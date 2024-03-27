25 Cute Pairs Of Spring Pants And Shorts If Dresses Aren’t Your Vibe

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A pair of ridiculously cute high-waisted pants with a bow hem that basically screams, "Spring is here!" while ensuring you're always ready for events that require a formal yet chic look. It also has an adjustable waist and pockets.
Promising reviews: "Absolutely obsessed!! I want alllll the colors! They fit perfectly, so comfortable, and SUPER cute and stylish! I get tons of compliments on them. Excellent quality and light, breathable fabric. Since I’m short, they fit right at my ankle and waistline. You will not be disappointed!" —M. Keene
"These are my new favorite go-to work pants. I fell in love with high-waisted pants for my office wear. I give 5 stars. Buying more in other colors as we speak! Hold up nicely in the wash too! I’ve washed and dried mine two times now — perfect!" —Heather and Alex
Get it from Amazon for $36.98+ (available in sizes S–XXL, 36 colors, and in sets of two or three).
2. A casual drawstring pant, aka your next wardrobe staple once you discover how wonderfully lightweight and flowy they are! Don't be surprised if you feel the urge to own 'em in every color.
Promising review: "I got three pairs of these for a family trip to Hawaii. I wanted something breathable, more so than my cotton knit pants, but that would be OK walking around in. These are fantastic. The fit is loose, and I did order a size up since linen does not stretch. The drawstring kept them plenty tight around my waist, but the legs were baggy and breezy, which is exactly what I wanted. The inseam is a bit short. On the bright side, it does mean that when I wore sandals, the pants were not hitting the ground. They were perfect for the beach, colors were spot on, and they also looked perfect for walking around farmers markets. Quality is great. No, they are not see-through, but I also didn't get white." —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $28.50+ (available in sizes XS–6X and 12 colors).
3. High-waisted rolled denim shorts for some major throwback vibes that'll take you from a hike to a beach vacay and everything in between. You might end up living in these shorts well into the summer months.
Promising review: "These are the best summer shorts. I wish I had these in multiple colors. The fit is spot-on. I purchased the blue denim and the black and both are great colors, but I want more colors. I also love the elastic waistline." —doub515
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and five colors).
4. Some slitted trousers when you want your look to land somewhere between a skirt and a pair of shorts without *actually* having to wear either. These pants will save the day and deliver a perfect blend of both!
Promising review: "If you are on the fence with buying these pants...just do it! You won't regret it. They are SO comfortable, and the slits on the sides make them breathable to be able to wear in the summer. I bought the white, and they are NOT see-through. Wearing flat sandals and the pants a little past my belly button; they fell right at my ankle. You can dress them up or down." —lnarthur
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in sizes S–4XL and 12 colors/prints — not all styles available in all sizes; also available without a side slit).
5. Some full-length, high-waisted leggings if you've had your eye on a pricier name brand but can't bear to pay that much for spring activewear. Problem solved! These are unbelievably soft with plenty of stretch and support for various activities.
Promising review: "These leggings are absolutely awesome. They are very stretchy and comfortable. They don’t slide down at all throughout the day. I love the high waist and smooth, soft material. I have now bought three of them and wear them all the time!" —Alice
Get them from Amazon for $34 (available in sizes XXS–XXL, two lengths, and in 16 colors).
6. Or these high-waisted capri leggings to let your legs can breathe without committing to your archenemy: a dress. These are perfect for active days *and* lounge days so the possibilities are endless!
Promising review: "I am in LOVE with these pants. I’m always skeptical because my body shape makes finding clothing difficult. The sizes don’t always match from store to store so I only bought one pair. I wish I had bought more! It doesn’t feel like you’re wearing anything! They are super soft and comfortable. They aren’t see-through AND they have two functioning pockets. This is a MUST for errand running, lounging, and hanging out with friends! I’m gonna buy several more pairs!" —K. Perk
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in one size and plus size, three lengths, 23 colors/patterns, and in sets of two).
7. A must-have pair of biker shorts because who says you can't be fashionable *and* comfortable while soaking up some spring sunshine? Even if you have no plans to actually ride a bike, you'll find yourself reaching for these again and again.
Promising reviews: "Highly recommend these shorts. Soft, thick, stretch material, not see-through at all. Shorts are long enough to prevent chaffing and [are also] high-waisted. I ordered a Large in black, and the size fit as expected, true to size. Will be ordering another pair." —E. R.
"These are my favorite biker shorts I’ve bought!... I love that they’re longer, and they did not ride up at all. I didn’t have to do any always adjusting during my [spin class]. The top has a little bit of compression, but not so much that it’s uncomfortable when you sit...Highly recommend, and I will probably buy more for the summer!" —Zachary Fiehweg
Get it from Amazon for $19.98+ (available in sizes XS–5X, 10 colors, and in sets of two).
8. Or faux leather shorts so you can class it up in ways you never thought possible until now. Wear 'em with bare legs or throw on a pair of sheer tights underneath for an edgy look on chilly nights. Did I mention the elastic paper bag-style waist?? Perfection.
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes says: "Hi, I have these and can't recommend them more!! That's me on the right above — as you can see, I wore them as part of my Reputation-inspired outfit for the Taylor Swift Eras Tour, but I've worn them several other times, with and without tights, and absolutely love them. As a pear-shaped individual, I love that they comfortably cover my bottom while still hugging me at the waist thanks to the stretchy elastic there, aka no awful gapping. As other reviewers mention, these have a thickness to them that makes them feel high quality. In the summer, I do sweat in these a little at the waist, which is to be expected, but the wide-leg design helps keep everything else breezy. I can't wait to wear these in the fall and winter with thicker tights! Oh, and the pockets are nice and deep!"
Promising review: "I was so surprised when I received these shorts. They are such good quality. They have weight to them, making them feel expensive. I feel like I would buy these from Zara. Super cute and exactly what I was looking for!" —Jaimelee Calvello
Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in six colors — not all colors available in all sizes).
9. A very adorable pair of palazzo pants you'll never want to take off because they elevate every single outfit you've got planned for your fave season. Fancy night out? Check. Casual lunch date? Check.
Promising reviews: "I ordered the cream pants to use on a summer vacation. I was very happy to receive high-quality pants. They were comfortable, breathable, and not transparent. I am very satisfied with this purchase, and I highly recommend it." —Rose
"I ended up buying five pairs in different colors and talked a friend into one. (She loves them.) These are top quality. Tailored like fine trousers. Extremely comfortable, soft, flowing material. I can wear year round. Fit is perfect. Washed with no problem. I pressed a little because I like a polished look. They do not wrinkle with wearing. Bonus was they are such a good price!!!" —Chris
Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in sizes XS–2X and 32 styles — not all styles available in all sizes).
10. Levi's jeans when you suddenly realize your closet is missing that one pair of trusty blue jeans that goes with just about everything. Casual or formal, these pants are the OG chameleon that can change to match the occasion.
Promising reviews: "These jeans are perfect. I have almost 20 pairs of Levi's, all different styles/fabric content. In other styles, I have to size up one or two sizes to accommodate my legs, but these were true to size thanks to the elastane content. I have a small waist with a bigger butt and bigger thighs, and the ribcage jeans have so far been the absolute best fit. These are no exception — buy them!" —Amazon Customer
"I really love these pants! I'm pretty short, about 4'11 and so I normally have trouble finding a good pair of pants. I saw these on TikTok from a fellow petite girl, and I'm so glad I got them! They fit perfectly on me and are comfortable :)" —Dina
Get them from Amazon for $47.70+ (available in straight sizes 24–32, plus sizes 16–24, and 15 styles — not all styles available in all sizes)
11. Or Levi's denim shorts to prove you can be as stylish as you want without ever wearing a dress. They hit all the major outfit points: comfy, versatile, and undeniably cute.
Promising review: "Fits perfectly. I love that these aren’t too cheeky! They sit just right above the waist and don’t ride up either...I’ve worn them several times, washed them several times, and the fit hasn’t changed. Very pleased." —Janelle
Get it from Amazon for $41.65+ (available in straight sizes 23–34, plus sizes 16–24, and in 41 color washes).
12. A pair of flowy running shorts, which may have you turning a few heads because they're just so unique. The best part? You'll be lookin' cute and stayin' dry all day long. These also have built-in spandex, so no chafing for you.
Promising review: "I love these shorts! They are so comfortable. The shorts are so comfortable that I wear them to bed. They are breathable and perfect to work out in! I bought these for a Halloween costume, and they became my favorite pair of shorts. The material is so smooth and soft. I also love that there is a pocket so that there is somewhere to put your phone while you are working out." —Amie Pike
