1. A bottle of grass seed to resuscitate your dead grass just in time for planting season! This helps regrow the grass and reverse scorch marks caused by pet urine, digging, and general wear in high-traffic areas.
Promising review: "Scotts EZ Seed Patch and Repair Sun and Shade for Grass is truly a lifesaver for my lawn! I had numerous dead spots caused by my dogs' urine, and I needed a solution fast. After applying this magic dust as directed, followed by watering, I was amazed by the results. The dead patches transformed into lush, green grass in no time! This product definitely lives up to its promises and works wonders for repairing damaged areas on the lawn. Just be sure to follow the directions closely for best results. I highly recommend Scotts EZ Seed Patch and Repair Sun and Shade for anyone looking to revitalize their lawn effortlessly." —MJ
Get it from Amazon for $16.44+ (available in five sizes and four quantities).
2. A long-handled standing weeder because bending over (and over...and over...) to pull pesky weeds should be illegal. Your garden will look absolutely flawless thanks to this tool.
It's made with a bamboo handle and powder-coated steel, it uses a simple lever system to make weeding easy.
Grampa's Gardenware Co. is a small, family-owned business based in Oregon making tools for gardening.
Promising review: "Oh my god, I friggin' love this tool. I bought this on a whim given we bought our first house and know nothing about caring for a yard. Boy has it come in handy. Our new house had a ton of weeds in the front yard and this tool helped me get most of them out in no time. In fact, the process of yanking out the weeds was strangely satisfying! I don't think anyone can say that weeding is fun but this tool made it as close to fun as you can get, especially when you see a long root along with the weed you pulled." —JG
Get it from Amazon for $44.99.
3. And a crack weeder tool if you're tired of areas around your garden being ruined by those ever-resilient weeds that manage to grow through the cracks in concrete! This sturdy tool can get into those tight spaces and get rid of weeds, moss, and thistles in no time.
Promising review: "I've been searching for something to remove the weeds for a while and came across this amazing tool. Since I refuse to use chemicals in my yard, I've been left with scraped knuckles every time I attempt to remove weeds. The weeds have grown so tightly in the concrete cracks that I pretty much gave up; even weed-whacking it didn't help much. Yes, you do have to use a little bit of effort but the end result was so worth it!" —Shelley Arakaki
Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in nine styles and multipacks).
4. A pair of breathable gloves so your hands stay clean and dry while you live your best gardening life. The absorbent bamboo material will also prevent excess moisture so you don't get too sweaty.
Reviewers suggest sizing up as these gloves run a bit small.
Promising review: "Snug fit, very dextrous. I feel very protected from wet soil and yard debris (probably not thorns — haven't pushed it). I really love these gloves for gardening and even for light construction, like sanding wood. Grips really good and helps me get my hands dirty when I don't really feel like it. No need for a nail brush after gardening with these gloves." —Delayed Gratification
Get them from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL).
5. Stainless-steel gardening shears that'll come in ~handy~ when it's time to trim your plants. These will get the job done and you won't actually have to get dirty when snipping a few weeds.
Promising review: "I needed something sharp and small enough for deadheading smaller blooms but that would also do well with any size of bloom. These are my new favorite pair. They're sharp and easy to use. The small push lock that keeps the blades locked closed is very easy to unlock and relock. I would highly recommend these to any gardener professional or hobbyist like me." —JoJo
Get it from Amazon for $5.03+ (available in two styles, three colors, and multipacks).
6. Miracle-Gro water storing crystals to give your indoor *or* outdoor plant babies a fighting chance at survival. If sticking to a watering schedule is not your strong suit, these will help your plants better retain moisture regardless of what they're up against (yes, even overwatering).
Mix the crystals in with your regular potting soil, and they'll absorb water and release it when your plant is thirsty.
Promising review: "I have deck rail flower boxes, and they get full sun most of the day. I filled in the drain holes to hold more water and added these to the soil. Both made a huge difference in the quality of life for the plants. They were and still are gorgeous even if I couldn't water [them] every day. I do have to admit I used more per planter than the recommended amount." —Pattijwr
Get it from Amazon for $12.23 (also available as a two-pack).
7. Some plant supporters when you need to zhuzh up your greenery after it inevitably starts drooping to one side after all the love you gave it. These supporters are green, so they won't stick out like a sore thumb either!
Promising review: "These plant supports each consist of two semi circles that fit together to encircle the plant. I have two snake plants that are getting taller and needed support. These plant stakes are working perfectly. They can easily be inserted into the soil to the desired height, and the green color obscures their appearance. My plants look prettier and stronger now that they are standing tall." —A.Consumer
Get a set of four from Amazon for $16.99 (also available as a set of eight).
8. A set of colorful flower pots — these may just be an accurate depiction of how happy you are that it's time to start planting! Hang 'em on a fence or over your balcony railing to liven up the area.
Promising review: "I love these. They look great on my little patio. They are very well made and super easy to put together. They drain well and hold a fair amount of flowers and soil for the size. I found them to be sturdy and they seem pretty durable. It’s a really good value for the price, too. I highly recommend!" —Anonymous
Get a set of 10 from Amazon for $17.99 (also available in black or white).
9. A pack of sunflower seeds so you can create some stunning photo ops *and* provide a peaceful home for all sorts of creatures, like honeybees, butterflies, and hummingbirds! It comes with nine varieties and more than 1,000 seeds to cover up to 325 square feet.
Created by Nature is a small business based in Oregon that sells customized wildflower seed packets, inspired by each of the National Parks, and designed to give back to nature’s bounty.
Promising review: "Planted a handful of the seeds in our front lawn area. A few months later, and we had a spectacular color array. Great flowers!" —Shane
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
10. And this giant pack of wildflower seeds if you want to bring your garden to life with tons of vibrant colors! It comes with 24 different varieties so you'll be frolicking in your very own field of wildflowers before you know it.
Promising review: "It is early July, and I could not be more pleased with this seed mixture. Almost every day since April, I have had new surprises in my garden. I have enjoyed Alyssum, Chinese forget-me-not, zinnias, cosmos, and marigolds. I am beginning to see more forget-me-nots, poppies, pineapple sage, and Armeria. I am a beekeeper and, hence, was trying to plant some flowers the bees would like. I have an unbelievable number of pollinators busy among the flowers all day long. Today, I saw a hummingbird!! I am hoping to have these flowers self-seed and to have even more lovelies next year!" —Bio Teacher
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in two sizes and as annuals or perennials).
11. A precious outdoor bench because you'll need a place to plop down and admire your dreamy garden, of course!
12. Dual-sided sticky insect traps that'll keep pesky bugs at bay. If your garden has ever been a victim of fungus gnats, aphids, or fruit flies, these traps will *definitely* grow on you.
It comes with 20 yellow sticky traps that measure 6" x 8", 20 wire tires, and two plastic holders.
Promising review: "I use these every year to keep thrips from destroying my grapes. I don't like to use toxic chemicals in the garden, and these have been a lifesaver for my organic garden! Within a couple of days, these sticky traps are covered front and back with nasty thrips. I put them up at the very beginning of the season and they stay up until harvest." —joni j
Get a 20-pack from Amazon for $8.89 (also available as a 30-pack).