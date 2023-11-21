58 Gifts That’ll Have Everyone Asking, “Where Did You Find That”

Promising review: "I admit I was skeptical about this product but my desperation to regain my soft lips made me click the BUY button. I just had a baby and between all the milk I was pumping for the baby and caffeine drinking my body was dried out and dehydrated. My lips took a hit and were dried, cracked, and even bleeding — very painful. Even my tried-and-true expensive-as-heck lip moisturizer I use couldn't help. Having this lip brush did the trick and made all the difference. The exfoliation must have allowed my lip moisturizer to get better absorbed. I was able to see results in just a couple of days. Now I have soft and supple lips again. I tried using a toothbrush and I would not recommend it. First, the toothbrush doesn't feel as good and second, it will waste whatever product you are using with it because the product will settle deep in the bristles so you have to use a lot more of it, and third it's also hard to clean. This silicone lip brush feels so good and since the 'bristles' or 'bumps' are shallow, I just needed to use a little bit of my expensive lip moisturizer and it was so easy to clean the brush afterward. Where has this thing been all my life? I don't think I can live without it now." —Double-J

Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in two colors). And you might want to consider pairing it with this effective little lip scrub!