If You Are 200% Obsessed With Your Cat, Here Are 29 Things To Spoil Them With

1. Creamy, lickable treats, aka irresistible deliciousness in the form of a squeezable tube that'll have your kitty begging for more. Plus, it's great for cats who don't drink a lot of water so they'll be getting spoiled *and* hydrated.
It comes with 50 treats (25 tuna, 25 chicken). They don't contain any grains, preservatives, or artificial flavors or colors. If your cat is notorious for not drinking enough water, these provide extra hydration in the form of a tasty treat. You can also try the Skin & Coat variety, which is enriched with Omega fatty acids to help maintain healthy skin and a shiny coat!
Promising review: "Now I haven't tasted it myself but from my cat's reaction, she loves it. She does not mind her manners at all when she sees the tube come out. I think she would rip my arm off the get to it if she could. She enjoys all the flavors. I started off letting her lick it from the tube but she got a bit messy slobbering all over it and me so now I squeeze some on a little plate and let her go to town. I sometimes use it to get her to eat her food but she is clever. She licks it off the food and leaves the apparently nasty food there. Anyway, I recommend them. My cat can be picky but she loves — and that is not a strong enough word — these." —Tracy Brethorst
2. An organic cat grass growing kit in a rustic wood planter so your furry friend will *finally* leave your plants alone — and be thrilled to have one of their own. It contains a blend of barley, rye, oat, and wheat seeds, so it's packed with vitamins and minerals that are good for your cat!
The Cat Ladies is a family-owned, southern California-based small business founded in 2015 by a mother-daughter duo who wanted to create unique, organic, nontoxic products for other passionate cat owners.
Promising review: "I have been a customer for about a year now, and ever since the first time when we gave her gentle pets while she ate the grass, she’s now developed a whole daily routine! She meows at us every morning, demanding that we come and sit with her and pet her while she munches happily on the grass. It’s become such an important part of her daily routine that we bought two of the planters so that she can always have fresh grass." —Amazon Customer
3. A self-groomer cat brush when your feline needs constant pets and scratchies to be content. Now they can groom themselves whenever they want! Load it up with catnip if they need some convincing.
Promising review: "None of my cats like to play with toys! They have so much energy but would get bored with any toy within days. I tried rotating them and interactive toys, anything and everything for hours and at different times. There is nothing that has kept my cats busy like these grooming tools! I have literally never seen any of them sit and mess with something for more than a few minutes but my cats will rub on this for like 20 min at a time. 100% worth the money!" —Amazon Customer
P.S. Don't forget to add some catnip to your cart so you can make your cat an offer they can't refuse!
4. A legendary banana toy they'll truly go ~bananas~ for when you bring it out during playtime because it's packed with 100% catnip. Talk about obsessed!
Promising review: "I've spent a crap ton on toys for my picky cat only for him to ignore them. My co-worker gave me one of these unassuming bananas and it's like crack for cats! He can't get enough! I got three for backup. They are durable (I don't clip his claws) and the right size to hold and kick. Smoosh and twist to activate the catnip and he's ready to play. This is a staple in his toy box now." —Lan
5. A gorgeous wooden cat tree to intrigue your curious climber without ruining your home's aesthetic. If your cat loves birdwatching from a window, I can promise you this is *the* ultimate way to earn their affection.
This is def a splurge purchase but I've had mine for about six months and have ~no regrets~ whatsoever. My high-energy cat has deemed this her safe place where she'll stare out the window birdwatching for hours and eventually give into a nap. It's also a huge help when she has the indoor zoomies and races around the house to burn off energy. She always comes right back to the cat tree to swat the pom-pom balls and go to town on the scratching posts! I personally appreciate that it doesn't stick out like a sore thumb and actually matches the aesthetic in my space without taking over the whole room. The quality is *chef's kiss* amazing, too.
Mau is a small biz founded by cat lovers who want to provide modern aesthetically pleasing cat furniture made from sustainable materials.
Promising review: "Wow! Not only is this the best looking cat tree, my two kittens jumped right up and started playing, and then napping, immediately. It’s really sturdy, too. One of my kittens is a Maine Coon, and it’s not wobbly like the carpeted trees you get at the pet store. Assembly instructions were the best I’ve ever used; everything was labeled and numbered, and it was helpful to watch the video first. All around, this is a high-quality product that works well and looks great while doing it!" —Paula Maroulis
6. A purr pillow your kitty can cuddle up with for comfort when you're not around to provide the snuggles. The gentle purring sound is especially soothing for anxious cats!
The touch-activated purr pillow is available as a purple kitty or a blue sloth. Petstages offers other soothing toys, including a glow-in-the-dark mouse that contains catnip.
Promising review: "Our kitten, Spazz, LOVES the Purr Pillow!!! He loves to tackle and body slam the purple guy, as we call it, and grab it, bite it, and kick it with his hind legs! If there were ever a soft plush kitten/cat toy that can take extreme punishment, the Purr Pillow is it!!! He loves it so much, that when we give it to him, he'll run off with it in his mouth and put it in his special mini cardboard box. The Purr Pillow is more than worth its cost!!!" —Denice C.
7. A "cat dancer" toy because sometimes cheap thrills are the ~purrfect~ thing to spoil hyperactive kitties with! Wave it around and watch 'em dance the night away — it'll be the best few bucks you ever spent.
Promising review: "I have a whole room filled with cat toys that my cat is not interested in. It's funny how the least expensive cat toy I have makes him the happiest. He plays with this until he's panting like a dog and I have never seen him jump so high. I'm certain this toy will help him lose his belly. He loves it! I highly recommend it!" —Kwoo
8. Or a rainbow cat charmer when your pet's fave thing in the whole world (after you, of course) is chasing string around the house. It's made of a soft felt material, so it's fun *and* easy for them to play with.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes had this to say: "I have this exact toy for my cats, and it's easily their favorite thing to play with — and they have a lot of toys. I first noticed they loved string because they tore apart a mouse toy that was basically string wrapped around a plastic mouse shape — they didn't care about the mouse, but they loved the torn-apart string (aka literal trash at this point). I got this rainbow toy because I realized they really just wanted to chase long tail-like objects, and they sure do light up whenever they see me pick up this wand and know that it's playtime. I love that it's long, so I can just sit on my couch and whisk it around the area, and even shy little Chicho, who likes to sit further back and watch while his older brother plays (as seen in the GIF above), can still bat at it. It's a super simple toy, but the amount of joy it'll probably bring your kitty is worth every penny."
Promising review: "We bought one of these about five years ago, and it was a hit. It has been well used and finally starting to fray a bit. We have a new kitten, and she absolutely loves this toy. Like others have said, she will drag this thing around and bring it to us to get us to play with her. I just ordered another one." —Jayster
9. A cat tent for those very special kitties who would do anything to get a taste of the outdoors. This is a fun (and safe!) way to treat your cat to some glorious sunbathing time.
Promising review: "I read a LOT of reviews before I buy something. I want to be sure to put my money to good use. This was well worth every penny. Not only was it easy to set up but my cats LOVE it. I have two cats (one is twelve pounds and one is eight pounds). They both comfortably fit in here with a ton of room to walk around and play. I throw this thing up on my balcony for what we lovingly call 'tent time' and they come running to the door. They sit in here and watch the birds and never want to come out. It is very easy to get them in and out and so far, is completely durable. BUY THIS!" —Amber
10. A three-tiered ball tower if your cat loves the thrill of a chase and you can't help but shower them with presents. They'll be so captivated by all the balls rolling around — they may even forget about the inanimate objects they usually torment.
I'll be honest, I didn't expect much when I bought this toy but I was pleasantly surprised when my cat took to it right away. She'll play with it when she's full of energy as well as when she wants some lazy playtime before bed. It comes with six balls – three solid colors and three with bells inside. I keep the three solid balls in the tower (she hasn't been able to knock any loose yet!) and the others on reserve for swatting around the house.
Promising review: "I recently rescued two domestic shorthair kittens and needed a variety of toys for them to play with and to keep them occupied. This toy is one of their favorites and they have endless amounts of fun with it, they’re so engaged whenever they start playing with the balls. I never want to take it away from them. This is definitely a great product for any current or would be cat owners." —JayHawk
11. A wall-mounted capsule because let's face it, some cats were just destined to become a viral "If it fits, I sits" meme. Mount this baby to the wall and go to town with a photoshoot whenever they're snuggled up inside waiting for their next snack.
Promising review: "This product brings us endless joy. I installed it eight feet off the ground and at first worried it was too high for the cats. I kept a small blanket in there and coaxed them in with treats so they’d get use to stepping into the curve. I eventually took the blanket out and now our youngest cat has claimed this as his spot and LOVES it. We love to see all the different ways he squishes his body into a liquid to sleep." —V
12. A motion-activated laser toy to help you out when your kitty gets a case of the zoomies. Before you know it, they'll be all tuckered out and ready to settle down for some pets.
Promising review: "My cats (kitten and adult) and my adult dogs all enjoy this toy. As long as it's on, they are playing hard. When I turn it off or it runs out of juice and I have to recharge it, they are sad and keep looking for the laser that is no longer there. When I pick it up to activate it, especially my kittens know what's coming and they follow me where ever I go with it, meaning they are waiting to play with it. Totally worth the money spent!" —Amazon Customer
13. A cardboard box with refill scratch pads so your cat becomes interested in destroying something other than your furniture. They'll be so enamored with their precious new box, they won't even realize it was mostly for your benefit.
Listen up, people. If your cat loves to take their scratching habit out on your furniture, you absolutely *need* one of these in your home. They're especially great for kitties who automatically take up residence in any cardboard box you bring into the house 😆 (iykyk). These last a really long time, so you only need to buy 'em every few months — maybe more often in a multi-cat household. It comes with a box, three scratching pad refills, and three small bags of catnip. The scratching pads are reversible, so you can flip it over once the first side is destroyed and get more use out of it. I keep one of these in the living room and one in my bedroom and my cat has no interest in scratching anything else now. Also, she loves these so much that she'll often end up taking a little snooze inside of the box!
Promising review: "I have a cat that only likes a few things, and she obsesses over those things. Cardboard scratchers are one of her favorite things. I love that this comes with three inserts that can be flipped over. Basically it's six scratchers. This will last her several months and we will be back for more when she goes through them all. Also, the price for this item was so much better than many others I see out there." —Samantha
14. Or a wall-mounted scratching post when your vertical scratcher needs to be distracted from that very tempting couch arm they usually attack. This will take up less space than a regular scratching post *and* it'll look nice in your home.
This is made of sisal wood, which is stronger and sturdier than cardboard (the common material for scratching posts).
Promising review: "The average cat scratching post is a hideous blend of string and beige carpet that sucks the soul from any room in which it is placed. Not this one. This scratching post is sleek, well made and unassuming, blending easily into any room. It arrived well packaged and was easy to install with the hardware provided. Furthermore, it is robustly constructed and stands up to constant use by my cat." —D James
