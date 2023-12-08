40 Gifts For Your Mom That’ll Have Her Asking, “Where Did You Find That”

I bought this for my dad last Christmas and I am not exaggerating when I say he uses it every. single. day. Before this mug warmer, he'd have to make countless trips to the microwave to reheat his coffee after letting it sit too long while watching the news or working on the computer. He's also notorious for drinking coffee ALL day long, not just in the morning, so he gets a ton of use out of it!



Promising review: "One of those items I didn’t know I needed until I had it. As a busy mom of two little ones, I can’t even remember the last time I got to finish a hot cup of coffee. Until now! This truly kept my coffee warm for literal hours. And I love the wood grain look of it. It’s nice and doesn’t look cheap at all. I’m going to keep it on my desk for when I’m working, and I’ll never go without hot coffee again!" —ADR80

