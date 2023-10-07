31 Things You Should Treat Your Furry Friend To So You Never Get The Cold Shoulder Again

1. An organic cat grass growing kit if your furry friend is *always* getting into your plants. This comes in a rustic wood planter that'll look stunning in your home. It contains a blend of barley, rye, oat, and wheat seeds, so it's packed with vitamins and minerals that are good for your cat!
The Cat Ladies is a family-owned, southern California-based small business founded in 2015 by a mother-daughter duo who wanted to create unique, organic, nontoxic products for other passionate cat owners.
Promising review: "I have been a customer for about a year now, and ever since the first time when we gave her gentle pets while she ate the grass, she’s now developed a whole daily routine! She meows at us every morning, demanding that we come and sit with her and pet her while she munches happily on the grass. It’s become such an important part of her daily routine that we bought two of the planters so that she can always have fresh grass." —Amazon Customer
2. A soft interactive snuffle mat that'll keep your pet occupied and encourage their natural foraging skills. Hide some treats inside and they'll go to town searching for them.
Promising review: "My dog has the need to work for her food. Before this, she would bark at the TV or anything to work up a desire to eat. Now that we have this, I set the mat down and she goes right to eating. She gets a little rough but it seems to have held up so far. The grip helps it stay in place so it doesn’t get slid or flipped over. Definitely worth the $$." —Nikki
3. A self-groomer cat brush so your kitties can groom themselves and enjoy some pets whenever they want — even if you're not around to provide them. Load it up with catnip if they need some convincing!
Promising review: "None of my cats like to play with toys! They have so much energy but would get bored with any toy within days. I tried rotating them and interactive toys, anything and everything for hours and at different times. There is nothing that has kept my cats busy like these grooming tools! I have literally never seen any of them sit and mess with something for more than a few minutes but my cats will rub on this for like 20 min at a time. 100% worth the money!" —Amazon Customer
P.S. Don't forget to add some catnip to your cart so you can make your cat an offer they can't refuse!
4. Or a grooming glove for gently removing excess hair from both cats and dogs while also giving them a soothing massage. You'll be *shook* by how much hair these gloves can get rid of.
Promising reviews: "My kitty has really long fur. I bought this because I know she doesn't like traditional brushes and loves to be petted. This thing works like a charm! I brush her about once a week and this thing is magic. Super easy to use, she thinks I'm just petting her. It's got an elastic band to keep it tight on your hand. when it comes to cleaning, it can be a little tricky but if you pull down along each finger and then grab at the palms it comes off fairly easily. I will definitely be buying one for my aunt and her cats." —Jenny Hahn
"I am so happy I took a chance and bought this. My blonde cat left my house covered in cat hair. I tried using a fur comb that had worked fine for my dog but did little for my cat. This glove is magical! The first day I petted him for about 10 minutes and got off a jaw dropping amount of fur. Now I pet him with this once a day about 100 strokes and we no longer have cat hair flying everywhere. I can pick him up in a dark colored shirt and not be embarrassed to leave the house in the same shirt." —Mom of two
5. A wonderfully creamy paw butter to give your pup's crusty pads some much-needed lovin'. This balm helps moisturize dry, cracked paws (and noses!). Plus, it's completely safe if licked or swallowed.
Promising review: "This stuff works great! Our dog had extremely rough paws — to the point where they would scratch us. We purchased this and the problem went away. His paws felt SO nice after and it has a pleasant smell to it. A little bit also goes a long way, so this is definitely worth the buy." —Emily
6. An interactive treat puzzle so your doggo works a lil' harder for their reward! This entertains them *and* prevents them from gobbling up their treats in one fell swoop.
You can hide their favorite treats inside the flip-top compartments and liftable dog-bone shapes, all of which have tiny air holes on top so your doggo can smell that something is hiding underneath. You might have to show them how to access the compartments the first time they use it, but reviewers say most dogs get the hang of it very quickly!
Promising review: "Bought this puzzle feeder because there were multiple obstacles for the dog to work through. We started by just hiding treats under the flaps and eventually started hiding treats under the sliding boxes. Once she masters sliding the boxes, we’re going to put the white plastic bones in place so she has to remove those to get the boxes to slide. Love this thing and I feel like I’m getting my money’s worth out of it. My dog is building confidence and working her brain at the same time. Would definitely recommend for any dog." —Kindlemenow
7. A snuggle puppy stuffed toy because your dog could use a bit of extra love when the anxiety hits. It has a "real feel" heartbeat, which is ~paws-itively~ perfect for pups who need constant touch to feel content.
The "real feel" heartbeat has two modes: 24-hour continuous use or eight-hour use with automatic shut-off. It comes with AAA batteries and a one-time use heat pack.
Snuggle Puppy was created in 1997 by a breeder who wanted to help a litter of puppies to transition to their new homes. It ended up being so effective that the line was eventually expanded to help other pets with stress and anxiety.
Promising review: "I received a puppy approximately two months ago, and she carries it around all over! As a new puppy, she has many toys, but always leaves the others after five minutes of play time. This one she carries all over the place, even when the heart is not beating. The toy is very durable and soft. Well worth the money I paid for it!" —Sophie23
8. Or a purr pillow your kitty can snuggle up with for comfort. The gentle purring sound is soothing to anxious cats and can even help calm high-energy kitties.
The touch-activated purr pillow is available as a purple kitty or a blue sloth. Petstages offers other soothing toys, including a glow-in-the-dark mouse that contains catnip.
Promising review: "Our kitten, Spazz, LOVES the Purr Pillow!!! He loves to tackle and body slam the purple guy, as we call it, and grab it, bite it, and kick it with his hind legs! If there were ever a soft plush kitten/cat toy that can take extreme punishment, the Purr Pillow is it!!! He loves it so much, that when we give it to him, he'll run off with it in his mouth and put it in his special mini cardboard box. The Purr Pillow is more than worth its cost!!!" —Denice C.
9. An interactive dog toy when your hide-and-seek loving pup needs a quick fix. They'll be entertained for the foreseeable future as they try to find the hidden squirrels in this toy.
Six squeaky squirrels are included with the XL toy pictured above. The small, medium, and large size toys come with three squirrels. You can also purchase a three-pack of replacement squirrels as needed.
Promising review: "Worth the money. I was looking for a quality toy for my dog that would challenge her a bit more than a usual stuffed toy. She is a medium sized dog and I purchased the large. It took her a few tries but she figured it out pretty quickly. My kids love stuffing the squirrels into the log and watching her pull them all out. It's been two months. The toy has held up well. No tears. And she still plays with it daily." —Jen Shugert
10. A three-tiered ball tower so your kitty who loves to chase things can be endlessly entertained. They'll be so captivated by the balls rolling around, they might just forget about the inanimate objects they usually torment.
Promising review: "After reading the reviews, I decided to purchase this product...and I am so glad I did. My cats love playing with it! I've even noticed my older cats playing with it too. It keeps them engaged longer than any other cat toy that I've purchased in the past. This one is definitely worth the money!" —ABrooks
11. A genius set of catnip-infused felted balls if you're desperate to entertain your rambunctious feline who has way too much pent-up energy. Simply return them to the tin to recharge with more catnip before the next play sesh!
Simply B Vermont is a small business located in Montpelier, Vermont that carries a huge selection of toys and accessories for both cats and dogs.
Promising review: "My cat normally only likes toys with feathers and ribbons or catnip filled so I took a chance and ordered these for her. She is OBSESSED. She is like a little maniac running around chasing a little felt ball. I always hear crashing and it’s her throwing around the toy and running into things lol. So glad I purchased these and that she loves them so much!" —Kristina Meyer
12. A durable chew toy for pups who get aggressive with their toys. This sturdy toy will keep them entertained *and* withstand their tough chewing.
Promising review: "My 8-month-old hound dog with bionic jaws, who has destroyed $400 of toys in the three months since I rescued her, has not destroyed this. The rope even remains unshredded. We play with it in the park. She marches around with it in her mouth and plays tug with humans and canines. She also likes to play fetch with herself and this ball. And, like many dogs, she shakes her head back and forth quickly while holding the rope. The ball is too big for her mouth, but she tries to grab it. She is entertained and so am I!" —Mary G GTG Owner
13. A "cat dancer" toy because sometimes cheap thrills are a ~purrfect~ solution for hyperactive kitties! Wave this toy around and watch 'em dance the night away — it'll be the best few bucks you ever spent.
Promising review: "I have a whole room filled with cat toys that my cat is not interested in. It's funny how the least expensive cat toy I have makes him the happiest. He plays with this until he's panting like a dog and I have never seen him jump so high. I'm certain this toy will help him lose his belly. He loves it! I highly recommend it!" —Kwoo
14. A Chuckit! ball launcher so you can spend some quality outdoor time with your dog! This means hours of playtime *without* your arm falling off in the process.
Promising review: "Love this! We now have ordered three! One for each vehicle for when we go to the dog park and one to keep at home! Our dogs love it and I love it because it helps by keeping my shoulder from hurting from throwing a ball. Easy to use and really helps the dogs get exercise and have fun!" —Michelle S
