34 Things Under $25 For Anyone Who Wants To Make Their Holiday Travel Experience A Lil’ Bit Comfier

1. An airplane footrest when your biggest flying annoyance is the inability to stretch out. Attach this to the arms of your tray table and give your tired feet a place to rest! It can help prevent lower back pain, stiffness, and leg swelling on that super long flight home for the holidays.
Promising review: "This is an amazing product. It's so simple but works incredibly to prevent swelling and pressure on legs while flying. I just flew the first leg of an international flight and used it, and I am on a layover now and had to pause to write this review. I LOVE THIS PRODUCT!! It easily attached to the tray table, and I adjusted it to my desired height. It is like a hammock for your feet. You just prop them up inside the thing/swing/hammock — which is very cushiony — and your feet are hoisted up comfortably. I'm a big girl and weight is no issue. DEFINITELY MUST HAVE ON ALL MY FLIGHTS NOW. This thing is great!!" —Queen
Get it from Amazon for $21.99.
2. A 2-in-1 travel blanket and pillow for enjoying the best of both comfort worlds! You can use it to support your head as a pillow *and* as a blanket when things get chilly. The best part? It has a genius pass-through handle that slips on your luggage for easy carrying.
Promising review: "I bought this product before taking a six-hour flight, and it was a lifesaver. The pillow has a strap behind it to put it on your luggage so that it doesn't have to be carried. Very convenient when traveling. The blanket kept me warm on the plane and when the blanket is folded into the pillow it is also comfortable. Would definitely recommend." —Robynn
Get it from Amazon for $24.95 (available in six colors).
3. A pack of mini toothbrushes because nothing compares to the moment when you realize you were so busy packing your holiday outfits that you forgot to brush your teeth. Now you can freshen up your mouth situation no matter where you are! No water or rinsing required.
4. A clever luggage strap that's all about providing you with a hands-free travel experience. If you're dreading the thought of carrying that heavy tote on your shoulder, this strap has you covered.
Promising review: "I love this little gadget. I used it to attach my jacket and computer bag to my luggage on an extended business trip. It made my airport walks so much easier. Now that I'm back home, I've been using it daily to attach my jacket or cardigan to my work bag or purse." —Michele
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in six colors and as a two-pack).
5. A pair of memory foam shoe inserts guaranteed to put a lil' pep back in your step. Your feet will be bouncing on fluffy clouds as you prance through the airport like your flight wasn't just delayed for the fifth time.
Promising review: "Bought these so I could walk comfortably in boots and boooooy were these GREAT! Went on a trip and walked all over Paris and London dawn to dusk three days in a row and my feet were walking on clouds! Best purchase I've made in a while." —Anna Juneby
Get a pair from Amazon for $9.88 (available in women's sizes 9–14 and men's sizes 6–12).
6. A set of wildly popular wireless, waterproof Bluetooth earbuds if you simply cannot travel during the busiest season without Christmas music in your ears. These come with a few different silicone tips to help you find the best fit!
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 45 hours of total playtime (with the earbuds able to play for 10+ hours on a single charge!).
I was one of those people still walking around with a cord dangling from my ears because I could never find a wireless pair that worked for me. Enter these life-changing earbuds! I tried all the different silicone ear tips included and got *the* perfect fit. I use them for both listening to music/podcasts and talking on the phone. The sound quality is amazing and I have to charge these MAYBE once a week depending on how much I use them. I'm never going back to AirPods... or dangly wires.
Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Kate Arnold
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in five colors).
7. Or wireless headband headphones for anyone who struggles to keep a pair of headphones on while traveling. The battery lasts for over 10 hours *and* you won't have to stress about your earbud falling onto the airplane floor!
The headband has a breathable mesh lining on the inside with hypoallergenic, moisture-wicking material to keep you comfortable while you wear them. The soft, stretchy material is designed to fit most head sizes. The headband is machine washable, too! Simply remove the control pod before putting it in the washing machine.
Promising review: "My husband and I travel a lot! I bought each of us one for our last cruise. They were a Godsend! The headband is easy to use and holds a charge for days. We were able to Bluetooth to our own devices. They are comfortable enough to sleep in, we slept with ours on every night for the seven-day cruise. We find ourselves using them a lot here at home as well. The material is comfortable and breathable. I don't think it would keep your ears very warm in the cold but I also don't think the material is thick enough for you to sweat in either. Overall we are both very pleased and plan to purchase some for Christmas and birthday gifts." —Jenn S.
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in 16 colors).
8. High-waisted pocket leggings, which will become a staple in your travel wardrobe and beyond. They're perfect for being active, being lazy, and anything else you might feel like doing on your trip!
Promising review: "If you’re on the fence about buying these leggings, DO IT. I bought a black pair (plus size) to see how they’d fit and let me tell you! I have wide hips, big thighs, and a large behind, and these leggings fit perfectly! Even better, THEY ARE NOT SEE-THROUGH when I bend over!! I’ve *never* found leggings that weren’t sheer when I bent over before! I bought eight more in different colors and they all are the same quality! I love them so much that over a year later I bought two more black pairs!! I recommend these leggings to everyone I hear talking about the difficulties of finding good leggings. I swear I wear these to work three times a week, at least. I love them!!" —hali howard
Get them from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in women's standard and plus sizes, three lengths, with or without pockets, and 21 colors/patterns).
9. Or some soft, hybrid leggings and joggers that'll feel like comfy pajamas while still being suitable enough to wear in public. Constricting pants with a button and a zipper on your long flight home to see Grandpa Joe? I think not.
Promising review: "I work from home and now I only want to wear these pants. They are super comfy and very versatile. Perfect for a casual look, working out, traveling, or as just mentioned, working from home. Definitely my new fave." —Alejandra V.
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in women's sizes S–3X, two lengths, and in 42 colors).
10. An inflatable travel pillow so you'll actually be able to get some much-needed ZzZs on the plane. When folded, it can be used for neck support OR you can unfold it and use it for lumbar support. There's even a pocket for your phone so you don't have to hold it while watching your shows.
Promising review: "I travel often. As much as I try, I cannot sleep on a plane. With this new pillow, I can. My favorite is that I can lean forward with the pillow's support, which is a very comfortable and relaxing position! Especially on long international flights. You can have a nice nap in this position or watch something on your phone. The perfect position pillow." —Brenda
Get it from Amazon for $20.95 (available in three colors).
11. Portable soap paper sheets you'll be *extra* thankful for when you're on a holiday trip and encounter a public restroom without a single drop of soap to wash your hands. Problem solved!
Promising review: "I saw these all over TikTok and since I'm going on a road trip across the states, I thought why not? We all know those rest stops that run out of soap so you either use hand sanitizer (if you're lucky) or wet your hands with just water to trick your conscience into thinking you didn't just leave a dirty bathroom without washing your hands. The sheets are super thin but when you wet them, they create so much lather. I probably stared at my hands in disbelief for a good solid 10 seconds. They definitely feel clean and the smell is a light floral type. I definitely recommend these to have with you regardless what you are doing that day. Plus, these little guys are super tiny and can go into the tiniest purses or even your pockets in your jeans." —Cookie Monster
Get 450 sheets from Amazon for $12.99 (available in three colors and multi-packs).
12. And some laundry soap sheets if you just KNOW there's an outfit you'll wear more than once. Rather than putting on a shirt you sweat through the day before, give it a quick wash. This also means you can pack lighter since you can wash stuff, so you'll have more room for souvenirs.
Promising review: "This came SO in handy during my vacation to Europe! I was making lots of different stops at places with different types of weather. With these laundry soap sheets, I was able to wash my clothes in the sink — letting me pack just the right amount of clothes for all the different places I went." —Katie Fujarski
Get it from Amazon for $10.15.
13. A luggage-mounted cup caddy for travel days when you're zipping through the airport while trying to make it to the gate without spilling your beloved iced coffee.
Check out this TikTok of the cup caddy in action.
Promising review: "This cup holder is perfect! It helps me a lot! Last time I took a plane with a suitcase and a cup of coffee, I dropped and spilled my drink everywhere when it was my turn to check my passport and ticket. It was a nightmare! This time, I bought this cup holder to do me a favor! I don't have to worry about where my cup and phone are! I can free my hands to do other things. I love it so much! Hope you love it too." —Philip
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 26 colors/patterns).
14. An in-flight phone mount so you can binge your fave shows *without* straining your neck to look down at the screen. Attach it to your seat-back tray (or any other surface) and watch your comfort movie to take your mind off the holiday chaos!
Check out a TikTok of the in-flight phone mount in action!
Promising review: "I bought this nifty gadget about six months ago for a multi-leg, ultra-long-haul trip and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes, and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers. However, I find myself using it a lot outside of travel too! Work-wise, I've clamped it onto my office desk shelving to hold my phone at eye level beside my computer. At home, I simply clamped it to a deck of cards and it turns into a versatile stand that I can place on any flat surface. Heck, I've been using it to hold my phone comfortably at eye level while watching videos in bed. It's extremely well-built, and I find myself fidgeting with it all the time. Thus far it still feels solid and I don't anticipate breaking it any time soon. Even if it does break, I'll be happy to buy another one or two of it!" —Earendil
Get it from Amazon for $9.46+ (available in three colors and as a two-pack).
15. Body Glide anti-blister balm that'll prevent the agonizing feeling of knowing you're developing a blister on a long travel day. It works best when applied at the start of your day to create a barrier between your skin and your shoes.
Check out a TikTok of the anti-blister balm in action!
Promising reviews: "Saw this product on a TikTok review and thought to give it a go. I definitely say it causes new shoes to be less painful however if you apply a lot it can be a little transferable on shoes. Overall though I think this product is definitely worth it and it does make a difference with new shoe wear!" —Mich Elle
"This is a MUST if you're breaking in new flats. Helps prevent blisters. So easy and simple, yet effective." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
16. A rechargeable, double-sided hand warmer if you're prone to ice-cold fingers, especially during the *brrr* holiday season. It has 3–4 hours of heating time and is small enough to hold in your palm!
The hand warmer takes just two minutes to reach a toasty 107 degrees Fahrenheit!
Promising review: "Quick to warm up and fits perfectly in the palm of my hand, and the flashlight is handy when I'm looking for something in the bottom of my bag." —Sone
Get it from Amazon for $19.19+ (available in five patterns).