32 Genius Pieces Of Furniture That’ll Help Maximize Your Tiny Living Space

1. A stylish industrial-style laptop desk when you need a place to get some work done but don't have a ton of space to spare. This desk is only 16" deep, so it'll fit in most small rooms without any issues.
Promising review: "Living in NYC, we find it is important to maximize the little space we have in our apartment. This desk is a perfect combination of functional and decorative. It fits well but allows you enough space to work and put a computer on the desk. Overall great value for the money!" —Realview
Get it from Amazon for $155.
2. Or for a *very* compact solution, this wall-mounted, drop-leaf table that can be folded out of the way when you're done using it. This works great as a desk but some reviewers also use it as a mini kitchen table!
Promising review: "The perfect little table for a small space. I needed something for our tiny office/living room/guest room. This made the space so much more versatile without taking up valuable square footage. Easily folds when not in use, simple to put together." —M. Lincoln
Get it from Amazon for $59.99 (available in three colors).
3. A wood lift-top coffee table if you love multifunctional furniture that also complements your small living space. It has a lift top, so you can use it to eat a meal and work on your laptop. There's also a removable shelf and a hidden storage compartment under the tabletop.
Promising review: "Took about 1.5 hours to put together alone, but I was also multitasking — this is a really great and functional table BUT also doesn’t break the bank!! I got this to serve as both a desk and coffee table for my small studio apartment and couldn’t be happier. If you’re even considering it, buy it. It’s worth it and has some solid storage space too." —Joana Kyle
Get it from Amazon for $89.99+ (available in two sizes and five colors).
4. Or for animal lovers, a coffee table with a pet bed area so there's a place for your fluffy friend to take a snooze. Plus, this means one less item taking up valuable floor space since their pet bed is IN the table!
Promising review: "This mid-century modern coffee table has a wonderful design and offers a hiding spot for your cat! My cat took to it right away and loves sleeping on the soft mattress hidden inside the coffee table. The wood is quite heavy and sturdy. The assembly was fairly easy, with the step by step instructions it took about 20 minutes. I highly recommend this coffee table for cat lovers : ))" —Julie
Get it from Wayfair for $111.99 (originally $125.99).
5. A slim storage cart with locking wheels when your tiny kitchen or bathroom is simply not cutting it anymore. Slide this into that awkward empty space and BOOM, hello additional storage!
Promising reviews: "I don’t have a pantry in my kitchen and I wanted something for large bottles and jars. This cart fits perfectly between refrigerator and the kitchen counter. Sturdy!" —Betsy
"This cart looks great in the bathroom. It doesn't take up much space and is a nice place for storage and decor. It's very sturdy and easy to put together." —Dana L.
Get it from Amazon for $38.99 (available in vintage brown or white).
6. A genius sofa arm tray table because sometimes all you want is a place to set your drink down without buying a giant piece of furniture that requires tons of assembly.
Ewart Woods is a small business that creates handmade organization and storage solutions that blend into your home decor.
Promising review: "The sofa arm table is gorgeous; the color is great and fits perfectly on my sofa! The make of it is also great and seems like it would last. Definitely recommend." —Aubrey
Get it from Ewart Woods on Etsy for $55.67 (available in 10 colors and three styles).
7. An upholstered platform bed with built-in storage that'll look elegant in your bedroom *and* give you soo much extra room to organize stuff without buying several new pieces of furniture.
8. A multifunctional flip-top side table for small rooms that could use an extra surface with additional storage space. It also has two outlets and two USB ports for convenient charging!
Promising reviews: "It's a great side table with ample storage. Great for organizing bedside stuff. Was easy to assemble as well. Good buy!" —SM
"This only took me 25-30 minutes to assemble (I had the help of a 4-year-old and a cat, so it could’ve taken a lot less time). Everything was labeled to make it easy and quick to put together. It’s a super cute table and has two charging ports and two power outlets. No more need for power strips and cords everywhere! Awesome buy!!" —Concrete Mommy
Get it from Amazon for $65.99 (available in six colors).
9. A chic and sleek floor-lamp/end-table combo to solve two problems at once — love that for you. It can fit in that tiny space next to your bed or couch so you have a spot for your beverage *and* a light to brighten up the room.
Promising review: "This is a fantastic lamp for a limited space. It assembles pretty easily and looks very stylish. The gold is a gorgeous color!" —Emily Hendrick
Get it from Amazon for $83.49.
10. A minimalist-inspired floating nightstand so you have some bedside storage that doesn't require you to commit to yet another piece of clunky furniture on your bedroom floor.
Promising reviews: "Beautiful product and easy to assemble. It's small but worth every cent." —vivi
"Very sturdy, very cute. Gives a great pop of color!" —Kristin Baxter
Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in two sizes, three colors, and in sets of two).
11. A baker's rack that'll serve as a rustic home decor piece while giving you some much-needed kitchen storage. It comes with a large countertop, three open shelves, four hanging hooks for mugs or utensils, and eight S-hooks.
Many reviewers were able to fit their microwave on the large countertop! Be sure to check the dimensions of your appliance first to make sure it'll fit.
Promising review: "Really like this small baker's rack. It fit at the end of my cabinet perfectly and holds my microwave and my Ninja cooker perfectly. Color was great with my cabinets. Seems very sturdy once all put together. Feet adjust for floor variation for more stability. Love it!" —Gwendolyn
Get it from Wayfair for $96.99+ (originally $105.99+; available in three colors).