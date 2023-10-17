32 Useful Products That’ll Make You Feel Like You Deserve An Award For Discovering Them

1. A genius coffee pod tray that'll give you some hidden storage and free up some space in the kitchen. Obviously you can't give up your coffee pods, but you can find a better way to store them!
Promising review: "This space saver K-cup is wonderful! It is attractive and keeps my counter clutter-free. It is lightweight but very sturdy. I would highly recommend this for anyone wanting to gain valuable counter space." —christine h
2. An amazing ball launcher when your dog's energy level is just a bit higher than yours. Now your arm won't fall off during a game of fetch! Plus, you'll *def* have your pup's vote for the Pet Parent Of The Year award 🏆!
Promising review: "My dogs absolutely LOVE this thing! They get so excited when we pull it out their tails look as if they’ll wag off. So easy to use. A lazy toy for the parent and great exercise tool for the dog." —Paul Morizzo
3. A snap-on pasta strainer to strain hot water and juices from a pot *without* potentially burning yourself OR losing any of your meal. The space-saving design is perfect for small kitchens, too!
Promising review: "I've owned this for about six months, and I couldn't imagine cooking without it. I hate strainers. They are bulky and fill up the dishwasher, I'm lazy, whatever. This strainer is a lifesaver. Clip it on your pan, strain, and voilà! And it is so easy to clean. A little hot water and it's good to go for the next round. I highly recommend this gadget, it will retire your current strainer." —Viola Evens
4. A handmade wooden cord organizer for preventing your many cables from falling through the tracks. This will keep things organized and help you maintain those immaculate organization vibes you love so much.
StemBear is a small business that focuses on unique wooden desk and phone accessories.
Promising review: "The cable organizer I purchased was exactly what I was hoping for! I adhered it to the side of my end table and now I don't have to worry about my charging cords being on the floor. They are organized, out of the way, and easy to find when I need them. And, no more knots in them! The piece is also extremely well made and the price point was fantastic. I highly recommend this item!" —Heather Fueger
5. An electric mug warmer you'll wish you discovered sooner, especially considering how many times your coffee has gone cold before you even got a sip. Your beverage will stay toasty so you don't have to keep reheating it.
Tip: Reviewers suggest turning the heat down from high to medium once your drink gets down to about the halfway point so it stays a comfortable temperature!
Promising review: "This is my third Vobaga coffee warmer. I bought the first one in 2018, and it's still going strong. It keeps my coffee hot to the last drop. It's important to remember it doesn't heat up cold beverages to piping hot. It keeps hot beverages hot." —hottytoddy
6. An oil mister so you never have to roll your eyes at the "toss in olive oil" step in recipes ever again. This will do all the tossing without getting your hands covered in grease.
Promising review: "This is a great item for lightly spraying salads, roasting vegetables, or adding some oil to a prepared plate of pasta. Avoids using more oil than necessary so that’s a savings right there. I also use it to put a light coating of oil on all my cast-iron cookware to prevent rust. Best of all, it looks great on the dinner table. Lots of uses which really makes it an asset in the kitchen. It seems that it should last a while so I think it is worth the few bucks spent." —Clancy
7. A life-saving ChomChom pet hair remover roller if you love your fur child but not the hair problem. Roll it back and forth on the hair-ridden area, then empty the compartment when you're done!
Promising review: "I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel
8. A breakfast sandwich maker to make those lazy weekend mornings much more delicious. Too tired for McDonald's drive-thru? This mighty useful gadget has you covered.
Promising review: "FAM. I need you to lissssssten. I would give this product 87 stars if I could. You'd think it would be one of those gimmicky kitchen appliances that barely even works. EXCEPT you're wrong. It's amazing. It's quick. Look. Lissssten. You put the ingredients in and about two minutes later your tummy is all like 'oh yesssss.' Basically. Just buy it. Purchase the sammich maker. You're welcome." —Amazon Customer
9. A power scrubber brush so you can *finally* dominate difficult cleaning jobs with ease. Attach the brush head to a drill and prepare to blast away all the dirt and grime you've been trying to get rid of for ages. Better late than never!
Promising review: These brush attachments are absolutely FABULOUS! I was looking for ways to clean a 20-year-old shower without having to spend hundreds of dollars to replace it. I saw a homemade version online so I searched and found the Drill Brush. A drill and some cleaner later and the shower looks brand new! So easy and no muscle strain! The toughest part was waiting for the drill battery to recharge so I could continue the transformation from dingy to DANG that looks great! The different sizes get into all angles of the shower. I will never scrub by hand again! Can't wait to try it on other surfaces!!" —Carrie
10. A 3-in-1 wireless charger that'll make you feel like a champ because somehow it charges ALL your devices at once. Simply place your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods in their designated spots and let the charging begin.
Promising review: "I love this charging station! I‘m one of those people who has all the Apple things, so being able to charge my phone, watch, and AirPod Pros at the same time is a total game changer for me. I can’t even guess how many times I’ve misplaced my AirPods because I didn’t have a dedicated place for them. Now there’s no question where they are every morning. Not only that, but the charger is pretty fast (especially for the watch and earbuds) and the station itself is easy to set up and use." —Anonymous
11. OR! A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger perfect for when you're on the go and need to charge your iPhone, AirPods, *and* Apple Watch at the same time. It even folds up into a tiny lil' square for easy storage and transport.
Check out a TikTok of the foldable 3-in-1 charger in action.
Promising review: "I use this product to charge my IPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers — I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines and all of the previous stand version chargers doesn't fit well in my bags or I am always worried I would break. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything. Charger works really well and it is the best compact one you can find in market. Love it and been using it for two months now and no issues!!" —SBREDDY
12. A tub of The Pink Stuff if you need a miraculous cleaning paste to get rid of tough messes. You'll be shocked by how quickly and easily this stuff can lift the stains you've been battling for ages.
Former BuzzFeed Shopping writer Britt Ross tried The Pink Stuff and says: "Upon moving to a new house, I discovered I'd inherited some not-so-well-maintained white bathroom tile, with white grout to match. At least, the grout had been white at one point. Woof. After having heard nothing but raves about The Pink Stuff, I decided to see how well it would work on what has probably been my most trying cleaning task to date. Well, I'm happy to report that after a bit of light scrubbing, The Pink Stuff was able to lift most of the muck off of the grout, revealing a much lighter surface underneath (GIF for proof!). While I think it might take a few more applications for the grout to *dazzle,* I'm super impressed by the difference I was able to see right away, and with not very much elbow grease to boot. I mean, it is white grout, so if it was able to work wonders on that, I can't wait to see what it does for my crusty pots and pans!"
Promising review: "What can I say? I love this product. My daughter drew a happy face in the bathtub (with permanent marker). I tried removing it with everything I could think of, but nothing worked. With this paste, it was gone within less than a minute. I immediately tried it on my stove — omg, I'm in love. It’s a purchase I don’t regret at all. Will be buying it again. This stuff has helped me remove stains that I wasn’t able to clean with anything." —Happy customer
13. A trusty outlet shelf to keep additional items off your cramped surfaces. Use it to hold your electric toothbrush or even your Alexa device! Either way, you'll be relieved to have one less thing causing unnecessary clutter.
Promising review: "Bought this on Prime Day. I like listening to music/podcasts in the shower, but we don’t have much room for a speaker/Echo Dot on our counter space in the bathroom. This product solved this issue. It’s very sturdy and easy to install. Highly recommend!" —Jude Chauvin
