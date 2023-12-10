28 Gifts If "Dog Owner" Is Their Main Personality Trait

1. A "Sorry, I can't. I have plans with my dog" T-shirt for dog owners who are tired of explaining that they can't go out because they have to go home and snuggle their pup. I mean, c'mon, people!!!
Capella Design Apparel is a woman-owned biz that makes specialty T-shirts, sweatshirts, gifts, and more.
Shipping info: Standard shipping typically arrives in 3–10 days. Expedited shipping is available at checkout for an additional cost. Check the listing for estimated shipping time to your area.
Get it from Capella Design Apparel on Etsy for $8.09+ (originally $12.45+; available in unisex sizes S–2XL, youth sizes S–XL, toddler sizes 2T–5T, and in 16 colors).
2. A 360-degree rotating Furbo dog camera so they can keep an eye on their cutie pie when they're not home with them. This camera has treat-tossing abilities, which might be a huge help if their dog is feeling anxious and needs some interaction until their long-awaited return.
Promising review: "Furbo is a lifesaver! My pup used to bark when I was at work, driving my neighbors [wild]. But now, I get barking alerts and can talk to and calm down my dog with treats. It has made her really happy and I'm glad the neighbors don't have to deal with her barking anymore. No more noise complaints! I got the annual subscription because I knew we would like all the notifications and I knew we were going to need it. Really happy with this purchase!" —Alina
Get it from Amazon for $210 (available with or without a subscription).
3. Some doggy cake mix to help them celebrate the day their baby was born and spoil them rotten — even if they handpicked the day because they're a rescue.
Promising review: "This was a huge hit since both of our chocolate Labs LIVE for peanut butter. Instead of the yogurt icing, I melted some actual peanut butter in the microwave and used that as icing instead. Chuckie could barely wait for it to bake!" —aim1030
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
4. And a doggy charcuterie board — a barkuterie board, if you will! They can decide whether they want to use it for their own snacks or to serve their pet yummy treats on a *very* fitting doggy board.
Totally Bamboo is a family-owned biz in San Marcos, California.
Promising review: "I used this to make a “barkuterie” board for my dog’s birthday. Yes, I am that extra. It is such good quality for the price. This would be a great gift for a dog lover or a cute addition to your kitchen." —Desiree Juett
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
5. A dog sling carrier for pet parents who refuse to go anywhere without their fur child. Now they don't have to leave their best buddy behind when going on adventures! They can simply pop 'em in the sling and be on their way.
I purchased this dog sling carrier in 2020 when I was preparing for a cross-country move with my older pup. The adjustable strap is *chef's kiss* amazinggg and prevents the dog from sitting too low on your waist. There's also a safety hook to keep your pet secure and an adjustable neck strap to keep them comfy.
Promising review: "My 8-pound Yorkipoo is getting old and can no longer keep up with me on our long hikes. After purchasing this carrier, she now gets to ride in style after about a mile of walking. It's easy to set her inside it and it hooks securely to her harness to keep her from accidentally falling out. She seems very comfortable while in the carrier and she gets to look around and sniff the air while I get some exercise." —doughnut42
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in three sizes and 14 colors).
6. Or a three-wheel pet stroller when their dog is a bit too heavy for a sling or just not a big fan of walking. They'll be able to stick their nose out and enjoy the fresh air while their owner does all the hard work — now that's true love.
Promising review: "This stroller is perfect! My dog has cataracts and I wanted her to walk with me. But since she won’t be able to see the sidewalk or other dogs, I was afraid to take her if I wasn’t going to carry her the whole time. This stroller came with a soft blanket pad, shade cover, and the best part, a zipper front covering. It allows her to get air and enjoy a luxury ride. ☺️ She loves her stroller!" —sunniedey119
Get it from Amazon for $26.97+ (available in five colors).
7. A leakproof, portable dog water bottle so they can keep their pet hydrated on the go. It's perfect for long days at the park and road trips! The water spout is also a mini dish for them to drink from so they'll never go thirsty.
Promising reviews: "I saw this on a TikTok video and checked on Amazon and ordered it. My toy poodle loves it and drank out of it with no hesitation. With the heat wave we are having in California right now, I want to be sure she is well hydrated. Before I leave the house I fill the holder with ice and water, and I am set. Easy to clean and no spilled water in the car. Easy to throw in my purse and have it when we are out walking around." —Amazon Customer
"This water bottle is truly a godsend! I cannot imagine using any other travel water bottle for my pups! It is slim, fits perfectly in a bottle slot in my travel bag; it is lightweight and has a loop to put around my wrist when I walk with my pups. It is extremely convenient on car rides, when my pup is thirsty and needs a quick pick-me-up! I especially love the fact that it sucks the water back in, so that I am not wasting unused water." —LV4NMLS
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two sizes and four colors).
8. An iconic "tell your dog I said hi" car decal they'll surely appreciate, especially when they're driving around town and get a smile from fellow dog owners with Fluffy riding shotgun!
Crafty Robot Co. is a Florida-based small biz that specializes in cute vinyl decal stickers.
Promising review: "I feel like this is a must for every dog lover! Great quality and I was able to apply it to my car so easily!" —Amber Fortier
Get it from Crafty Robot Co. on Etsy for $4.50 (originally $6).
9. A "wipe your paws" doormat that'll inform their guests of the house rules *and* that it happens to be ruled by a four-legged species.
Promising review: "Truly great product! Looks perfect at the entrance. Thick and well padded on the bottom. Very happy!" —Angela
Shipping info: Standard shipping typically arrives in three days. Free shipping on qualifying orders over $35 and other eligible items. Times vary depending on location and shipping type, check the listing for estimated shipping time to your area.
Get it from Wayfair for $31.99
10. An adorable custom pup cup guaranteed to impress the barista and maybe earn their dog an extra pump of whipped cream! They can use it at the drive-thru or when making them a treat at home. As soon as this cup comes out, their dog will know it's treat time!
Shop Grayson By Sara is an Etsy shop based in Texas that makes a variety of trendy apparel and accessories.
Promising review: "It is adorable and so cute! I will be ordering some more for my friend's pups as gifts! My corgi gets so excited when he sees his cup now." —Mallory
Get it from Shop Grayson By Sara on Etsy for $15 (available in six cup colors and 20 design colors).
11. A "best dog mom" candle made with lavender essential oils, which will look lovely on their coffee table and let everyone know about their proudest accomplishment to date.
Promising review: "As soon as you open the box, you can smell the candle scent. It is nice and strong, but not overbearing. I also love the label. This candle would make a perfect gift for someone, or for yourself. I would definitely buy again." —Jackie Nguyen
Get it from Amazon for $17.99.
12. A bottle of Sniffington's flavored bubbles so you can give them more of those random moments that make them smile, featuring their fur baby, of course! This will have their pup jumping for joy (or bubbles) for the foreseeable future.
Sniffingtons is a Greenville, South Carolina–based Etsy shop filled with products designed for the enrichment of your dogs and cats.
Promising review: "Omg my dogs are in heaven and I am too! Something safe and friendly for my pups🥰 what more does one human need for her fur-children.❤️" —Brenda Sheehan
Get Sniffingtons on Etsy for $8.50+ (available in two sizes and 15 scents).
13. A cute custom iPhone case because why wouldn't they want to pick up their phone and instantly be reminded of who's waiting at home?
Mugs Buddies is an Etsy shop that makes tons of cute custom products, including phone cases, mugs, candles, and more.
Promising review: "All my friends are jelly of how adorbz my customized case is after seeing pics of my pup. A personalized case like this is the perfect present for any animal lover 💕."—Wan
Get it from Mugs Buddies on Etsy for $18.56+ (originally $24.75+; available in nine different case styles, nine colors, and for various iPhone models).
14. A "Did you feed the dog?" tracker to prevent panic about whether they remembered to feed the pooch. If there's constant confusion in the household about when the dog was last fed, this will resolve it!
Did You Feed The Dog? is a small business that makes various reminder signs for pet owners. They also make signs that remind you to brush your teeth and take your medicine!
Promising review: "Simple and just what we needed to track the dogs' meals. My husband and I love this — we don't have to yell at each other from across the house to see if we fed the dogs or not. As for my dogs — they are not a fan of this product. They are upset that they are no longer being fed double meals because we couldn't remember if we fed them or not. Worth the $10!" —Megan
Get it from Amazon for $11.95.
15. A hilarious coffee mug that'll be a true testament to how much they love their pet — so much so that they're completely unfazed to find a dog hair or two floating around in their cup.
Promising review: "This is such a cute mug and I think most dog owners can relate to this. We have a rescue dog who sheds quite a bit whether we would like it or not. I always complain about dog hair everywhere around the house which is what makes the mug even more cute. The message on it is absolutely adorable and the mug itself is actually pretty good quality." —Kris Jean
Get it from Amazon for $14.90.
16. A personalized pet sweatshirt when they wish they could bring their #1 pal everywhere. This is the next best thing! And they'll get tons of compliments and have yet *another* reason to brag about their dog.
You can choose from a few different drawing styles: just the pet's ears, a black and white portrait, a line portrait, a color portrait, or a people and pet portrait.
Made My Days is an Orlando-based small biz making custom printed and custom apparel.
Promising review: "These came out so great, I ordered three as gifts for friends. Everyone loved them! The sweatshirts are super soft, and everyone’s pet looked great. I’m back today to order one for myself!" —gspreat
Shipping info: Standard shipping typically arrives in 3–10 days. Expedited shipping is available at checkout for an additional cost. Check the listing for estimated shipping time to your area. Rush orders are also available — just add to your cart before purchasing (reviewers say it's quite speedy!).
Get the sweatshirt from Made My Days on Etsy for $14.68+ (originally $17.27+; available in unisex sizes S–5XL and in eight colors, in hoodies and sweatshirts, plus a t-shirt option).