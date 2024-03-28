20 Outdoor Sectionals Perfect For Lounging In Your Backyard, Deck, Or Patio

It comes with two armchairs, two armless chairs, and two ottomans. The removable cushions are made of a liquid-, stain-, and fade-resistant fabric.

Promising review: "Purchased this set for our balcony to provide seating with different options and it does just that. Each piece is light enough to easily change the arrangement in minutes. The cushions are very thick and comfortable with tightly woven fabric that makes it easy to brush off dust/pollen. The wicker has a smooth finish. The armrests are wide enough to provide comfort. [I] like that the ottoman cushions have Velcro ties to hold them securely onto the wicker bases. The backs of the seats have a nice curve that sets this furniture apart from most patio sets – it’s really stylish. Overall, this was a smart purchase." — Gary

Get it from The Home Depot for $708.34 (originally $1,574.10).

