22 Comfy Shoes For Anyone Who Spends A Huge Chunk Of Time Of Standing, Walking, Or Running

Former BuzzFeed editor Marquaysa Battle is *all* about these sneakers: "I own a black pair of these and they're seriously one of the comfiest friggin' sneakers I've ever worn (the other is a pair of New Balance) in my 29 years of life. The 'Cloudfoam' insole really does make it feel like your feet are walking on clouds. I thought that feeling might go away after several months of wear but the sneakers remain fluffy and relaxing. The sneakers were so comfortable that I started wearing them to the gym, to work, and even matching them with cute dresses for going-out looks. You'll probably want to order two pairs of these babies so you don't wear out a single pair after you fall in love. I bought my mom a pair as well."

Get them from Amazon for $41.79+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in 21 colors — not all colors available in all sizes).