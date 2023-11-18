45 Gifts For Dads Who Never Have A Christmas Wish List

They were also selected as our high-price pick for the best noise-canceling headphones!

Promising review: "The kids bought this for their dad’s Christmas gift. This was an excellent choice. It gives Dad some much needed 'time-out' from the world, as he really enjoys listening to his podcasts. They travel well and block out the unwanted sound while flying. Wish Mom had a pair like Dad!" –LeslieGlaze

Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).



Get them from Amazon for $329 (available in colors black or white).