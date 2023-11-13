Bye House, Bye Mailbox, Bye Blisters: 25 Comfy Shoes To Wear On A Trip

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. A handmade pair of leather huarache sandals for a ~solemate~ so stylish and comfy, it only makes sense that they'd become a trusty travel partner! The platform gives you just enough height without actually committing to wearing heels.
Macarena Collection is a California-based small biz that specializes in colorful Mexican shoes and clothing designs.
Promising review: "I unexpectedly had to walk 5 miles in the Florida heat and humidity but I had these shoes on and my feet didn’t hurt at all! Super cute and functional." —Tori Kuhn
Get it from Macarena Collection on Etsy for $49.52 (originally $61.90, available in sizes 5–10 and in more colors via their Etsy shop).
2. Always-iconic Dr. Martens Chelsea boots if you're on a trip where looking cool and feeling good are not negotiable. These will become a long-lasting wardrobe staple that you can wear on all your journeys without a second thought.
Note: Many reviewers say these run large, so size down for comfort!
Promising review: "I am in love with these boots! I'd been looking at them for awhile and finally decided to make the purchase. They were comfortable out of the box but they do run large so I am glad I noticed that in other reviews before buying (I normally wear 6.5 or 7 and ordered the 6 and they fit great). I'm looking forward to taking these on adventures!" —Estrella F.
Get it from Dr. Martens for $190 (available in sizes 5–11) or from Amazon for $127.63+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in various colors/styles).
3. Bestselling Adidas Cloudfoam sneakers that'll make all your adventures next-level comfy. You'll truly feel like you're walking on a ~cloud~ thanks to the soft cushioning that hugs your feet.
Promising review: "So comfortable. Walked around London for seven to eight hours and my feet were not the least bit sore! I recommended them to a friend who was taking a two-week vacation in Italy and she said the same...comfortable after hours and hours of walking!" —Christina
Get it from Amazon for $61.90+ (available in sizes 5–11 and two colors).
4. A dependable Teva sandal to accompany you on warm-weather excursions. The quick-dry material allows you to explore to your heart's content without flopping around in yucky wet shoes after the fact!
Plus, the rubber soles will come in handy on slippery surfaces!
Promising review: "Comfiest shoes on the planet. I bought them for my trip to Thailand, which included a heavy amount of walking and hiking. I now wear them all the time, even for nonadventurous activities. They are so darn comfortable, and have great grip." —Caroline V.
Get it from Amazon for $54.95 (available in sizes 5–13 and 26 designs — not all designs available in all sizes).
5. A must-have pair of Birkenstocks for anyone who's seeking the chillest *and* most versatile pair of shoes ever. Whether you're wearing a skirt or cutoff shorts, these will complete the look. They also have a contoured footbed for extra arch support, so they'll come in handy on trips that require tons of walking.
Promising review: "This is my second pair of Birkenstock Arizona Slide Sandals. I bought them for a trip that we will be doing a lot of walking. They are so comfortable. I can wear them all day and my feet won't hurt after walking for long periods of time." —EmmaSimm
Get it from DSW for $109.96 (available in sizes 4–13.5, as well as in narrow sizes, and in five colors — not all designs available in all sizes) or Birkenstock for $110 (available in sizes 4–12.5, as well as in narrow sizes, and in three colors).
6. A pair of endlessly supportive Dr. Scholl's kicks that'll have your back (and feet!) through thick and thin. Sliding in and out of these is easy peasy, so they're destined to become your go-to travel shoes. TSA's got nothin' you!
FYI: These are made from recycled bottles!
Promising review: "I bought these shoes to wear on vacation to the Grand Canyon. I did a lot of walking on that trip, and my feet never hurt and I still looked cute. Then a few months later, we went to Durango, Colorado and did a ton of walking and again, my feet never hurt. I washed them and let them air dry several times over the next year and they came out great every time. They soon became my daily shoes to wear around the house. I have already bought a second pair to replace them so I can still look cute and be comfortable and wear the first pair when I water the garden. I would definitely recommend these shoes!" —J. Perkins
Get it from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in sizes 5–13, including wide sizes, and in 26 designs — not all designs available in all sizes).
7. A gorgeous Tory Burch ballet flat so you always have an elegant pair of shoes on deck that won't cause your feet to be sore by the end of the night. They're also flexible enough to fit in even *the* most overpacked suitcase, which is always a win.
Promising review: "I got these for a trip and love them! Tory's travel ballets are a beautiful soft leather, very comfortable, and will fit anywhere when traveling. I like all the fun colors but got black ones...will be getting another pair!" —lheff
Get it from Amazon for $228+ (available in sizes 4–13 and in seven colors — not all colors available in all sizes) or Nordstrom for $159.60+ (available in sizes 4–13 and in 14 colors — not all colors available in all sizes).
8. Or if you're looking for an affordable alternative, a lovely flat you can wear on both casual travel days and fancy nights out on the town! There are several fun colors to choose from, so why not stock up on options?
Those 40,000+ 5-star ratings don't lie!
Promising review: "I normally cannot wear flats because they give me terrible blisters on the back of my feet. These didn't! Bought these in nude for a city vacation with a lot of walking, but where sandals aren't necessarily worn and these were perfect! They obviously don't have the support of sneakers, but I am so happy to finally have a cheap pair of flats that don't give me blisters. I did break them in with thin socks on around my house before wearing them out and when possible, I wear them with little sock liners. Also — I was able to fold these in half like Tieks and fit them in a semi-small purse to change into to dance at a wedding! Score!" —Kate
Get it from Amazon for $24.90 (available in sizes 5–15, including wide sizes, and in 24 designs).
9. A luxe-looking leather slide because you deserve to elevate any vacation look with hardly any effort at all. Pair them with dresses, jeans, shorts, etc. We love endless outfit possibilities!
Miuccia Studio is based in Indonesia and makes the *dreamiest* handmade shoes and bags.
Promising review: "Love love love these!! I’ve been looking for the perfect pair of mules for months, I’m so happy I ordered these. They go with everything and [are] super comfy. Shipping was right on time if not a little early." —Stacie Carlson
Get it from Miuccia Studio on Etsy for $76.50 (originally $90, available in European sizes 36–41 and in six colors).
10. Classic slip-on sneaks, which were basically made for avid travelers thanks to the airy canvas material and stretchy fit. You'll be *extra* thankful for these when you're dashing through the airport to make that connecting flight.
Promising review: "I bought these to take on a trip, they arrived and I packed them without breaking them in — no worries, they are so comfortable, I wore them the whole trip. Love, love these shoes! This is my second pair, first have lasted a year and I wear the old ones still. They wash up nicely, too! Highly recommend!!!" —Lori M.
Get it from Amazon for $29.83+ (available in sizes 5.5–12, including select wide sizes, and in 19 designs).
11. A sweet pair of Toms canvas cutout sandals so you can achieve the impossible: rock a chunky heel *and* be comfy at the same time. These will keep your feet feelin' happy and lookin' cute no matter what's on the agenda for the day.
Promising review: "I'm obsessed with this shoe! I love that it fits like a bootie. Adorable with skinny jeans/leggings, dresses, etc. Can be dressed up or down — I wore them to a wedding in Greece, and also out and about during the day in Spain. Very comfortable for walking, dancing, whatever!" —jasmineflower
Get it from Amazon for $63.15+ (available in sizes 5–12 and 10 styles — not all styles available in all sizes).
12. A trendy pair of Fila platform sneakers when you're going for pure '90s vibes while giving your footsies some TLC. These legendary kicks have made quite the comeback and you can count on them to provide your feet with plenty of comfort, style, and support when you go sightseeing!
Promising review: "My new everyday sneaker. I love the design and I love the small platform to give me height! They are so comfortable too, I’ve worn them to the zoo walking for hours and my feet didn't hurt. I love these shoes and am so glad I finally bought them!" —Meredith Johnstone
Get it from Amazon for $66.50+ (available in sizes 5–11 and dozens of designs — not all designs available in all sizes).
13. Some flexible water shoes to prepare you for aquatic adventures without feeling like an absolute clown because of your footwear choice. These are *actually* quite cute and have tons of perks, like the quick-dry, anti-slip design with plenty of traction and support.
Promising review: "These are super comfortable. Bought a pair for every member of my family for vacation at the waterpark. Has just enough cushion to make walking all day comfortable but light enough that they were not cumbersome. Great price point, too!" —Teresa Howell
Get it from Amazon for $29.97 (available in sizes 5.5–15.5 and 45 styles).
14. Stylish slide sandals that'll instantly transport you to your fave tropical destination, so you'll wear 'em even when you're not traveling. They're made with sleek but secure straps in a fisherman-style weave and a semi-hidden toe loop for extra stability.
Get it from our Goodful shop for $165 (available in sizes 35–42 and two colors).
15. A beachy slip-on for anyone who has zero intention of tying a shoe while on vacation but every intention to stay as comfy as possible! The faux laces are a major selling point, but they're also a great pick for wider feet.
P.S. These have 20,000+ 5-star ratings!
Promising review: "I purchased these prior to our family beach trip. I found out I was pregnant and needed some type of support when walking around on vacation, rather than flat flip-flops. I read the reviews for these shoes and they were raving. I see why!! These could sell for more money but are reasonably priced. Great quality. There are no laces to tie — elastic bands. I really love these with or without socks. They are roomy but not too big width-wise. This is not a very narrow shoe. I would recommend this shoe for anyone traveling as the go-to shoe. They’re easy to get on and get off. Super stylish." —Nicole_B
Get it from Amazon for $24.75+ (available in sizes 6–11, including wide sizes, and dozens of colors).
16. Pointy-toed leather loafers with a soft leather non-slip sole, which makes these shoes both cozy *and* fashionable. What's not to love? You may just have the locals stopping you on the sidewalk to ask where you got them!
VA Leather Goods makes gorgeously crafted leather shoes, sandals, and bags in the UK.
Promising reviews: "Beautiful and comfy shoes, perfect for casual days in the city or for special occasions as well! Love it!" —Fanni
"These shoes are absolutely beautiful. I love the chic yet minimal style. They came from Greece to Everett, Washington in less than a week. Soft leather that is great for bunions. Thanks!" —Carrie Barbee
Get it from VA Leather Goods on Etsy for $70.72+ (originally $83.20; available in sizes 35–43 and four colors).
17. A cute and casual Sperry sneaker because you have to be ready for hectic travel days that require a comfy shoe above all else. There's a removable footbed for maximum arch support and precious curly laces that require no tying whatsoever.
Promising review: "This was a great shoe for making a wedding reception comfy, and a road trip a little classy!! The satin finish leather was dressy enough that it complimented my olive dress, but wasn’t so fancy to be out of place walking around a ghost town in athleisure wear. I love these shoes!!" —Nick's Page
Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in sizes 5–12, including wide sizes, and dozens of colors — not all colors available in all sizes).