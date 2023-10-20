Just 38 Gorgeous Pieces Of Clothing You Won't Wanna Take Off This Fall

"I bought these pants in black a few months ago, and they've quickly become one of my go-to pairs. At 5' tall, I find it's hard for me to find pants that aren't too long without going the juniors route, so I was pleasantly surprised to find these hit me just above my ankles — the perfect length for pairing with my chunky Doc Martens (my fall shoe of choice). I recently packed these on a trip to Italy, and paired them with white sneakers during the day for a cute and casual comfy look. They feel SO sturdy, yet lightweight, and while I haven't had them for a super long time, I can tell they're gonna last me for a while. I'm already eyeing other colors now that summer is ending 👀." —Brittany



Promising review: "These pants feel like they’ll last a long time + get worn many, many times. Comfy, versatile, and functional + the slightly edgy shape make them a fun wardrobe staple." —ATAT16

Get it from Everlane for $98 (available in regular and tall sizes 00–16 and 12 colors — not all colors available in all sizes).