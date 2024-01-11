27 Items If "Dog Owner" Is Your Main Personality Trait

1. A dog sling carrier for pet parents who refuse to go anywhere without their fur child. Now you don't have to leave your best buddy behind when you go on adventures! Pop 'em in the sling and be on your way.
I purchased this dog sling carrier in 2020 when I was preparing for a cross-country move with my older pup. The adjustable strap is *chef's kiss* amazinggg and prevents the dog from sitting too low on your waist. There's also a safety hook to keep your pet secure and an adjustable neck strap to keep them comfy.
Promising review: "My 8-pound Yorkipoo is getting old and can no longer keep up with me on our long hikes. After purchasing this carrier, she now gets to ride in style after about a mile of walking. It's easy to set her inside it and it hooks securely to her harness to keep her from accidentally falling out. She seems very comfortable while in the carrier and she gets to look around and sniff the air while I get some exercise." —doughnut42
Get it from Amazon for $22.98+ (available in three sizes and 14 colors).
2. Or a three-wheel pet stroller if your dog is a bit too heavy for a sling and they're not exactly a fan of walking. They'll be able to stick their nose out and enjoy the fresh air while you do all the hard work — now that's true love.
Promising review: "This stroller is perfect! My dog has cataracts and I wanted her to walk with me. But since she won’t be able to see the sidewalk or other dogs, I was afraid to take her if I wasn’t going to carry her the whole time. This stroller came with a soft blanket pad, shade cover, and the best part, a zipper front covering. It allows her to get air and enjoy a luxury ride. ☺️ She loves her stroller!" —sunniedey119
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in five colors).
3. A leakproof, portable dog water bottle to keep your pet hydrated while you're on the go. It's perfect for long days at the park and road trips! The water spout is also a mini dish for them to drink from so they'll never go thirsty.
Promising reviews: "I saw this on a TikTok video and checked on Amazon and ordered it. My toy poodle loves it and drank out of it with no hesitation. With the heat wave we are having in California right now, I want to be sure she is well hydrated. Before I leave the house I fill the holder with ice and water, and I am set. Easy to clean and no spilled water in the car. Easy to throw in my purse and have it when we are out walking around." —Amazon Customer
"This water bottle is truly a godsend! I cannot imagine using any other travel water bottle for my pups! It is slim, fits perfectly in a bottle slot in my travel bag; it is lightweight and has a loop to put around my wrist when I walk with my pups. It is extremely convenient on car rides, when my pup is thirsty and needs a quick pick-me-up! I especially love the fact that it sucks the water back in, so that I am not wasting unused water." —LV4NMLS
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in four colors and three sizes).
4. An iconic "tell your dog I said hi" car decal that you and other dog owners will appreciate when you're driving around town. Let your proud parent flag fly high!
Crafty Robot Co. is a Florida-based small biz that specializes in cute vinyl decal stickers.
Promising review: "I feel like this is a must for every dog lover! Great quality and I was able to apply it to my car so easily!" —Amber Fortier
Get it from Crafty Robot Co. on Etsy for $6.
5. Some doggy cake mix so you can celebrate the day your baby was born and spoil them rotten — even if you handpicked the day yourself because they're a rescue. Don't worry, your secret is safe with me!
6. A cute custom phone case because why wouldn't you want to pick up your phone and instantly be reminded of who's waiting at home for you?
Paws and Wet Noses is an Etsy shop that makes tons of cute pet products, including those with personalization featuring your own pup!
Promising review: "I received my item right on time! My cell phone case was the exact color I wanted and my dog Fred looked amazing! I will definitely order from this shop again!"—Etsy Customer
Get it from Paws and Wet Noses on Etsy for $21.77+ (originally $33.49+; available in a slim or tough case and for various phone models).
7. A "wipe your paws" doormat to let all your guests know the rules of the house — and that it's ruled by a four-legged species.
8. An interactive treat puzzle when your doggo needs some mental stimulation, which will also serve as entertainment for you! They'll have to work a bit harder for their reward *and* it'll prevent them from gobbling up their treats in one fell swoop.
You can hide their favorite treats inside the flip-top compartments and liftable dog-bone shapes, all of which have tiny air holes on top so your doggo can smell that something is hiding underneath. You might have to show them how to access the compartments the first time they use it, but reviewers say most dogs get the hang of it very quickly!
Promising review: "My puppy Chabuddy loves this puzzle ... He uses his nose and paws to remove covers, flip open the lids, and slide the boxes to reveal more treats. I didn’t have to teach Chabuddy what to do with the puzzle. I just gave him a single peak under one lid to show him food was in fact accessible and his nose did the rest of the work." —Clementine
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
9. An adjustable dog bowl if you're worried about your pet straining their neck to eat or drink. Whether you've got a small pooch or a huge one, this bowl will make mealtime even better.
Promising review: "My senior dog is having a hard time standing and her back end was sinking while eating from a bowl on the ground. These raised bowls help her stability while eating. The stainless-steel bowls are lightweight but easy to remove and clean. I like how the stand will fold up if we ever need to take it anywhere for travel with her." —BB
Get it from Amazon for $24.56.
10. An adorable custom pup cup guaranteed to impress the barista and maybe earn your dog an extra pump of whipped cream! Use it at the drive-thru or when you're making them a treat at home. As soon as you bring this cup out, they'll know it's treat time!
Shop Grayson By Sara is an Etsy shop based in Texas that makes a variety of trendy apparel and accessories.
Promising review: "It is adorable and so cute! I will be ordering some more for my friend's pups as gifts! My corgi gets so excited when he sees his cup now." —Mallory
Get it from Shop Grayson By Sara on Etsy for $15 (available in four cup colors and 21 design colors).
11. An orthopedic pet bed so you can maximize their comfort, especially if they live for a relaxing afternoon snooze! The ergonomic design has a soft cushion that evenly distributes body weight while improving airflow.
Promising review: "I was looking for a new bed for my old man since he has been having trouble sleeping with arthritis. As soon as I got the bed delivered, I laid on it myself as a tester and I was pleasantly surprised at how much support it had! I knew my senior dog would love it. He’s a husky/pitbull mix and around 80 lbs. The jumbo is more than enough to stretch out on, maybe even fit two dogs :)" —Atang
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in five sizes, three materials, and various colors).
12. Or an Aspen self-warming bed perfect for hard-to-please pets who turn their noses up at nearly everything you buy for them. It's amazingly cozy *and* uses heat-reflecting technology to keep 'em toasty with their own body heat!
Promising review: "I got this for my Chihuahua who is always cold and likes to cuddle up. When I sent it along with him to my parents' house when they were dog sitting, their dog ended up loving it so much that I had to let her keep it and order another. It's well made and durable, and most importantly, the dogs really love it." —Jenknee
Get it from Amazon for $23.88+ (available in five sizes, three styles, and three colors).
13. A personalized embroidered pet sweatshirt when you wish you could bring your pal everywhere. This is the next best thing! You'll get tons of compliments and have yet *another* reason to brag about your dog.
Pet Creativo is a small biz based in New York specializing in personalized pet gifts for animal lovers.
Promising review: "I am in LOVE with this sweatshirt and the picture looks exactly like our dog!! It’s so soft and fun! I got a matching one for my boyfriend." —mkppeterson
Get it from Pet Creativo on Etsy for $42.75+ (originally $57+; available in sizes XS–3XL, in four colors, and with up to three pets; be sure to check out all the other sweatshirt styles in their shop).
14. And a dog bandana and owner friendship bracelet so you and your BFF can coordinate a matching look whenever you go out. Whether you're hitting the dog park or a play date, you'll be the sweetest pair there.
Promising review: "When I opened it Olive got just as excited as I was! She loves it and I love the color/design on her. 💕" —Caitlin Dillard
Get the set from Amazon for $24.99 (available in sizes XS–L and four colors).
15. A pack of recordable answer buzzers if you've seen 'em all over TikTok and want to try your hand at training your dog to communicate — even if you already feel like you can read each other's minds! You can record basic phrases like "outside" or "play" and they'll learn to associate the words with each button.
See it in action on TikTok!
These buzzers are super easy to use. Simply tap the red button on the side, record your sound (up to seven seconds long!) tap it again, and play it back. Done!
Promising review: "We're using these to give my dog a voice. I've recorded 'potty outside,' 'water please,' and 'treat' into these buttons and put them around the house for her to use. Now, when she needs to use the restroom, she says 'potty outside.' When she comes back in, she goes straight to 'treat' and asks for her reward. When her bowl is empty, she lets me know by pushing 'water, please.' She is a 9-pound Chihuahua with arthritis in her front paw and has no problems pushing the buttons down to make them speak. Great purchase. I want to buy more and add more phrases. (Phrases like 'play,' 'car ride,' 'bedtime,' and 'cuddles!') I am 100% happy!" —Tye Rannosaurus
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $15.67.
16. A customized dog pop art portrait — what better way to decorate than putting endless photos of your angelic pup on display? This adds a fun ~pop~ of color to your space while simultaneously commemorating the cutest creature to ever exist.
Kirian Gallery is a small biz specializing in custom pet portraits.
Promising review: "Her products are absolutely amazing! She takes soo much care to make the picture beautiful. She communicated with me throughout the process to ensure my precious puppy was portrayed perfectly. I can not express enough how much I love the picture that was made for me!!!" —Kimberly Jo Hartley
Get it from Kirian Gallery on Etsy for $67+ (available in seven print sizes, 11 canvas sizes, and eight background colors).
17. A "best dog mom" candle made with lavender essential oils that'll look lovely on your coffee table and let everyone know about your proudest accomplishment to date.
Promising review: "As soon as you open the box, you can smell the candle scent. It is nice and strong, but not overbearing. I also love the label. This candle would make a perfect gift for someone, or for yourself. I would definitely buy again." —Jackie Nguyen
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
18. A snuggle puppy stuffed toy because your pup could use some extra love, especially if they have separation anxiety when you leave. It has a "real feel" heartbeat, so they're bound to fall in love with this toy!
The "real feel" heartbeat has two modes: 24-hour continuous use or eight-hour use with automatic shut-off. It comes with AAA batteries and a one-time use heat pack.
Snuggle Puppy was created in 1997 by a breeder who wanted to help a litter of puppies to transition to their new homes. It ended up being so effective that the line was eventually expanded to help other pets with stress and anxiety.
Promising review: "I received a puppy approximately two months ago, and she carries it around all over! As a new puppy, she has many toys, but always leaves the others after five minutes of play time. This one she carries all over the place, even when the heart is not beating. The toy is very durable and soft. Well worth the money I paid for it!" —Sophie23
Get it from Amazon for $39.95 (available in six colors).