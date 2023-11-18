45 Gifts For Dads Who Never Have A Christmas Wish List

1. A comfy pair of Bose wireless noise-canceling headphones when the audiophile in your life could use a break that involves some solo time and a soothing playlist or podcast of their choosing. Name a better way to relax and unwind... I'll wait.
They were also selected as our high-price pick for the best noise-canceling headphones!
Promising review: "The kids bought this for their dad’s Christmas gift. This was an excellent choice. It gives Dad some much needed 'time-out' from the world, as he really enjoys listening to his podcasts. They travel well and block out the unwanted sound while flying. Wish Mom had a pair like Dad!" –LeslieGlaze
Get them from Amazon for $329 (available in colors black or white).
2. The Sopranos Family Cookbook so dad can commemorate their most re-watched show with some juicy Italian recipes that Tony himself would be impressed by. You may just get lucky and reap some of the scrumptious benefits of this gift, too.
In this book learn how to make Tony's famous grilled sausages and an array of classic Italian dishes with included commentary and extras from characters in the show. Characters like Junior, Artie Bucco, and Tony highlight some recognizable quotes and moments from the cult-favorite show so it's perfect for any Sopranos connoisseur.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this book! It includes awesome little back stories and preferences from all your favorite characters! Their favorite meals and memories to go with them. Iconic full color glossy photo's of memorable scenes from the show, and lets not forget; Amazing Recipes!" —Samantha Hunt
Get it from Amazon for $15.49.
3. And a rustic wooden stand because they'll need to prop up their cookbook or tablet so they can glance at recipes while cookin' up a storm.
Promising review "This cutting board style wood cookbook and iPad stand holder is very nice! I like the style and the convenience of having it in the kitchen. It doesn't take up too much counter space and works very well for my cookbook." —Jynnifer
Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in three styles).
4. A ~dazzling~ whiskey decanter and glasses set that'll make their bar cart look *extra* fabulous. It comes with a sleek decanter and two matching tumbler glasses.
Promising review: "Simply beautiful...I received so many compliments on the set!! Everyone asks where we bought it and several offered to buy it outright!" —Theresa Hawkins-Garcea
Get it from Amazon for $48.
5. A deep-tissue massage gun to show 'em how much you care about their well-being. It comes with 10 massage heads and seven speed levels for targeting their arms, back, and legs to help reduce tightness. It can also help with recovery if they've been hitting the gym hard lately.
It comes with 10 massage heads and seven speed levels to try out and weighs just two pounds!
Promising review: "I’ve never used a massage gun before, but this felt very similar to getting a professional deep tissue massage! I felt immediate relief from places that I didn’t even realize I was holding tension. Great product and it’s very well made! I’d recommend this massage gun for anyone experiencing pain, or even those seeking to unwind and relieve stress. Even better that it’s always available at your fingertips, and in the comfort of your own home. Very impressed!" —William Roccaforte
Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in four colors).
6. A Ninja grill air fryer if the foodie in your life would be over the moon to receive a new cooking gadget this holiday season. Dads who also identify as "Grill Master" will love being able to grill all year round!
It's smoke-free and non-stick!
Promising review: "This is the best indoor grill I have ever had! It is so quick, smokeless, and food tastes like it was grilled on a regular grill. I am amazed by how easy it is to clean and how it fits in the sink and dishwasher without a problem. Finally, a grill I don't hate to clean! The air frying function is working very well also. So happy with my purchase! I use it on a daily." —Petya
Get it from Walmart for $139 (originally $199).
7. The latest version of the basic Kindle, which has a built-in light and ample storage so the bookworm in your life can read as many books as they please without committing to *actual* books.
It has a 300-ppi high-resolution display, an adjustable front light, and dark mode. The battery can last up to six weeks on a single charge and it offers 16 GB for storing thousands of books.
Promising review: "I actually have two because I leave one at the office. Love this method of reading. My font is bigger and clearer and it’s so much lighter to hold. Books are cheaper too. What’s not to love? Less books at the house taking up space." —Jude L. Stringfellow
Get it from Amazon for $99.99+ (available in black and blue).
8. A ~handy~ magnetic tool wristband when they've come close to giving you several heart attacks by putting screws and nails in their mouth while working on a project. It can hold anything made of metal while they work instead of being a choking hazard.
Promising review: "My husband always puts screws in his mouth and it drives me [wild] so I bought this for him for Christmas and he used it for a project where he had to hold little screws and it worked perfectly! Ever done a project where you dropped a screw and can’t find it or it fell down a crack and have to figure out how to get it out? We most definitely have. I am excited that that will be no more! My husband was impressed with the magnetic strength and the side pocket. Worked like a charm." —JandD
Get it from Amazon for $9.98 (also available as a pack of two).
9. And a coffee mug warmer you'll continuously receive praise for. This gadget is compact, waterproof, has three heat settings, and comes with an auto-shutoff feature. Translation: their beverage will stay warm without endless trips of defeat to the microwave!
I bought this for my dad last Christmas and I am not exaggerating when I say he uses it every. single. day. Before this mug warmer, he'd have to make countless trips to the microwave to reheat his coffee after letting it sit too long while watching the news or working on the computer. He's also notorious for drinking coffee ALL day long, not just in the morning, so he gets a ton of use out of it!
Promising review: "One of those items I didn’t know I needed until I had it. As a busy mom of two little ones, I can’t even remember the last time I got to finish a hot cup of coffee. Until now! This truly kept my coffee warm for literal hours. And I love the wood grain look of it. It’s nice and doesn’t look cheap at all. I’m going to keep it on my desk for when I’m working, and I’ll never go without hot coffee again!" —ADR80
Get it from Amazon for $25.79+ (available in eight colors).
10. A restaurant-style pizza stone — a one-way ticket to a mouth-watering ~slice~ of heaven they'll never grow tired of. This baking stone absorbs moisture while the 'za cooks so the crust comes out perfectly crispy!
It can be used in the oven and on the grill!
Cast Elegance is a small biz founded by two pizza lovers who set out to make the best pizza stone for enjoying restaurant-quality slices at home.
Promising review: "I can’t believe we lived this long without a pizza stone. This one is just the charm. In fact, it’s going to be bought again as Christmas gifts. Changes the entire way we enjoy a pizza. No more half-baked crust. No more chewy mess. Just a lovely crispy baked thru top-to-bottom pizza. Great product. A must have for any kitchen." —D. Ojanpera
Get it from Amazon for $22.98+ (available in three sizes and two other styles).
11. A wood-burning firepit to bring an outdoor camping experience right to their backyard. Make sure everyone comes prepared to share their scariest ghost stories!
Promising review: "This is a great value and it was very easy to assemble! We used it recently and found it to be a great addition to our backyard and it helped keep the mosquitoes away! As the weather has gotten colder at nights I’ve been impressed by how sturdy the firepit is and by the wonderful heat that it provides us!" —Arthur Glauberman
Get it from Amazon for $199.
12. And some Mystical Fire Flame Colorant that'll turn their quiet nights around the fire into a captivating light show. All they have to do is drop an unopened pack onto the fire and watch the colors dance the night away!
Promising review: "Absolutely love these. Whenever we have company over, we throw them in the fire. It doesn't matter if it is in the house or in the fire pit. People are awed by the beautiful colors of the flames. Each pouch typically lasts about 30 minutes. It only burns the color where you place the pouch. So I would recommend putting in two for a more evenly spread out color. Definitely a good buy!!" —Laura A Fama
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $6.73.
13. A hamburger press for dads who would firmly agree that there's no such thing as too much cheese. Not only will their patties be cooked evenly and perfectly, but they can stuff their burgers with their favorite ingredients!
Promising review: "This is really awesome. It's easy to wash. No more odd-shaped burgers that fall apart. I enjoyed my bacon and cheddar juicy lucy!" —Male, 50 Average Joe
Get it from Amazon for $10.30 (available in six styles).