anything and everything for hours and at different times. There is nothing that has kept my cats busy like these grooming tools! I have literally never seen any of them sit and mess with something for more than a few minutes but my cats will rub on this for like 20 min at a time. 100% worth the money!" —Amazon Customer
P.S. Don't forget to add some catnip to your cart so you can make your cat an offer they can't refuse!
5. An adorable custom pup cup to impress the barista and maybe even earn your dog an extra pump of whipped cream! Use it at the drive-thru or to make them a treat at home. Either way, you won't have any buyer's remorse about this one!
J & S Pawtique is an Etsy shop based in Texas that makes a variety of trendy apparel and accessories.
Promising review: "Posy LOVES her pup cup. I love that I don't have to worry about it breaking. It's so cute and easy to travel with – so we get to go in to Starbucks with her personalized pup cup!" —Kelly Hartog
6. Creamy, lickable treats, aka irresistible deliciousness in the form of a squeezable tube that'll have your kitty begging for more. Who could say no to that face??
It comes with 50 treats (25 tuna, 25 chicken). They don't contain any grains, preservatives, or artificial flavors or colors. If your cat is notorious for not drinking enough water, these provide extra hydration in the form of a tasty treat. You can also try the Skin & Coat variety, which is enriched with Omega fatty acids to help maintain healthy skin and a shiny coat!
Promising review: "Now I haven't tasted it myself but from my cat's reaction, she loves it. She does not mind her manners at all when she sees the tube come out. I think she would rip my arm off the get to it if she could. She enjoys all the flavors. I started off letting her lick it from the tube but she got a bit messy slobbering all over it and me so now I squeeze some on a little plate and let her go to town. I sometimes use it to get her to eat her food but she is clever. She licks it off the food and leaves the apparently nasty food there. Anyway, I recommend them. My cat can be picky but she loves — and that is not a strong enough word — these." —Tracy Brethorst
7. A cardboard box with refill scratch pads so your cat becomes interested in destroying something other than your furniture. They'll be so enamored with their precious new box, they won't even realize it was mostly for your benefit.
Listen up, people. If your cat loves to take their scratching habit out on your furniture, you absolutely *need* one of these in your home. They're especially great for kitties who automatically take up residence in any cardboard box you bring into the house 😆 (iykyk). These last a really long time, so you only need to buy 'em every few months — maybe more often in a multi-cat household. It comes with a box, three scratching pad refills, and three small bags of catnip. The scratching pads are reversible, so you can flip it over once the first side is destroyed and get more use out of it. I keep one of these in the living room and one in my bedroom and my cat has no interest in scratching anything else now. Also, she loves these so much that she'll often end up taking a little snooze inside of the box!
Promising review: "I have a cat who only likes a few things, and she obsesses over those things. Cardboard scratchers are one of her favorite things. I love that this comes with three inserts that can be flipped over. Basically it's six scratchers. This will last her several months and we will be back for more when she goes through them all. Also, the price for this item was so much better than many others I see out there." —Samantha
8. An interactive dog toy if your hide-and-seek loving pup needs a quick fix. They'll be entertained for more than a few minutes as they try to find the hidden squirrels in this toy.
Six squeaky squirrels are included with the XL toy pictured above. The small, medium, and large size toys come with three squirrels.
Promising review: "Worth the money. I was looking for a quality toy for my dog that would challenge her a bit more than a usual stuffed toy. She is a medium-sized dog and I purchased the large. It took her a few tries but she figured it out pretty quickly. My kids love stuffing the squirrels into the log and watching her pull them all out. It's been two months. The toy has held up well. No tears. And she still plays with it daily." —Jen Shugert
9. A "cat dancer" toy because sometimes cheap thrills are a ~purrfect~ solution for hyperactive kitties! Wave this toy around and watch 'em dance the night away — it'll be the best few bucks you ever spent.
Promising review: "I have a whole room filled with cat toys that my cat is not interested in. It's funny how the least expensive cat toy I have makes him the happiest. He plays with this until he's panting like a dog and I have never seen him jump so high. I'm certain this toy will help him lose his belly. He loves it! I highly recommend it!" —Kwoo
10. Or a rainbow cat charmer when your pet's fave thing in the whole world (after you, of course!) is chasing string around the house. It's made of a soft felt material, so it's fun *and* easy for them to play with.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes had this to say: "I have this exact toy for my cats, and it's easily their favorite thing to play with — and they have a lot of toys. I first noticed they loved string because they tore apart a mouse toy that was basically string wrapped around a plastic mouse shape — they didn't care about the mouse, but they loved the torn-apart string (aka literal trash at this point). I got this rainbow toy because I realized they really just wanted to chase long tail-like objects, and they sure do light up whenever they see me pick up this wand and know that it's playtime. I love that it's long, so I can just sit on my couch and whisk it around the area, and even shy little Chicho, who likes to sit further back and watch while his older brother plays (as seen in the GIF above), can still bat at it. It's a super simple toy, but the amount of joy it'll probably bring your kitty is worth every penny."
Promising review: "We bought one of these about five years ago, and it was a hit. It has been well used and finally starting to fray a bit. We have a new kitten, and she absolutely loves this toy. Like others have said, she will drag this thing around and bring it to us to get us to play with her. I just ordered another one." —Jayster
11. An outdoor bungee hanging tug toy to combine your dog's greatest passions: jumping and tugging. Sit back, relax, and watch the fun unfold *without* having to throw a ball every few minutes. Your only regret = wishing you bought it sooner.
It easily mounts to just about any tree by wrapping it around the trunk, hanging it from a branch, or a combination of the two. Also, reviewers note that it's easy to swap out the included rope toy with a new one if need be.
Promising review: "My dog is a large 100-lb black lab who can easily mess up a wall trying to pull a toy off. I bought this for him, and he has been having a ball playing tug of war with the tree! Very durable!" —Janelle
12. An adjustable dog bowl for pets who have to strain their neck to eat or drink. Whether you've got a small pooch or a huge one, this bowl will make mealtime even better.
Promising review: "My senior dog is having a hard time standing and her back end was sinking while eating from a bowl on the ground. These raised bowls help her stability while eating. The stainless-steel bowls are lightweight but easy to remove and clean. I like how the stand will fold up if we ever need to take it anywhere for travel with her." —BB
13. Plus, a stainless steel food and water bowl that *actually* keeps their water cold. It's triple wall insulated so it stays cool longer. Did I mention the rust-proof, anti-spill design? This is one of those pet purchases that lasts a looong time.
It also comes in a bunch of different colors/designs, which is just a plus.
