30 Fashion Pieces For Anyone Entering Their Floral Era

1. A breezy off-the-shoulder maxi dress perfect for wine tastings, coffee dates, and anything else that might require you to look *and* feel like a blossoming flower.
Promising review: "So glad I took a risk on this dress because it ended up being one of my favorite dresses that I've ever owned. So much so, I want all the colors! It's perfectly snug up top too so if you have a smaller bust like me, it still feels secure even without a bra on. I'm 5' tall and it came right to my feet with flats on. Didn't drag or get caught thanks to the dual slits. The dress was flowy and lightweight. I was quite happy with the quality." —J
Get it from Amazon for $42.99+ (available in sizes XS–4X and in 39 colors/styles — not all colors available in all sizes).
2. Or this shorter, convertible floral number you'll love because it can be worn two ways depending on your mood. On or off the shoulders? You make the rules around here.
Promising review: "I love this dress! What first attracted [me] were the vibrant colors and color scheme. You can dress it up or down. Perfect for a daytime event or a casual night out! Get the dress; you won’t regret it!" —myelle
Get it from Amazon for $42.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 12 styles).
3. A charming button-front cardigan if you refuse to sacrifice your signature all-black-everything theme but still wanna add some flowery vibes to the mix.
4. A beautiful puff-sleeve, ruched-bust dress so you can feel like a dreamy forest fairy while simultaneously expressing your undying love for affordable vintage style. Name a better combo.
Promising review: "Listen, saying this dress is beautiful is such an understatement...So I ended up buying three different colored dresses. I just loved them all. It's like the designer thought of me when they made these dresses! The material feels great on my body. The upper part is stretchy and fits very well. I was worried it wouldn't fit just cause I weigh a bit more these days. But all in all, they all fit great! I am genuinely satisfied with my purchase!" —Olive Bukuru
Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and seven colors/prints).
5. High-waisted shorts that'll give your legs a much-needed reprieve after spending the winter months confined to sweatpants. You're welcome!
Promising review: "These shorts are great for hot weather. I wore them in 92-degree weather and I felt so great. Very light, I didn’t even know I had anything on. They wash well and no wrinkles." —Elizabeth M.
Get them from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in sizes L–4X and 15 styles).
6. A trendy midi skirt with a side slit when your spring wardrobe is begging for a floral staple to accompany those go-to basics you'll wear until the end of time. Pair it with graphic tees, plain tank tops, and anything else you keep in the rotation.
Promising review: "Cute midline split skirt. I’ve seen the trend, but it’s been hard finding a skirt that fits in person, so I came to Amazon. This is probably the third or fourth skirt of this type I ordered from various companies, and this fits the BEST. It’s a great thin material, but not see-through. The slit is the perfect balance between classy and sexy. I see it being worn with sandals, then boots, and a sweater for the winter. I live in Florida, so this is the perfect material for here. Not too thick." —sim simma
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available for XS–XXL and in 35 colors).
7. A pair of vibrant palazzo pants for anyone who has enough dresses and wants to switch things up. You can join ~team pants~ without saying goodbye to your beloved floral prints!
Promising review: "These red palazzo pants are so beautiful, I was pleasantly surprised! Colors are nice and bright and the fabric is nice and flowy, I love them! Even better than the picture. I am 5"6 and the length is perfect. I just might have to get more colors!" —Chantale
Get them from Amazon for $30.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in 15 colors/prints).
8. A versatile ruched mini dress you can wear to your fave local brunch spot or when you're gallivanting around a new city and seeing all the sights! No one would blame you for snagging it in every. single. print.
9. Some dangly orchid earrings, which are a terribly cute and a subtle nod to your love of all things floral. There's even a clip-on option if you don't have pierced ears.
Note: If you'd like the clip-on version, the seller asks that you leave a note at checkout.
Sunnie Creative is a family-owned small biz operated by a mother and two daughters. This California-based fam hand makes bright and colorful earrings, hair clips, and more.
Get it from Sunnie Creative on Etsy for $42 (available in three colors).
10. A floral jumpsuit with puff sleeves if you appreciate a one-and-done outfit that makes a bold statement *and* turns you into a walking compliment magnet.
Promising review: "Absolutely obsessed. Even my husband told me to get this in another color if it’s available. It works great for my body shape and it’s super fun." —Kbatchelor
Get it from Anthropologie for $188 (available in sizes XS–XL).
11. An effortless wrap dress because pockets — enough said! It can easily be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Who doesn't love a piece that can be worn with slip-on sneakers, sandals, and strappy heels?
Promising review: "This dress fits me amazingly; it’s adorable, and I will be wearing it to an upcoming wedding. Seriously so comfy as well, the material, the pockets, it’s breathable. Just love everything about this dress." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $32.99 (available in sizes 14–26 and in 14 colors).
12. A long floral chiffon cardigan for casual spring days when it's not too hot or too cold, but you still want a cute coverup to complete your 'fit. Problem solved!
Promising review: "The colors are so vibrant and pretty. I’m sure this is going to be my new favorite for the summer. I ordered a medium and found that it fit true to size and [there's] not too much fabric that I felt overwhelmed by it. It’s just gorgeous 😍." —Mona818
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in sizes S—5X and 27 prints/styles).