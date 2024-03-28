20 Outdoor Sectionals Perfect For Lounging In Your Backyard, Deck, Or Patio

1. A sturdy aluminum wicker sectional perfect for intimate backyard gatherings OR chillin' solo. You'll be able to put your feet up and stretch out however you see fit — I dare you not to take a nap on this thing.
It comes with two armchairs, two armless chairs, and two ottomans. The removable cushions are made of a liquid-, stain-, and fade-resistant fabric.
Promising review: "Purchased this set for our balcony to provide seating with different options and it does just that. Each piece is light enough to easily change the arrangement in minutes. The cushions are very thick and comfortable with tightly woven fabric that makes it easy to brush off dust/pollen. The wicker has a smooth finish. The armrests are wide enough to provide comfort. [I] like that the ottoman cushions have Velcro ties to hold them securely onto the wicker bases. The backs of the seats have a nice curve that sets this furniture apart from most patio sets – it’s really stylish. Overall, this was a smart purchase." — Gary
Get it from The Home Depot for $708.34 (originally $1,574.10).
2. A lovely three-piece sectional and table set that may tempt you to lounge outside all day long (hey, you've been warned). The chaise is detachable so you can enjoy it as a three-person lounger or as a smaller two-piece set!
It comes with the L-shaped sofa sectional (two pieces), all-weather cushions, and a side table with a tempered glass top.
Promising review: "I’m shocked by how comfortable this is. It has more cushion to it than my couch. I’m someone who will spend hours on my patio for meetings and such. I put it together by myself. The trick is to put the screws all in before tightening them, otherwise it will seem like they don’t fit. Put the screws in and twist a few times. Once you have them all in, then go back and tighten them. Trust me, it’ll save you doing extra work. This set is actually bigger than I expected, table included. Very pleased with this purchase." —Brooke D
Get it from Amazon for $499.99 (available in four colors).
3. Or a larger rattan set if you've got more space to work with and really want to make a statement with your sectional. That statement being: "Kick back and relax for a while. You know you want to."
It consists of three sofa pieces and a rectangular coffee table. The set also comes with two patio sofa cushions, one square seat cushion, six padded back cushions, and two lumbar pillows.
Promising review: "The rattan frame is so cute and trendy. The gray is on the light side. [It] feels very strong and made well. Love that the company offers other seating options so you can match the whole set. Love love love." —Connie K.
Get it from Amazon for $399.99+ (available in colors gray or beige and in four other furniture sets).
4. A beautiful half-moon set *with* two armrest chairs you'll instantly fall in love with and who could blame you? If you're planning to host tons of outdoor hangs, this sectional has your name written allll over it.
This set comes with four sofa pieces, one armless sofa piece, four ottomans, and two detachable armrest chairs. It also includes waterproof cushions.
Promising review: "This patio furniture is great for the price. One of the better known brands would sell a set like this for about $2,500–$3,000. It took a long time to put together by myself, but it was well worth the effort. My sister is on the market for patio furniture and I recommended this set to her." —Ant Rico
Get it from Amazon for $1,549 (available in colors blue or beige and many other styles/variations).
5. A five-piece sectional sofa and table set to check all the important boxes on your outdoor furniture requirements: made for hours of lounging, comes with water-resistant cushions, and is made of easy-to-clean materials.
It includes two corner chairs, one armless middle chair, one ottoman, one glass coffee table, and water-resistant cushions.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this couch! Had it for a while at this point, and it really brings my patio together. Had plenty of people come over for cookouts, and everyone compliments me on how comfortable it is and how good it looks! Super easy to assemble, and has lasted me many months so far. Definitely worth the money!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $289.99.
6. A trendy modular pillow stack sectional because your backyard isn't a regular backyard, it's a cool backyard. 😎 Once your pals get a load of this comfy and spacious set, you'll become the designated host for all eternity.
It consists of five modular pillows in four different shapes. The all-weather foam fill makes it suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. The fabric is both spill- and stain-resistant and comes with zippers for easy cleaning.
Get it from Anthropologie for $1,198.
7. An eight-piece sofa *with* a firepit table so you can make your dream outdoor setup a reality in one fell swoop. There's plenty of room for everyone to gather around the fire and you can arrange it however you want.
The set comes with two corner sofa pieces, four middle sofa pieces, one fire pit table, a protective cover for the firepit, and one hideaway table for the propane tank. (Note: propane is not included!) The zipper cushions are removable and washable!
Promising review: "I was looking for a patio set with a firepit table for a month. Usually, they were [more] expensive than my budget. After reading a lot of reviews and comparing others, I decided to buy this. It is surprisingly high quality. Cushions are thick, table is big, and customer service is great. It really gives my patio to chill vibe. I got so many compliments. If you are looking for a firepit table set for high quality and affordable price, I highly recommend it." —Bujinlkham
Get it from Amazon for $599+ (available in six colors and two fire pit configurations).
8. An outdoor daybed for anyone who's constantly reminiscing about their fave tropical resort and wants to be teleported there immediately. It even has a retractable canopy when you need a break from the sun.
The daybed consists of four sections that can be separated into individual chairs! The waterproof cushions are also washable.
Promising reviews: "Love love love this patio set! I get so many compliments from friends who come over and it’s so durable. The perfect summer staple to any home. 10/10 would recommend!" —Anonymous
"I assembled most of it on my own. Towards the end, I did need a second set of hands, but it was easy to assemble. It's a great value for the money. I enjoy my weekends out back now, reading a good book, lounging on my patio bed." —Maribel Rodriguez
Get it from Amazon for $289.99.
9. A chic real wood sectional sofa, which comes with a coffee table and built-in side tables so you have everything you need for the ideal patio lounging situation. It's built for durability, which means you can count on it to last for many seasons.
This set includes a right loveseat, a left loveseat, a corner chair, water-resistant cushions, and a coffee table. The wood frame also has two built-in side tables!
Promising review: "Great quality. Fits my space perfectly. Spilled wine on the cushion and pearled up and wiped off without leaving a mark. Very happy with this couch!!" —Jackie
Get it from Wayfair for $1,319.99 (available in two styles).
10. A minimalist five-piece sectional when you're looking for a set without a bunch of bulky moving parts. No tools or assembly required! Just push the pieces together and get down to chillin'.
It includes four sofa pieces, one ottoman, and weather-resistant cushions.
Promising review: "I've purchased two of these now and they are fantastic. The color is beautiful, they're comfortable, and they can be arranged in a variety of ways and they dry quickly after a rainy day. It's so nice not to have cushions to take in and out or that are at risk of blowing away in the wind!" —Stephanie
Get it from All Modern for $2,250+ (originally $2,674+; available in six colors and as a six-piece sectional!).
11. A versatile and functional dining set you can use to serve drinks, snacks, and even full meals when you have guests over. You can just as easily tuck the stools under the table to save space and get into relaxation mode.
It comes with two single armrest loveseats, one corner loveseat, one wooden table, three ottomans, and washable, water-resistant cushions.
Promising review: "I purchased this set after a few weeks of reading reviews and looking at pictures. I absolutely love it. The red is so vibrant! It is very hard to get the pillows dirty. I live in Mississippi and we are currently going through our pollen season and you can barely tell. Most things will just dust off of them. The set is very sturdy and it fits a lot of people. I have three children and a fiancé who is 6'3 and we can all eat comfortably around the table. If you are thinking about making this purchase, just do it. I promise you will not regret it." —Patrice
Get it from Amazon for $599.99+ (available in four colors).
12. A sleek gray sectional that'll have you coming up with any reason to spend more time outside while lounging about. It's made of water-resistant wicker, solid acacia legs, and removable cushions so it'll keep patio season going all year long!
It comes with the two-piece sectional and removable cushions.
Note: The table is not included but can be purchased separately for $299.
Promising review: "After a lot of searching for a stylish yet durable patio sectional, I ordered the light gray Ora. Setup was fairly easy and it’s definitely comfortable to hang out on. There was no compatible cover, but I was able to find one that fits on Amazon. Would recommend! " —Megan S.
Get it from Article for $1,799 (also available in slate gray).