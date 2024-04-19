30 Things That'll Turn Your Nightmarish Closet Into An Organized Dream

BTW — Venalli is an Overland Park, Kansas-based small biz specializing in genius hooks for hoodies *and* vibrant hoodies to go with them.

Former BuzzFeed Shopping writer Daniel Boan says: "This is one of those 'where has this been all my life?!' type of products. I'm a sucker for a soft hoodie, especially ever since my apartment became my office and now I can wear them 24/7. As much as I love curling up in them, hanging hoodies in the closet is SUCH a pain. They always slip right off my plastic hangers unless I zip them all the way up, so they usually just end up thrown over a random chair (or that mini elliptical I bought in March 2020 and have used a total of two times 😬). These little hook-shaped hangers are the storage miracle I never knew I needed. Now, I can just hang my sweatshirts and jackets by the hood and easily grab them when I need them — no zipping or folding necessary! Best of all, the pile of random hoodies on my chair has disappeared. I'm keeping the mini elliptical covered though."

Get a 10-pack from Venalli on Etsy for $19.99.

