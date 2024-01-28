If You Like Firm Pillows, You’ll Love These 16 Reviewer-Loved Ones

1. A ~dreamy~ Zamat contour memory foam pillow to give yourself the gift of a good night's sleep — it's designed for all sleeping positions *and* it comes with removable memory foam inserts so you can adjust the height of the pillow as needed. Dreams do come true.
These pillows have the Oeko Tex Standard 100 Certification, so they do not contain any harmful chemicals, including PFAS.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this pillow. It's compact, firm, yet extremely comfortable. It fits my neck perfectly, so I'm getting all the support I need for my neck and shoulders. I usually wake up with numbness in my fingers, using this pillow has reduced the frequency of numbness. I love this pillow." —prii
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in three sizes and four colors).
2. A heavenly Brooklinen down pillow with three different support levels so you'll be able to find the one that meets your needs. If you're willing to spend a little more on premium quality that's made to last, you've met your match.
Brooklinen's down pillows are certified by the Down Association of Canada and come with a Downmark tag. The 100% down clusters and feathers are sustainably sourced in Canada. These pillows are also treated with Ultra-Fresh Antimicrobial Additives to help keep products fresh, clean, and free of odors.
Promising review: "I purchased the firm down pillow. I’ve had headaches and neck pain for years. I finally decided to invest in good quality pillows and I’m so glad I did. My neck pain and headaches are completely gone! That alone is worth every penny. I sleep so much better. I was a bit concerned about getting hot but I actually feel like I sleep cooler too. If you aren’t sure I would say BUY IT! I’ve had mine for almost a year and I love it. I have zero complaints. The firm pillow is just enough support for my head and neck, and still soft and plush as all good down pillows should be. I highly recommend these pillows and I’m a customer for life." —Kelly E.
Get it from Brooklinen for $109.65+ (originally $129+; available in two sizes and three support levels).
3. OR, a pair of down alternative pillows because sometimes, no matter how supportive your pillow is, you just need two of 'em. These are a great ~alternative~ for anyone who's allergic to real down feathers!
Psst! These pillows have the Oeko Tex Standard 100 Certification, so they do not contain any harmful chemicals, including PFAS.
Promising review: "I’ve had these a few months now and can definitely say they’re worth the price. It’s so easy to walk into a store and purchase $5–$10 pillows but they’ll be flat in no time. These are so soft but firm. I sleep like a baby with them. Will definitely be purchasing more!" —Jay Lou
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in various sizes and two styles).
4. A Purple Harmony Pillow made of Talalay latex if you've tried basically every pillow under the moon at this point and need something different. It consists of a hypoallergenic and ventilated latex core, a moisture-wicking mesh knit cover, and a cooling honeycomb grid.
With over 9,000 5-star reviews, the Purple Harmony Pillow comes with a Honeycomb GelFlex Grid to enhance cooling and provide pressure relief. Plus, the Talalay latex helps deliver an airy, weightless feel to the pillow.
Promising review: "I am a side sleeper with broad shoulders, so I went with the tall pillow as suggested. I love the firm but comfortable support I get from sleeping on this pillow. It supports my head and neck without feeling like I'm laying my head on a slab of concrete like most memory foam pillows. But it's not so soft that my face gets buried. The grid design feels cool. The only con is that its weight keeps me from taking it with me when I travel. Then again, I wouldn't want to take the chance that I'd forget it somewhere!." —Suzy D.
Get it from Purple for $199 or from Amazon for $169.15 (available in two sizes and three loft heights).
5. Or, Avocado's Molded Latex Pillow — it's specifically designed for back and side sleepers who need firmer head and neck support. It also comes with a soft organic cotton cover that's machine washable!
The charcoal-infused latex core is designed to hold its shape evenly. It helps regulate temperature while eliminating odors and excess moisture. These pillows have the Oeko Tex Standard 100, Class 1 Certification, which means they do not contain any harmful chemicals, including PFAS. Additionally, Avocado has been Climate Neutral Certified since 2019!
Promising review: "These pillows provide really nice support – they don't flatten like my other pillows! I chose these pillows over Avocado Green pillows because I didn't want to have loose pieces or go through the hassle of readjusting the filling. These pillows keep their shape well – perfect for those who prefer firm pillows. It also gives me peace of mind that they are made of natural material and free of chemicals." — Yevgeniy
Get it from Avocado Green Mattress for $129 (available in three sizes and in sets of two).
6. A reviewer-loved Coop Home Goods pillow you'll love regardless of whether you're a back, stomach, or side sleeper. It offers medium-firm comfort that can be adjusted to your liking. Simply add or remove some of the memory foam fill to get your preferred level of firmness.
Promising reviews: "I hardly ever write reviews but I have to for this. I saw this pillow on TikTok and it got me curious so I immediately came to Amazon. OMG, it’s such a game changer. I’m a side sleeper and this pillow is heaven. It’s some of the most comfortable sleep I have had in ages. I love it so much, I bought a second one and have my eye on the body pillow. Obsessed! You need this in your bedroom." —MT
"This has been the best pillow I’ve ever had and I will be buying more. These are well worth it, it stays cool. The perfect happy medium with firmness. I sleep a lot better. The only negative is it’s hard to get off of the pillow when I wake up!" —Austin
Get it from Amazon for $75+ (available in two sizes and three shapes).
7. Tuft & Needle's Original Foam Pillow when you're searching for a pillow that's equal parts firm *and* soft. It won't lose its shape while you sleep and the cooling helps regulate your body temperature so you're not waking up in a pool of sweat (ugh).
The company's proprietary blend is made of breathable, open-cell foam infused with graphite and cooling gel to wick warmth away while you sleep.
Promising reviews: "Love this! It's cheaper than other popular companies, AND it's worth the price tag. This pillow is the perfect mixture of firm and plush. I usually have neck pain for the first week of having a new pillow, but it was a perfect surprise that I didn't experience that this time! I would definitely order one of these again. I'm even looking into getting my next mattress from here." —Aven M.
"I bought this pillow because I have two more that are over a year old, and they are the best pillows I have ever had! They are just the right combination of firmness and softness, and they are just as good as they were new. These go with the Mint mattress that I bought over a year ago, which remains much better than any innerspring mattress I have ever owned. My son tried it when he visited and now he is buying a set, too." —Jon L.
Get it from Tuft & Needle for $100 (available in two sizes and in sets of two).
8. An orthopedic wedge pillow set, which is a game changer for sleepers who need extra support while recovering from a medical procedure or injury. Many reviewers also use it to sleep at an angle to help with acid reflux. It comes with multiple pieces, so it can be used in several different ways!
These wedge pillows have the Oeko Tex Standard 100 Certification, so they do not contain any harmful chemicals, including PFAS.
Lunix is a small biz that makes products designed to relieve pain and enhance comfort.
Promising review: "I was looking for a solution to help me get comfortable while supporting my posture. I am genuinely surprised at how comfortable this wedge pillow set is. The pillow has the right balance of firmness for my back. I’ve tried it with and without the head support and prefer using it with the head support. Switching between configurations is very easy. The exterior cover is soft. The travel bag is a nice added touch. I am pleased with my purchase and recommend it." —DW
Get it from Amazon for $89.97+ (available in three sizes and three colors).
9. A Casper Original pillow with *literally* thousands of 5-star reviews for a reason! The supportive down-alternative fill mimics the softness of down at a much more affordable price. It's suitable for all sleeping positions, too.
The pillow-in-pillow design responds to your movements. The inner pillow is filled with shorter fibers for adaptive support while the outer pillow features clump-resistant fibers for added softness. Both the inner *and* outer pillow are machine washable.
Promising review: "You can instantly tell the difference between this pillow and another. Not only by its perfect shape/fullness, but also by how it starts off soft and leads into a firmer middle. Like the ultimate reclining chair helps you to relax, this pillow leads to an extraordinary rest!" —Bryce Loebel
Get it from Casper for $58.50+ (originally $65+) or from Amazon or Target for $50 (available in two sizes and in sets of two).
10. Tempur-Pedic's Cloud Breeze Dual Cooling Pillow that'll appeal to sleepers who haven't had any luck with pillows that contain a shredded fill. This one is made of a single piece of pressure-relieving memory foam that provides adaptive support for all sleeping positions.
Both sides of the pillow have a layer of Tempur-Breeze gel to keep you cool all night long! It also comes with a removable cover for easy washing.
Promising review: "Many times, pillows are too soft for me. Usually, even when I can find a pillow that offers enough support, it makes me sweat. These are GREAT! I feel like the firmness is just right and they are not too tall to make me feel like my chin is in my chest. Plus, they stay nice and cool through the night." —JJ
Get it from Amazon for $134 (available in two sizes and various bundles) or from Tempur-Pedic for $96 (originally $199; available in two sizes).
11. A hypoallergenic density pillow to ensure you have the precise amount of firmness you need for your sleeping position. Pillows are *not* a one-size-fits-all situation, people!
Medium density is for stomach sleepers, firm density is for back sleepers, and extra firm density is for side sleepers.
Promising review: "Be sure to watch the video and learn which thickness is right for your sleeping habits! I ordered the extra firm pillows for side sleepers and am very satisfied; they are thick and comfortable. I was worried that they'd be too firm, but they are just right." —Patti O'Barr
Get it from Amazon for $51.99+ (available in three densities and three sizes).