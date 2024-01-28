If You Like Firm Pillows, You’ll Love These 16 Reviewer-Loved Ones

The company's proprietary blend is made of breathable, open-cell foam infused with graphite and cooling gel to wick warmth away while you sleep.

Promising reviews: "Love this! It's cheaper than other popular companies, AND it's worth the price tag. This pillow is the perfect mixture of firm and plush. I usually have neck pain for the first week of having a new pillow, but it was a perfect surprise that I didn't experience that this time! I would definitely order one of these again. I'm even looking into getting my next mattress from here." —Aven M.

"I bought this pillow because I have two more that are over a year old, and they are the best pillows I have ever had! They are just the right combination of firmness and softness, and they are just as good as they were new. These go with the Mint mattress that I bought over a year ago, which remains much better than any innerspring mattress I have ever owned. My son tried it when he visited and now he is buying a set, too." —Jon L.

Get it from Tuft & Needle for $100 (available in two sizes and in sets of two).

