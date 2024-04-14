"I Don’t Know Why We Didn’t Buy It Sooner": 38 Parenting Products That'll Make You Feel Like A Certified Genius

1. A time-saving Oxo Tot grape cutter to make the tedious task of cutting your kiddo's grapes more bearable. You'll eliminate choking hazards while saving tons of time. It can also be used for pitted olives, grape tomatoes, etc.
Oh, and it's not just for grapes! It's also perfect for cherry tomatoes, berries, olives, and many reviewers say it works on a variety of fruits!
Promising review: "Such a TIME SAVER! Omg I’m OBSESSED with this product! Lets me cut grapes and olives for my toddler EFFORTLESSLY. Amazing product. DEFINITELY worth the purchase, especially for me since my daughter loves to eat grapes daily and most time more than once a day. This has made it so easy my husband and I almost cried hahaha." —Makeda
2. A bestselling Baby Einstein Take Along Tunes Musical Toy that'll play classical melodies (think Mozart, Chopin, etc.) and display twinkling lights to help calm your cranky genius in no time.
Promising review: "The best baby distractor EVER! Every person with a child must have this toy! I had about five tucked in various places in case one got lost. My son loved them from basically birth and sometimes it would distract him for hours of noncrying! (heaven for a new mother) Of course in the beginning you have to keep pushing the button for them but compared to swinging him in his car seat that was easy! Then when he got older, he would spend entire car rides just playing with this one toy. I give it to everyone I know who has a baby." —NH-Mommy
3. A pair of ~handy~ faucet extenders if your child is old enough to use the sink but not quite tall enough to reach the faucet. Instead of lifting them up, combine an extender with a step stool for a match made in parenting heaven!
Promising review: "Nice for toddlers. Easy to install and use. My littles are just now getting the hang of hand washing and this helps out a lot. Not only does it extend their reach, it widens the stream so both little sets of hands can reach without fighting for the stream. It also reduces splash. Definitely worth the money!" —Amber
4. A stain remover specifically made for messy eaters, aka a parent's dream come true. Keep it on hand for those stains you once thought were permanent! Clean up the mess, spray the spot, then wash as usual. You'll have to brag about this find immediately and no one will blame you for it.
Promising review: "This is a must have for those of you with littles! It has a very mild scent and works on so many things. My son spilled a blueberry smoothie all over his white crewneck sweatshirt and I thought he ruining it. I used this spray and it came out beautifully. I would recommend buying the spray bottles and then using the refill option. You will be hooked!" —Katie W.
5. An ingenious food tray because sometimes you gotta pull out all the stops when you have a fussy eater on your hands. It divides their plate into eight portions and rewards them with a surprise treat at the end!
Promising review: "If you have a picky eater, you need this. I purchased three of these in three different themes. They are a big hit with all three kids ages 1, 3, and 9. These plates work better than I ever could have hoped. The small amounts in each compartment make it easy for them to finish and feel a sense of accomplishment. The treat under the tray at the end is genius. Great solution for picky eaters." —Kyla Van Kleeck
6. A brilliant on-the-go harness seat so you always have a high chair for your babe — even when the restaurant doesn't offer one. It comes with three height-adjustable straps to keep them secure. Don't be surprised when people come up and ask, "Where did you find that?"
It's designed for children 6 months and up. Plus, it's machine washable if things get messy at mealtime!
Liuliuby is a New York City-based small business founded by Mompreneur Mari Liu to reimagine everyday baby products after her own experiences as a new parent.
Promising review: "We bought this to use while moving knowing that not everywhere has baby seats available, and have continued to use it when we go out. It's a great thing to throw in our diaper bag as it is lightweight and totally versatile. We've adapted it to all kinds of chairs and the baby stays comfortably in it." —Matt
7. A clever car seat buckle release tool when your nails have suffered at the hand of your kid's buckle more times than you can count. This Shark Tank product gets the buckle undone ASAP without any causalities. It's also great for people with arthritis, carpal tunnel, and other conditions that cause limited hand strength.
Promising review: "OUTSTANDING! I am a young grandmother in my 50s and TIRED of breaking my nails on the car seat fasteners. Both my granddaughter and I LOVE this gadget. She keeps it tucked inside the pocket of her car seat. I never have to look for it. When we make it to our destination, I ask her to get it ready. In SECONDS the car seat is unbuckled. What a godsend! Truly, if we had been in an accident or other emergency, it would have taken me several attempts to free my granddaughter. I consider this a danger! This little device makes car seats enjoyable again. The color makes it easy to find and it fits logically right where it's supposed to...no need to carry instructions. I cannot say enough about this product and would recommend it to everyone." —Winnie
8. A LeapFrog 100 Words Book that'll be a fun activity your inquisitive toddler can interact with while learning new words in the process (in both English and Spanish). Your baby will be a certified genius before you know it!
Promising review: "This was a recommended product I saw off Facebook and again on TikTok — so I had to see if the hype was worth it. IT IS WORTH IT! My toddler (almost 2) loves the book for the sounds and names of all the categories in the book. This is a great book to gift others with toddlers or to help your little one develop. I love this!" —Megan C.
9. Silicone pouch lids, which is an actual miracle if your kid just LOVES squeezing snack pouches until they explode. The lid has a flow-control valve to prevent spills while still allowing them to sip it. Once you try 'em, there's no going back.
ChooMee is a small biz based in Northern California, owned by a mom, that specializes in innovative products that solve everyday feeding challenges.
Promising review: "These are amazing! I bought two sets of them so I can keep some in our diaper bag (or in case we lose one). We use these every single day for our 12-month-old with her yogurt (Gogo squeeze) and her fruit and veggie pouches! Seriously, love them. We previously had yogurt/fruit all over because she would squeeze them. My husband accidentally stepped on the pouch with this on, and it still didn't squeeze out! Once your baby figures it out (ours did quickly), it's a game changer. I tried the pouch holders with the handles, but she just swung it around, and it still spilled out. This is what you want!" —Shem Slater
10. And some spill-proof Munchkin snack catchers to save you both time *and* headaches. Now there will be fewer Goldfish crackers living rent-free on your living room floor just waiting to be vacuumed up.
Promising reviews: "My toddler and I love these!! So easy to use and I don't have to worry about my toddler dumping her snacks straight into the floor. I have ordered these twice now. Definitely worth the price." —Maria
"No more trails of snacks leading to a toddler. These are 100% worth buying. My 2 year old grandbaby loves his snack cups!" —Terrie
11. Washable dab and dot markers so your kids can have some fun without leaving you with the stress of an irreversible mess. Your only regret will be not discovering 'em sooner!
The set comes with eight paint markers and a downloadable 101 Easy Dot Marker Activities PDF.
Promising review: "We really like these dot markers! My 3- and 6-year-olds have used them a lot. I have to get them started for my 3-year-old, but once I get the ink to the tip she is able to use them easily on her own. I really like that they are less messy than dot markers we have used in the past. They are great for crafts and fine motor skill activities. I would definitely recommend this product and would purchase again. 🙂" —Amazon Customer
12. Toilet seat covers you'll count on for potty training *and* facing public bathrooms where you want to be extra careful about germs. It's better than trying to line the seat with flimsy strips of toilet paper, ya feel me?
Promising review: "I cannot say enough good things about this product. I brought them along on a recent trip to Greece. My 4-year-old needs to hold on to the seat when she goes, and these toilet seat covers are a godsend in public restrooms!!! They cover exactly enough of the seat where she can hold on and not touch anything gross! They stay dry while she is seated and stay stuck to the seat until you remove it. I even used them myself when necessary. I will purchase these again and again!!" —Irene
