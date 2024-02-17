Skip To Content
Just 27 Adorable Jackets, Sweaters, And Cardigans You’ll Wear Well Into The Spring Season

An outer layer that survives more than one season = a dream come true.

Courtney Lynch
by Courtney Lynch

BuzzFeed Staff

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.

1. A V-neck popcorn sweater that's giving off-the-charts cozy vibes while looking stylish as ever. Whether you're snuggled up at home or out and about, this sweater can do both.

Reviewer in the khaki sweater with light wash denim shorts
another reviewer in apricot sweater
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "Love this sweater. I have received lots of compliments. Do not size up. Soft, pretty colors, and launders very well. I throw it in the washer and dryer, and it comes out beautiful. Can't wait to order more in different colors. Very comfortable." —Alexander

Get it from Amazon for $42.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 13 colors).

2. A classic Levi's denim jacket for endless possibilities that require very little effort on your part and somehow tie every outfit together ✨perfectly✨.

reviewer in the light jean jacket
a model in the darker jean jacket with arms raised
www.amazon.com, Amazon

Prime members: You can try before you buy

Promising review: "This jean jacket is everything. Style possibilities are endless. A classic durable brand for sure. AND It will get even better over time. Umm, did I mention the hidden pockets inside? Yes, please! Gladly paid full price on this, but if you see it go on sale, DON'T THINK — JUST BUY IT!" —Princessaz

Get it from Amazon for $62.65 (available in sizes XS—4X and 10 colors).

3. A precious flower knit cardigan if you can't help but count down the minutes until spring arrives (same). This is a great transitional piece you'll wear for the next few months without a single care in the world.

model in white flower knit cardigan
Beginning Boutique

Beginning Boutique is a woman-owned small business based in Brisbane, Australia, that sells an array of gorgeous apparel.

Promising reviews: "Omg this is the cutest sweater I own! It's such good quality and so comfy! Literally obsessed!!" —Bella T.

"Well worth the money it's so cute and the pink flowers oh my BUY IT what are you waiting for you won't regret it!" —Melissa D.

Get it from Beginning Boutique for $79.99 (available in sizes S–XL).

4. A button-down cropped corduroy shacket when you're not quite ready to give up the layering lifestyle but want to opt for lighter options as you eagerly wait for winter to end.

a reviewer wearing the cropped jacket
www.amazon.com

Promising review: "This is officially my new favorite jacket! I dress it up and dress it down all the time since it's so soft and comfortable. I wear it in the office almost every day, on dates, and running errands. It's so comfortable and I have gotten so many compliments on it. I will be buying more colors :)" —Ivy

Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in 17 colors). 

5. Or a plaid midi shacket because some of us keep a plaid number in our wardrobe regardless of the season and this one fits the bill wonderfully.

model in open blue plaid midi shacket with black pants and top
close up of model in blue plaid midi shacket
Rebdolls

Rebdolls is a Latinx and woman-owned small biz based in New Jersey that makes gorgeous clothes for anyone who appreciates bold colors and fun prints.

Promising review: "Got a size smaller because it's oversized. Fits super cute, warm, great quality as one would expect from Rebdolls." —L.S.

Get it from Rebdolls for $89.90 (available in sizes S–5X).

6. A gradient open-front cardigan to brighten up your wardrobe a bit in preparation for spring. Oh and did I mention the roomy front pockets??

model wearing open front knit cardigan in gradient rainbow color
Amazon

Promising review: "This is exactly what I was looking for. It’s nice and long, so it pairs perfectly with either jeans or a dress. It is medium-weight, so it keeps me warm but isn’t bulky. The quality is fantastic — nothing cheap about it." —Steph G.

Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and five colors).

7. A ~berry~ sweet strawberry sweater you'll keep in rotation for all eternity and when you look this adorable, no one will blame you.

model in pink short sleeve strawberry sweater
Cider

Get it from Cider for $28 (available in sizes 12–26).

8. A boxy colorblock jacket that'll make you look so effortlessly cool, it'll become an obligatory staple you find yourself reaching for again and again... and again and again.

model in the color block jacket with hands in shorts pockets
side view of same model
Free People

Get it from Free People for $198 (available in sizes XS–XL).

9. Or! A split colorblock blazer so you can instantly elevate any outfit with either a splash of vibrance or a more monochrome look. Decisions, decisions!!

a model wearing the blazer in pink and orange
another model wearing the same blazer in black and white
Eloquii

Promising review: "This blazer is just perfect. It’s one of the first things I bought from Eloquii and I was sold. The fabric is so high quality and it’s very well made. I get more compliments on this than just about anything else I wear." —Momany

Get it from Eloquii for $79 (originally $149.95; available in sizes 14–28 and in two color combos). 

10. A lightweight knitted pullover for those casual days when you want to keep things simple but still look put together. Mission accomplished ✅.

model in orange long sleeve pullover sweater
Amazon

Promising reviews: "Love the color, fit, and it covers my butt! Great fall/spring sweater for Minnesota. Going to see what other colors are available!" —Kindle Customer

"Soft and comfortable! Fits true to size. I have had many compliments and people asking me where I bought it." —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in sizes XL–5X and 32 colors/styles).

11. A ~dynamite~ quilted vegan leather jacket with snap buttons if you want the bomber jacket look with a fun twist. This will round out any ensemble while also keeping you warm when it's breezy out, so you can't go wrong.

model wearing black faux leather jacket with cream colored pants
Z Supply

Z Supply is a woman-owned small business creating truly the best basics on the planet. 

Promising review: "Been looking for a leather-look jacket but motos, blazers, shacket styles I was finding were all so big and stiff. This jacket, however, adds a touch of edge and is super soft and comfortable. Bought a M, might have been able to wear a S, but the M ensures a sweater will fit underneath." — Tina S.

Get it from Z Supply for $99 (available in sizes XS–L).

12. Or a trendy Levi's faux-leather biker jacket when you're taking inventory and suddenly realize this absolute essential is somehow missing from your closet. Phew, crisis averted!

a reviewer wearing the croc-print jacket
another reviewer wearing the coat with a black dress
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising reviews: "This is a fantastic jacket. So cute and fits perfectly true to size. I love, love, love it. It’s comfy and soft and just awesome." —SFC

"SUUUUPER CUTE. I have to say I am very pleasantly surprised with how much I absolutely LOVE this little jacket. I bought it solely for fashion purposes but it's actually really comfortable. Very lightweight. Feels amazing on. Looks fantastic even on us thick-curve girls. Feels durable. I am contemplating buying another one in a different color." —Alex Bogherie

Get it from Amazon for $54+ (available in sizes XS–4X and dozens of styles).

13. An oversized striped pullover you'll love for its dropped shoulders and lightweight knitted material, aka a spring outfit dream come true.

model in navy and beige striped pullover sweater
Red Dress Boutique

Red Dress Boutique is an Athens, Georgia-based small business offering affordable fashion options. 

Get it from Red Dress Boutique for $42 (available in sizes S–L and in colors beige or black).

14. Or this striped open-front cardigan because we've all been in a rush to get out the door and need a quick, cute outer layer on a chilly day — this one has your back!

model in cream sweater with black stripes
Target

Promising reviews: "Love this cardigan so much, I have it in three colors. It runs oversized but it’s comfy and great to wear with leggings." —Melis870

"This is a great cardigan for everyday use. It's just slightly oversized which is nice. Can be dressed up or down. So soft too!" —OHen

Get it from Target for $30 (available in sizes XS–4X and eight colors/styles).

15. An eye-catching patchwork cropped crochet cardigan everyone will ask about so be prepared to spill the deets (or not). This bold statement piece will save the day when it's not cold enough for a full-blown sweater but not yet warm enough for T-shirt weather.

a model wearing the buttoned-up sweater in white and multicolor
Amazon

Promising review: "The sweater is so beautiful and lightweight. Good quality material. Looks just as shown online. I am pleased. Fits perfectly and looks stylish." —HIEN T LE

Get it from Amazon for $30.99 (available in sizes S–L and in six styles). 