22 Comfy Shoes For Anyone Who Spends A Huge Chunk Of Time Of Standing, Walking, Or Running

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. Adidas Cloudfoam Pure running shoes to take your morning run or casual stroll to the next level. You'll truly feel like you're walking on a ~cloud~ thanks to the soft cushioning that hugs your feet.
Former BuzzFeed editor Marquaysa Battle is *all* about these sneakers: "I own a black pair of these and they're seriously one of the comfiest friggin' sneakers I've ever worn (the other is a pair of New Balance) in my 29 years of life. The 'Cloudfoam' insole really does make it feel like your feet are walking on clouds. I thought that feeling might go away after several months of wear but the sneakers remain fluffy and relaxing. The sneakers were so comfortable that I started wearing them to the gym, to work, and even matching them with cute dresses for going-out looks. You'll probably want to order two pairs of these babies so you don't wear out a single pair after you fall in love. I bought my mom a pair as well."
Get them from Amazon for $41.79+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in 21 colors — not all colors available in all sizes).
2. Some vibrant handmade huaraches if your ideal shoe is one that's both supportive and bursting with color. Reviewers can't stop raving bout how comfy these cuties are.
Macarena Collection is a Buena Park, California-based small business with all sorts of leather sandals, embroidered Huipil shirts, and home goods.
Promising review: "I LOVE these shoes! I was greeted by the smell of sweet leather. I immediately put them on and couldn’t believe how cute they were in person! I’m normally a size 6.5 and have a wider foot across the toes. I ordered the size 6 and they fit perfectly. I wore them all day and no issues, no blisters, no 'new shoe' uncomfortableness. I would highly recommend!" —Memphis Market Co. David and Grace
Get them from Macarena Collection on Etsy for $47.50 (originally $60.90; available in sizes 5–10; check out all their other huaraches styles here).
3. A pair of endlessly supportive Dr. Scholl's kicks that'll have your back (and feet) through thick and thin. Sliding in and out of these is easy peasy, so they're destined to become your go-to shoes.
FYI: These are made from recycled bottles!
Promising review: "I bought these shoes to wear on vacation to the Grand Canyon. I did a lot of walking on that trip, and my feet never hurt and I still looked cute. Then a few months later, we went to Durango, Colorado, and did a ton of walking and again, my feet never hurt. I washed them and let them air dry several times over the next year and they came out great every time. They soon became my daily shoes to wear around the house. I have already bought a second pair to replace them so I can still look cute and be comfortable and wear the first pair when I water the garden. I would definitely recommend these shoes!" —J. Perkins
Get them from Amazon for $50 (available in sizes 5–13, including wide sizes, and in 26 designs).
FYI, this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!
4. Waterproof Columbia hiking boots so you can stay on top of your fashion game while you're on top of the mountain. Whether it's a challenging hike or easy trail walking, these boots do it all.
Promising review: "What else can I say other than I LOVE THESE HIKING BOOTS!!? They're literally the most comfortable and sturdy shoes I've ever had, and made several full days of hiking through different types of terrain a breeze. The high ankle support is great for rocky areas and they're definitely waterproof. I figured Columbia would be the way to go, and I was not disappointed!" —M
Get them from Amazon for $52.97+ (available in sizes 5–12, including wide sizes, and in 17 colors).
5. Birkenstock slides when you're seeking the chillest *and* most versatile sandal ever. They have a contoured footbed for extra arch support so you can spend all day walking in 'em if you want to.
Promising review: "I had been eyeing the sandcastle color for a while, and I wish I had gotten these sooner. Incredibly comfortable and wearable, you can dress them up or down. I’m going on vacation soon, and these are so versatile that I think I’ll only bring these and a pair of heels." —Free People Customer
Get them from Free People for $140+ (available in sizes 5–10.5 and in nine colors) or from Amazon for $44.46+ (available in sizes 5–13.5 and several colors — not all colors available in all sizes).
6. A wonderfully springy Hoka running sneaker because your feet deserve an upgrade from those old worn-out tennis shoes you've been clinging to since high school. The responsive foam provides long-lasting comfort so no amount of walking or running will take you out!
Promising reviews: "I recently bought yet another pair of Hoka Cliftons because I'm going to be doing some vacation traveling and I wanted a shoe that looked a little cleaner and nicer than my everyday Cliftons...which are very well worn! I bought them in baby blue...and I love them! I've already broken them in – they are my favorite Hoka shoe." —SFGiantsLover55
"Finally found the shoes I've been looking for! These were so comfortable right out of the box, they feel like walking on air. All that cushioning but they're still so light. Great travel shoes!" —walkaboutsheila
Get them from Nordstrom for $145 (available in sizes 5–12, including wide sizes, and in 16 designs — not all designs available in all sizes).
7. A reviewer-beloved Italian leather flat — this ridiculously cushy shoe is practically guaranteed to complement every 'fit in your wardrobe. Spending hours on your feet won't seem like a big deal in these.
The soft leather adapts to the shape of your foot for the perfect fit, and they even have tiny side vents to keep your feet from sweating during long walks!
Promising review: "The most comfortable flat ever. I love how the shoe conforms to my feet. I can wear them all day long! This is my second pair!" —hanleyfam
Get them from Everlane for $138 (available in sizes 5–11 and in 12 colors — not all colors available in all sizes).
8. A snazzy pair of braided block heels so getting dressed for semi-formal events will *finally* be a breeze. You'll also have a thick heel to keep you steady no matter how many hours of standing (or dancing) await.
Promising review: "I adore these shoes! The braided straps are nice and flexible, so they don't dig into the tender skin on your feet when you're walking in them. I found it doesn't hurt after wearing them for extended periods of time, which I attribute to the thick heel. I only have a handful of events where I wear open-toe shoes, and these are so versatile that I can really wear them with anything! I hope they go on sale soon so I can buy a pair in mocha...if I can wait that long :)" —Jena
Get them from Amazon for $34.98+ (available in sizes 5–11, including wide sizes, and in 26 colors/styles).
9. Platform lace-up oxfords with anti-skid soles that'll instantly elevate any ensemble you pull out of your closet for the day. They're basically living proof that fashion *and* comfort can coexist.
Promising review: "Thought the shoes were cute and read raving reviews, so I bought them. Wow! Sooo cute and extremely comfortable! I’m so excited about these! It feels like you’re walking on a cloud and I cannot believe the price I paid for them. Amazing deal. Highly recommend! I bought my size, an 8, and they fit perfectly. They are not too narrow and they definitely don’t look like 'clown shoes' as someone mentioned. Adorable 10/10!" —Talia
Get them from Amazon for $35.99 (available in sizes 5–10 and in 11 colors).
10. Greek gladiator-inspired sandals, which are a step up from flip-flops without committing to painful pumps. Plus, they're made of 100% genuine leather with light rubber soles so you can happily walk your heart out.
Christina Christi makes gorgeous leather creations — from bags and shoes to jewelry — at her home in Athens, Greece!
Promising review: "Lovely and comfortable. Easy to slip on and off. Barely feel the shoe. No 'wearing in,' these are great from day one. Speedy delivery. Great follow up with seller emailing to check sizing to make sure I received the right fit. Great small business practice and service. Thanks." —Nikkiolivia
Get them from Christina Christi on Etsy for $63.74 (originally $84.99; available in sizes 5–10.5 and in three colors).
11. Chunky platform sneakers in a variety of fun styles sure to result in endless compliments! More importantly, they'll support your feet while you're trekking around that music festival you've had on the calendar for months.
12. A gorg pair of loafer mules that prove you can live luxuriously without spending a fortune — and you'll provide your feet with all-day comfort in the process.
Promising review: "Such cute shoes that are maybe even better than the designer inspiration! I ordered a 37 and usually am a 6.5. They fit perfectly. The footbed is more padded than the designer version. Leather is soft and comfortable on the foot. Sole is not slippery." —Emily Wilson
Get them from Amazon for $49.89+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in 10 colors).
13. A beachy slip-on for anyone who has zero intention of tying a shoe but every intention of staying as comfy as possible! The faux laces are a major selling point too.
P.S. These have 23,000+ 5-star ratings!
Promising review: "The shoes were comfortable from the moment I put them on. I walked all day at school, then went shopping, and remarkably, after about 11 hours, the shoes still were comfortable! I will be checking out some of the other colors in this style!!!" —Leah G. Mcllvain
Get them from Amazon for $44.99+ (available in sizes 6–11 and in dozens of colors).