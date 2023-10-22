32 Fall Fashion Finds From Amazon You'd Swear Were From A High-End Boutique

1. A cozy wrap sweater dress set to become your best-kept wardrobe secret — it'll look like you blew some serious dough on this fall number!
Promising review: "Okay, I am totally in love with this dress. I am always skeptical buying clothes online, especially dresses, when I can’t try them on. But WOW. This dress is so beautiful. It fits like a dream and the material is such wonderful quality. I have already bought it in two colors. I love the tight fit and that it’s not too tight, but just tight enough. This dress keeps me incredibly warm as well so I can totally wear it during wintertime! I love that the tie is a separate piece because you can make it just how you want. It’s a perfect fit! I have nothing bad to say about this dress, and I can’t wait to buy more!! :)" —Katie
Price: $45.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 23 colors)
2. An absolutely *stunning* slip dress when you want a versatile piece that you can dress up or down depending on the occasion. Lace-up boots or strappy heels? You decide.
Promising review: "Effortless, beautiful dress. This dress looks silky and high quality, and can pair well with any jacket. It still looks great after machine wash and machine dry." —Kelley Cramson
Price: $54.90+ (available in sizes XXS–5X and 24 colors)
3. A perfectly oversized blazer to complete any autumnal outfit with a touch of effortless class. The best part? It just so happens to be *way* more affordable than it looks.
Promising review: "Just fabulous! Looks much more expensive. Good quality and fit! Just the right weight for fall into winter for sure!!!!" —karen Conner
Price: $74.90+ (available in sizes XXS–5X and 15 colors)
4. Lace-up combat boots if you love creating edgy fall looks that don't cost a fraction of your rent. Pair 'em with skinny jeans, leggings, dresses, or skirts — the possibilities are truly endless.
Promising review: "These are pretty darn awesome. Love how they have the side zipper to put them on easily in addition to the normal lace-up. The heel is a perfect height and they have a solid feel, but not too heavy. The contrasting stitching gives the boot a great look. They are comfortable and true to size. If you are looking for a pair of combat boots at a great price, these are it. Love 'em!" —Implied Queens
Price: $38.99 (available in sizes 5.5–10 and four styles)
5. A stylish *and* modestly priced sheath dress with a cute tie-waist belt that'll have everyone asking where you got it. That's one secret I'll never tell.
Promising review: "I bought this dress for a fall wedding. It was absolutely PERFECT. I’m not one who likes to wear dresses, as I am more a 'leggings and T-shirt' person but this dress I would wear every week! I 100% recommend." —Kelsey Ellis
Price: $28.79+ (available in sizes S–XL and 22 colors/prints)
6. A casual yet chic oversized sweatshirt and shorts duo for those fall days when you can't be bothered to put together an entire ensemble (you know the ones). Loungewear but make it fashion? Yes, please!
Promising review: "Most comfortable outfit everrrrr! Bought for my travel outfit for my bachelorette trip and now wear it alllll the time because it’s so comfy and GREAT quality! Plan to order in other colors!" —Adrianna B.
Price: $45.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 20 colors)
7. A flow-y pair of palazzo pants you'll never want to take off because they somehow manage to complement every single outfit you've got up your sleeve. Fancy date night? Check. Casual pumpkin patch visit? Check.
Promising review: "I ended up buying five pairs in different colors and talked a friend into one. (She loves them). These are top quality. Tailored like fine trousers. Extremely comfortable, soft, flowing material. I can wear year round. Fit is perfect. Washed with no problem. I pressed a little because I like a polished look. They do not wrinkle with wearing. Bonus was they are such a good price!!!" —Chris
Price: $33.99+ (available in sizes XS–2X and 31 styles — not all styles available in all sizes)
8. A wonderfully soft button-down so you can achieve your goal of looking like autumn in the human form — for an absolute steal of a price, I might add.
Promising review: "Love this shirt! Definitely getting in the other colors. I’ve washed it once so far and no complaints." —Jenna Lauren
Price: $18.39+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 37 colors/patterns)
9. A trendy pair of oversized sunglasses that'll instantly elevate any look while simultaneously causing your wallet to cry tears of joy. Summer may be over, but you can rock sunnies like these all year long.
Promising review: "One of my friends has these on and I needed them! She sent me this link. They are super inexpensive, have UV protection, and are perfectly oversized! I am so happy with these! Box came damaged but sunglasses are in perfect condition. I now have 2 pair, with one pair hopefully arriving Friday! They look like my $400 designer sunglasses, but cost a fraction of the price!" —Holly
Price: $13.60+ (available in five styles)
10. Or a retro-inspired pair of cat eye sunglasses if you adore high-end fashion accessories but *not* their steep price tags. Yep, you just hit the fall eyewear jackpot.
Promising review: "I simply LOVE THEM! Super trendy, comfy, and excellent quality for the price. They look and feel wayyy more expensive!" —Colorada_Colorida
Price: $13.99 (available in nine styles)
11. An adorable wide-leg jumpsuit when you're tired of the standard shirt and pants combo. Shake things up with this oversized overall jumpsuit, which has deep pockets and comes in several fun colors perfect for the season!
Promising review: "I got this to be sort of a summer into fall transition item and I’m so surprised by how comfortable it is! If you like things to fit snugly on you, don’t bother getting this because it is loose everywhere unless you tighten it all the way, but it’s super breathable and comfortable! Especially for layering!" —Brie Parry
Price: $34.99 (available in sizes XS–5X and 21 colors)
12. A sleek velvet jacket you'll quickly designate as a fall staple because, hello, look at this thing! It's perfectly smooth and flowy so you'll stay comfy while turning the heads of everyone in your vicinity.
Promising review: "The jacket is super cute on, and it is very comfortable. It's very dramatic and works with skinny jeans, leggings, and can even accessorize a dressier outfit. As others suggested, it could use a button to pull it together, and if you sew, that is an easy DIY fix. I'm going to buy a frog closure to sew on." —Joan V
Price: $33.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 14 colors)
13. A show-stopping bodycon gingham dress for anyone whose style can best be described as "business chic". Finish the look with a cardigan or blazer and your fave pair of heels or boots!
Promising review: "This dress was very well-made, I did not find any flaws, the quality seemed very good. One thing I was surprised about, was the way the pattern matched in the seam work, you seldom find that anymore in clothing. I was quite impressed to find a reasonably priced dress, with top quality material matching. I would have expected this quality to be at an upscale boutique." —M
Price: $34.99+ (available in sizes XS–5XL and 12 prints — not all styles available in all sizes)
14. A dreamy V-neck sweater when you want to be cozy but also let your neck feel that sweet fall breeze! It can be styled with casual attire *and* fancier pieces — people will be shook when you hit 'em with "I got it on Amazon."
Promising review: "This sweater is sooo soft. Love the detailing on the sleeves. Beautiful shade of blue. Perfect paired with a pair of jeans. Would look great with a skirt as well. Cannot stress how soft it is. So glad I purchased." —Tracy
Price: $44.90+ (available in sizes XXS–3X and five colors)