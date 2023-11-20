37 Gifts For Anyone With An Affinity For The Finer Things In Life

1. Cute *and* cozy crisscross fleece slippers made for those blissful days they spend at home doing a whole lot of nothing. If they're having a lazy day, it might as well be a comfy one!
Psst! Many reviewers recommend sizing up if you're in between sizes.
Promising review: "Absolutely love these! So soft and comfy. Great for the price. Thick soles so could be worn outside but they keep your feet surprisingly warm with them being open-toed. I went up a size and they fit perfect, so size up!" —theandyn
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get them from Amazon for $23.99 (available in women's sizes S–XL and seven colors).
2. Some aromatherapy shower steamers if they're not a fan of baths but they do like to indulge in spa-like experiences every now and then.
Each set includes different scents to help relax, invigorate, or even clear the sinuses. Scents include lavender, menthol-eucalyptus, vanilla, and pomegranate-rose. They're also nonslip, vegan, and cruelty-free.
Promising review: "I am in love with the shower steamer bombs. They smell so good in the package and even better in the shower. I do not have a tub for bath bombs so when I found these I was so happy. Once I used them I was overjoyed because they were so calming and relaxing and I didn’t feel left out. Thank you for taking the time to think about the shower experience and making it better. I will be ordering more soon." —Stina
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in various styles, as well as packs of 12, 18, and 36).
3. A SipCaddy wine holder to take their bubble bath experience to new heights — now they won't have to worry about their fave beverage falling into the tub! Crisis averted.
Promising review: "Such a simple idea, how is this just coming into my life now? I didn't think showers could get any better but now I have a brew/wine within reach at all times. Really helps take the edge off after a long day. The thing is way sturdier than you'd expect, I've tugged on it and it's not going anywhere. The slotted design allows you to use stemmed wineglasses, too. A truly perfect product. This piece of plastic is working as hard as my therapist and I stan." —Steven
Get it from Amazon for $14.69 (available in six styles).
4. A set of silky satin pillowcases so their bedroom will look and feel more luxurious, not to mention they'll sleep more comfortably too! These have a cooling effect that's sooo soft on the skin. Bonus points: It also creates less friction for their hair.
Promising review: "My hair has never been better! I got this because of TikTok and it has done wonders for my hair. My hair isn’t frizzy or dull looking when I get up in the morning." —Aaron Key
Get a set of two from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in four sizes and 37 colors).
5. Some seriously beautiful Porter Seal-Tight Glass Containers because even people who love nice things eat leftovers every once in a while. They'll be more than pleased to store 'em in these little beauts.
The jars are BPA-free as well as microwave- and dishwasher-safe.
BuzzFeed Shopping contributor Rachel Dunkel says: "Before working from home became the norm, I would use these handy jars to bring my lunch almost every day. They're perfect for things like fruit, salad, or something saucy — stuff you really don't want to get squished *and* want to ensure doesn't leak into your bag. *But* I have found that I use them just as much at home full-time! They are of course great for leftovers, but also for prepped ingredients for the week. Shredded cheese, prepped chicken, and chopped veggies usually live in these, ready to be utilized for a quick lunch or snack. They clean *super* well — I even have the cream color and it recovered from storing beets! 10/10 from me."
Get them from Amazon for $25+ each (available in two sizes and seven colors).
6. A set of gold embroidery scissors when they've made it their life's mission to have pretty versions of practical items they use all the time. One is a lovely crane design and the other is filled with plum blossoms!
Promising review: "The scissors are so sharp! I bought them for their beauty, but they quickly escalated to my favorites. I crochet daily and like to have scissors in all of my work areas. These are perfect!" —Yolanda Austin
Get them from Amazon for $13.70.
7. A chic faux leather mini crossbody bag made of beautiful vegan leather and available in several fun colors. Plus, it made Oprah's Favorite Things list, so you know they'll adore it.
Promising reviews: "This was a perfect purse for traveling. It has three very spacious zippered pockets. I was able to carry my iPhone, AirPods, glasses (in their case), and mini coin purse that carries my cash, ID, and bank card. I loved that it had a long-enough strap to wear it like a crossbody bag. Good construction and material." —M. Steffes
"I love this little bag. It’s just small enough to hold everything you want to carry. The price is right and it looks like an expensive bag." —Sharon Pate-Martin
Get it from Amazon for $35.20 (available in 14 colors).
8. Brightland's Duo olive oil set so they can magically upgrade any meal they make with high-quality oils. These are perfect for roasting, sautéing, soups, stews, bread, salads, hummus, and more.
This set includes the popular Awake and Alive olive oils.
Brightland is a WOC-owned small business that sources olives for their oils from a family-run farm in California.
Promising review: "I have yet to find another olive oil with better flavor than Brightland Co. I find myself making meals specifically just to use this lovely olive oil. It is a total game changer. Say goodbye to that nasty bitter flavor that comes with most commercial oils, and hello to an explosion of flavors, and spice. (Surprisingly spicy!) Ordering and shipping are always a breeze, you can also easily adjust the subscription to suit your needs. I’m so happy to have found this product, it honestly makes everything taste better." —Jen
Shipping info: Orders are typically processed within 1–3 business days. Expedited shipping is available for an additional cost at checkout (see Brightland's full shipping information here).
Get it from Brightland (for gifts, you can also add a personalized message at checkout!) or Amazon for $74.
9. A set of diamond-shaped glass tumblers if having a kitchen full of elegant drinkware is *very* on brand for them. As stunning as they are, these unique glasses also help aerate their beverage!
Promising review: "Fantastic, fantastic, fantastic! So damn cool. They are prime quality, durable, sturdy, and very comfortable in the hands. They contour well in your hand and hold the aromatic flavor and color of your beverage as you incorporate your receptors of smell and taste." —Chad Herbert
Get a set of two from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three styles, as well as in sets of four or six).
10. And a ~dazzling~ whiskey decanter and glasses set to make their bar cart look *extra* enticing. It comes with a sleek decanter and two matching tumbler glasses.
Promising review: "Simply beautiful...I received so many compliments on the set!! Everyone asks where we bought it and several offered to buy it outright!" —Theresa Hawkins-Garcea
Get it from Amazon for $49.95.
11. A classic bottle of Chanel's Mademoiselle Perfume because, in the wise words of Taylor Swift, it'll never go out of style! This citrusy-floral scent has stood the test of time and continues to be a cult-fave for a reason.
It contains notes of orange, patchouli, and Turkish rose.
Promising review: "My signature scent now after trying a few other high-end ones. I wear it daily and it feels amazing — not to mention the compliments I get from random strangers!" —ruchi4
Shipping info: Standard shipping is 1–3 days, members get free 1–3-day shipping, and expedited shipping is available for an additional cost. Last day for flash one-day shipping (paid) is Thursday, Dec. 21 by 9 a.m. Eastern. You can also purchase online and pick up at your local store (typically within 4 hours)!
Get it from Sephora for $105+ (available in three sizes).
12. A chic pair of oversized sunglasses that'll instantly elevate any look they're going for while simultaneously causing your wallet to cry tears of joy. Everyone will assume these are some high-end designer sunnies.
Promising reviews: "My favorite pair of glasses ever. I have designer ones that I’m always afraid of scratching, but these look just like designer [glasses], I wear them everywhere!" —Stephanie
"I got the black gradient — super comfortable, look awesome, and super on-trend. I am a sunglass hoarder — the ones in my current rotation are from Dior, Fendi, Ray-Ban, and Quay. These $15 sunglasses have been the ones I have been reaching for most these past few weeks." —Lisa
Get them from Amazon for $13.50+ (available in five styles).