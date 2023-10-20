Just 38 Gorgeous Pieces Of Clothing You Won't Wanna Take Off This Fall

1. A perfectly oversized blazer that'll complete any autumnal outfit with a touch of effortless class. The best part? It also happens to be *way* more affordable than it looks.
Promising review: "Just fabulous! Looks much more expensive. Good quality and fit! Just the right weight for fall into winter for sure!!!!" —karen Conner
Get it from Amazon for $74.90+ (available in sizes XXS–5X and 15 colors).
2. A crisp pair of linen pants to cover all the important bases, including an elasticated waist, zipper closure, *and* front pockets. Can a pair of pants be described as heavenly? It just feels right.
Magic Linen is a family-owned small biz based in Lithuania that, in addition to clothing, makes dreamy linens for the kitchen, bath, and home.
Promising review: "Pants are always tricky to buy online and I was hesitant, but did anyway…glad I did! Fits great, comfortable, love the elastic waist." —Jacqueline V.
Get it from Magic Linen for $73.60 (originally $92; available in sizes XS–XL and four colors).
3. An absolutely *stunning* slip dress when you want a versatile piece that you can dress up or down depending on the occasion. Lace-up boots or strappy heels? You decide.
Promising review: "Effortless, beautiful dress. This dress looks silky and high quality, and can pair well with any jacket. It still looks great after machine wash and machine dry." —Kelley Cramson
Get it from Amazon for $54.90+ (available in sizes XXS–5X and 24 colors).
4. A vintage-inspired floral sweatshirt for anyone who naturally takes up residence in their fave sweatshirt for the entire season. And when it's this adorable, who could blame you?
Tee Atelier is a small biz based in Dublin, and anyone who appreciates fun clothing will be sure to love their designs, which range from Matisse to David Bowie.
Promising review: "Wonderful sweatshirt! Vivid colors, beautiful design, super soft, and really fast shipping. Thank you!" —Stacey
Get it from Tee Atelier on Etsy for $36.97 (originally $37.52+; available in sizes S–3XL and five colors).
5. A glamorous pleated button-down set you'd have to shell out 10x as much for at a designer shop.
One reviewer even said they looked like they "walked out of a Gucci magazine" while wearing it!
Promising review: "I don’t normally leave reviews but this set is so much more beautiful in person! I didn’t stop getting compliments on how cute it is and where I got it from. Super comfortable and lightweight. Don’t hesitate and just get it! Perfect for day to nighttime." —Natalie
Get it from Amazon for $30.99 (available in sizes S–XL, in shorts or pants, and 35 colors).
6. An iconic pair of faux leather wide-leg, cropped pants if you're ready to create what will easily be your edgiest look of the season. Keep it casual with sneakers or get fancy with some heeled boots.
Would you believe me if I told you these are MACHINE WASHABLE?!!
Get it from Anthropologie for $148 (available in standard sizes 23–34, plus sizes 16–26, tall sizes 23–33, and petite sizes 24–34 and in three colors — not all colors available in all sizes).
7. A cozy wrap sweater dress set to become your best-kept wardrobe secret — everyone will be asking for fashion tips after you debut this fall number.
Promising review: "Okay, I am totally in love with this dress. I am always skeptical buying clothes online, especially dresses, when I can’t try them on. But WOW. This dress is so beautiful. It fits like a dream and the material is such wonderful quality. I have already bought it in two colors. I love the tight fit and that it’s not too tight, but just tight enough. This dress keeps me incredibly warm as well so I can totally wear it during wintertime! I love that the tie is a separate piece because you can make it just how you want. It’s a perfect fit! I have nothing bad to say about this dress, and I can’t wait to buy more!! :)" —Katie
Get it from Amazon for $45.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 23 colors).
8. An autumn-inspired barrel pant when you want to completely overhaul your closet with nothing but warm colors that match the season perfectly. Plus, these offer a roomy *and* cropped fit that'll keep you comin' back for more.
"I bought these pants in black a few months ago, and they've quickly become one of my go-to pairs. At 5' tall, I find it's hard for me to find pants that aren't too long without going the juniors route, so I was pleasantly surprised to find these hit me just above my ankles — the perfect length for pairing with my chunky Doc Martens (my fall shoe of choice). I recently packed these on a trip to Italy, and paired them with white sneakers during the day for a cute and casual comfy look. They feel SO sturdy, yet lightweight, and while I haven't had them for a super long time, I can tell they're gonna last me for a while. I'm already eyeing other colors now that summer is ending 👀." —Brittany
Promising review: "These pants feel like they’ll last a long time + get worn many, many times. Comfy, versatile, and functional + the slightly edgy shape make them a fun wardrobe staple." —ATAT16
Get it from Everlane for $98 (available in regular and tall sizes 00–16 and 12 colors — not all colors available in all sizes).
9. A reviewer-beloved turtleneck dress you'll keep in the rotation for as long as the cool weather permits! Wear it with your classiest OTK boots or opt for leggings and heels.
PS: It has pockets!
Promising review: "I love this sweater dress! I bought it in two colors. I live in Wyoming, and it is very cold here during the winter months. I wear this dress with a pair of fleece-lined leggings, and I stay very warm. I have received many compliments from coworkers. This sweater dress is loose, but I think that makes it comfortable. I love the pockets. I was even called a VSCO girl because of this sweater lol." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $35.69+ (available in sizes S–3XL and 42 colors/prints).
10. A merino wool cardigan that I can guarantee will become a fall essential once you experience how flawlessly it marries fashion and comfort. A loose fit, dropped shoulders, and a cropped hem? Yes, please!
Get it from our Goodful shop for $279 (available in sizes S–L).
11. A stylish *and* modestly priced sheath dress with a tie-waist belt so cute, it only makes sense that it'd become a series regular.
Promising review: "I bought this dress for a fall wedding. It was absolutely PERFECT. I’m not one who likes to wear dresses, as I am more a 'leggings and T-shirt' person but this dress I would wear every week! I 100% recommend." —Kelsey Ellis
Get it from Amazon for $28.79+ (available in sizes S–XL and 22 colors/prints).
12. A lovely off-shoulder jumpsuit, which might as well be dubbed a walking compliment magnet. It's got long sleeves *and* pants so you'll be able to wear it all season long.
Promising review: "If you want to feel like you’re wearing your favorite comfy PJs but look like a million bucks while you go shopping or to dinner, then buy it. I loved this, my boyfriend loved this, random strangers loved this. Material is soft, stretchy, and looks expensive." —Kristen Bogue
Get it from Amazon for $36.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 17 colors).
13. A luxe-looking asymmetric-hem turtleneck you can wear with leggings OR your go-to pair of blue jeans. It's so dang versatile, no one will have any idea how many times you've worn it.
14. Or, a more fitted turtleneck because we all know it's not officially fall until you've worn a top like this *at least* once.
Promising review: "I love this sweater! It washes well and hasn’t faded, even though I’m not careful about how I wash it. I have already ordered it in other colors. It’s a great value for the money." —MolB
Get it from Amazon for $28.50 (available in sizes XS–6X and 21 colors/patterns).