58 Gifts That’ll Have Everyone Asking, “Where Did You Find That”

1. A stunning LED sunset lamp projector so they can bring the ~ambience~ to any room in their home. It has 360-degree rotation, 16 color settings, and a remote control.
Promising review: "So far, I've really been enjoying this sunset lamp. There are several settings to choose from, barely any setup time is required, and it is easy to move from room to room. This is 100% worth the money if you've been in the market for a sunset lamp!" —Taylor Adams
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in four styles).
2. Lightsaber chopsticks because we all have that person in our life who'd love to use ~The Force~ to master these utensils. They glow *and* grip onto sushi and noodles so well, they'll want to use them for every meal!
My coworker Emma Lord owns these and raves: "I love them to pieces, TBH, I use them as decor every bit as much as I use them to eat." You can read more of her lightsaber chopsticks review (it's #14).
Promising review: "Bought these for a white elephant and everyone loved them! My friends are huge Star Wars fans and absolutely love these chopsticks. Great color quality and great LED light quality. They're well made, easy to clean, and a nice weight! Would recommend for sure, very fun and cute gift!" —Sam
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $10.97+ (available in 10 colors and in multipacks).
3. A double-sided silicone lip brush for gentle exfoliation that'll leave their lips feeling smoother, fuller, and ready for lipstick.
Promising review: "I admit I was skeptical about this product but my desperation to regain my soft lips made me click the BUY button. I just had a baby and between all the milk I was pumping for the baby and caffeine drinking my body was dried out and dehydrated. My lips took a hit and were dried, cracked, and even bleeding — very painful. Even my tried-and-true expensive-as-heck lip moisturizer I use couldn't help. Having this lip brush did the trick and made all the difference. The exfoliation must have allowed my lip moisturizer to get better absorbed. I was able to see results in just a couple of days. Now I have soft and supple lips again. I tried using a toothbrush and I would not recommend it. First, the toothbrush doesn't feel as good and second, it will waste whatever product you are using with it because the product will settle deep in the bristles so you have to use a lot more of it, and third it's also hard to clean. This silicone lip brush feels so good and since the 'bristles' or 'bumps' are shallow, I just needed to use a little bit of my expensive lip moisturizer and it was so easy to clean the brush afterward. Where has this thing been all my life? I don't think I can live without it now." —Double-J
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in two colors). And you might want to consider pairing it with this effective little lip scrub!
4. A Mystical Fire Flame Colorant to turn their quiet nights around the fire into a captivating light show. Simply drop an unopened pack onto the fire and watch the colors dance the night away!
Promising review: "Absolutely love these. Whenever we have company over, we throw them in the fire. It doesn't matter if it is in the house or in the fire pit. People are awed by the beautiful colors of the flames. Each pouch typically lasts about 30 minutes. It only burns the color where you place the pouch. So I would recommend putting in two for a more evenly spread out color. Definitely a good buy!!" —Laura A Fama
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $6.95.
5. A trio lasagna pan that'll take their Italian dinners to the next level. Every piece is a corner piece *and* they can use different ingredients in each rectangle for a medley of flavors. It can be used for baked goods, too!
FYI, you can 6,000% use these for brownies, blondies, and bread, too. This is also great for making several kinds of lasagna at once, if you and other fam members have different preferences/food sensitivities!
Promising review: "I loved everything about this pan. It's versatile, I can put three different cake mixes in each well, or meat loaves, etc. I really love this pan! A very happy customer." —Lisa F.
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $24.57.
6. A bag of *extremely* rare Reindeer Farts for keeping them entertained and satiated during the holiday season. Kids will especially get a kick out of this.
Promising review: "My kids got an absolute kick out of this! Our elf on the shelf brought it as a gift when he came back from the North Pole and they thought it was hilarious. Lots in the bag and it was soft and fresh and tasted delicious." —Christie L. Corbin
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $8.95.
7. A bottle of flavored bubbles because pups mustn't be forgotten when it comes to spreading cheer! This will have them jumping for joy (or bubbles) for the foreseeable future.
Sniffingtons is a Greenville, South Carolina–based Etsy shop filled with products designed for the enrichment of your dogs and cats.
Promising review: "Omg my dogs are in heaven and I am too! Something safe and friendly for my pups🥰 what more does one human need for her fur-children.❤️" —Brenda Sheehan
Shipping info: Standard shipping typically arrives in 4–10 days. Expedited shipping is available at checkout for an additional cost. Check the listing for estimated shipping time to your area.
Get Sniffingtons on Etsy for $8.50+ (available in two sizes and in 11 scents or unscented).
8. An exfoliating shower mitt when they want to buff away dead skin and reveal the silky-smooth layer underneath. It's made of a viscose material, so it won't be too rough on the skin but still has plenty of buffing and smoothing power!
Promising review: "These really work! No chemicals, lotions, or gels needed — just water and SO MUCH dead skin came off. I was both grossed out and strangely satisfied by this… My skin has honestly NEVER felt this soft and I’m very happy with my purchase. I will update my review after I see if it helps with keratosis pilaris (little bumps on back of arms), but already my skin looks and feel better!" —Brooke Parent
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $5.99 (also available as a set of two).
9. A pack of cute and unique ankle socks that'll keep their feet comfy, warm, and expressive! The set comes with 10 pairs so you can easily divide them to gift to different people.
Promising review: "I love socks; these are good quality and so comfortable and cute! I smile each time I put a pair on my feet. Everyone who notices them peeking over the back of my sneaker loves them too! They come in so many different colors and there are enough to share." —Jeanne DeMaio
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get ten pairs from Amazon for $12+ (available in six styles).
10. A linen pillow cover if they're such a loyal fan of The Office, it's basically their main personality trait. They can cozy up with this pillow while watching their fave episodes for the umpteenth time this week.
Don't forget to throw in a matching pillow insert to go with it!
Promising review: "By far the greatest pillow cover to ever exist. If Jesus needed a pillow cover, it would be this pillow. The Dalai Lama would murder for this pillow cover." —