40 Gifts For Your Mom That’ll Have Her Asking, “Where Did You Find That”

1. An LED display digital clock with an eye-catching mirror surface that'll look lovely on mom's nightstand. It has a dimming mode with three brightness levels and a dual USB port for convenient charging.
Promising review: "Coolest thing I own. Looks like a cute iPhone clock. Love that you can dim the color to adjust with the light of the day. Beautiful and shiny. Battery backup is wonderful for power outage. Great gift for anyone. Alarm feature and charges for other items that can be plugged into the clock." —Davis
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $24.95 (available in 12 colors).
2. A delightful milk frother for making their at-home coffee way more appealing. They'll be able to add some ~frothy deliciousness~ to any drink (even if they use non-dairy milk)!
Don't forget the AA batteries!
Promising review: "OMG, this milk frother makes my homemade latte taste like it was made by a barista. It was perfect. So perfect that I bought a second one for my brother who loves coffee to use. I've already recommended it to some coworkers. It has changed my coffee-drinking life. This comes highly recommended." —Michelle
Get it from Amazon for $16.98+ (available in 48 options).
3. And a coffee mug warmer you'll continuously receive praise for — it'll keep their beverage warm all morning long without endless trips to the microwave for yet *another* reheat.
I bought this for my dad last Christmas and I am not exaggerating when I say he uses it every. single. day. Before this mug warmer, he'd have to make countless trips to the microwave to reheat his coffee after letting it sit too long while watching the news or working on the computer. He's also notorious for drinking coffee ALL day long, not just in the morning, so he gets a ton of use out of it!
Promising review: "One of those items I didn’t know I needed until I had it. As a busy mom of two little ones, I can’t even remember the last time I got to finish a hot cup of coffee. Until now! This truly kept my coffee warm for literal hours. And I love the wood grain look of it. It’s nice and doesn’t look cheap at all. I’m going to keep it on my desk for when I’m working, and I’ll never go without hot coffee again!" —ADR80
Get it from Amazon for $20.79+ (available in eight colors/styles).
4. A stuffed waffle maker to help them create such amazing concoctions, they'll be the designated brunch host for the foreseeable future. Fill 'em with all the faves, like berries, cream cheese, and whatever else tastes good!
Promising review: "Oh my goodness. This was way better than expected. Definitely only need one waffle per person, they are huge. They are beyond delicious and the stuffing options are endless. It does take about seven minutes to make one waffle but totally worth it. Comes out perfect every single time. No issues at all. Buy it now!" —armywife
Get it from Amazon for $49.99.
5. A small recipe card organizer that'll store all of mom's treasured family recipes in a cute two-ring binder. It won't take up a lot of space and their recipes will always be handy when it's time to whip up a meal!
This ring binder comes with 25 4"x6" recipe cards, 50 clear plastic sleeves, and nine tab dividers with categories.
Meadowsweet Kitchens is a small biz that makes a variety of kitchen stationery products and entertaining accessories.
Promising review: "I don't have too many recipes (since I'm not the best cook lol), so I was looking for a really cute recipe book just to keep my favorites! They supply a handful of stylish note cards that match the binder to input your recipes, which I really liked. Also, it is a really cute decoration to display in your kitchen, too!" —AB
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in four designs).
6. An edge wineglass because, let's be honest, is there a better way to show your love than gifting them a fancy glass to sip from?
BuzzFeed Shopping senior writer Emma Lord loves these glasses: "I'm obsessed with all of Crate & Barrel's wine glasses (shoutout to the iconic Olivia Pope giant wine glass), but this one I especially adore because it's so classic, so versatile for my ~mood~, and has a very satisfying weight and feel to it. Also, when I'm feeling like shaking things up, the rims of this glass are super easy to soak in lemon juice or water (or frosting LOL OOPS) to coat with salt or sugar. I've had mine for over a year now, and I love it just as much as the day it arrived!"
Promising review: "These are the most stylish red wine glasses on the market. Sipping wine, holding them, or even looking at them radiates beauty and taste." —Srbo
Get it from Crate & Barrel for $14.95 (available in red, white, and all-purpose glasses — also, these ship for free!)
7. And don't forget to add some wine filters to help remove sulfites and histamines from their favorite adult beverage. It can even work wonders in preventing dreaded wine headaches.
PureWine To Your Health is a family-owned small business run by father-and-son duo David and Derek Meadows. They both suffered from wine headaches and allergic reactions, so they created the PureWine Wand!
Promising review: "I notice my energy is better after using the Wand when I wake up the morning after. I feel it reduces the symptoms as I'm sensitive to sulfites and other allergens. Makes a great gift. Wish it were less expensive. It's very easy to use and to carry with you when you go out to eat/drink." —Amazon Customer
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $11.99 (also available in other multipack sizes).
8. A guided journal so they can write their whole life story! It offers thought-provoking prompts to get their creative juices flowing. Remember to ask if you can read it once they've finished.
Promising review: "I own a lot of these question-and-answer type journals. This is one of my favorites. The questions prompt you to put some thought in before answering. They go a bit deeper than some other memoir journals. It is very good quality. Hardcover with metallic accents and best of all it opens flat to make writing easier, which is something you don’t typically see with hardcover books of this nature." —cutepickle6165
Get it from Amazon for $13.31.
9. A Zadro towel warmer they'll soon wonder how they lived without. All they have to do is toss a towel in before a shower, and they'll have a warm and toasty hug waiting for them in 15 minutes.
Promising review: "Absolutely my favorite thing purchased from Amazon. You will never be able to take a shower without this once you have it. Just like right-out-of-the-dryer towels!" —Erin
Get it from Amazon for $154.99 (available in eight colors).
10. A gold-tone mirror tray for a stunning way to store skincare products, perfume collections, liquor bottles, or pretty much anything else they can think of! You may just have to buy one of these for yourself, too.
Promising review: "This tray is solid. Feels sturdy, heavy, and well-constructed. The gold shines well and the mirrored bottom is quality glass. It holds a decent amount of our perfumes, colognes, and bathroom accouterment." —RasBerrie
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in four colors).
11. An eye massager if they suffer from migraines and eye pain after far too much screen time. It has multiple modes for combining heat, massage, and compression, or they can be used individually.
Read more about migraine prevention at Mayo Clinic.
Promising review: "This is the best product I have ever owned. As an online graphic design student who is constantly behind the computer, I can honestly say that this is the cure to computer head. Those headaches and eye strain are gone after a session with this product. If you suffer from migraines or are constantly behind a screen, trust me when I say that this is a must-have in your life. No amount of Advil will compare to what this will do for you. The sessions are about 20 minutes long and it pays to sit through the whole thing. This is the best invention ever." —melanie anderson
Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (also available in four colors).
12. A perfectly portable mini projector they'll use over and over again. The LED lights provide 1080p full HD, so this will change their movie nights for the better.
Promising review: "This projector can't be beat, especially for the price. The setup was really easy. I have been using it with my Roku and purchased an HDMI/USB adapter so I can use it with my phone. The picture quality is fantastic. I originally planned to use external speakers but there is no need — the sound is great. We have had a lot of fun projecting movies onto the ceiling and outside against our garage. I am really impressed with this product and after seeing it, several of my family members plan to buy it too. It's a great gift — I actually bought it for a gift exchange and ended up choosing it for myself!" —Joanna
Get it from Amazon for $55.99.
13. A pack of equally pretty and relaxing aromatherapy shower steamers in case they're not a fan of baths but they do like to indulge in spa-like experiences every so often.
The variety pack includes lavender, watermelon, grapefruit, menthol and eucalyptus, vanilla and sweet orange, and peppermint.
Promising review: "My goddaughter is due to give birth soon. And while everyone is gifting gifts for her soon-to-arrive son, I decided she needed a little something for herself. I wanted her to have something to rejuvenate her in a long shower after a long day with a newborn. First-time moms need a little pampering too. My goddaughter smelled the scent from the unopened box and LOVED them." —Gidget007
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $16.99 (available in various styles, as well as packs of 12).