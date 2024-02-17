Just 27 Adorable Jackets, Sweaters, And Cardigans You’ll Wear Well Into The Spring Season

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. A V-neck popcorn sweater that's giving off-the-charts cozy vibes while looking stylish as ever. Whether you're snuggled up at home or out and about, this sweater can do both.
Promising review: "Love this sweater. I have received lots of compliments. Do not size up. Soft, pretty colors, and launders very well. I throw it in the washer and dryer, and it comes out beautiful. Can't wait to order more in different colors. Very comfortable." —Alexander
Get it from Amazon for $42.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 13 colors).
2. A classic Levi's denim jacket for endless possibilities that require very little effort on your part and somehow tie every outfit together ✨perfectly✨.
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising review: "This jean jacket is everything. Style possibilities are endless. A classic durable brand for sure. AND It will get even better over time. Umm, did I mention the hidden pockets inside? Yes, please! Gladly paid full price on this, but if you see it go on sale, DON'T THINK — JUST BUY IT!" —Princessaz
Get it from Amazon for $62.65 (available in sizes XS—4X and 10 colors).
3. A precious flower knit cardigan if you can't help but count down the minutes until spring arrives (same). This is a great transitional piece you'll wear for the next few months without a single care in the world.
Beginning Boutique is a woman-owned small business based in Brisbane, Australia, that sells an array of gorgeous apparel.
Promising reviews: "Omg this is the cutest sweater I own! It's such good quality and so comfy! Literally obsessed!!" —Bella T.
"Well worth the money it's so cute and the pink flowers oh my BUY IT what are you waiting for you won't regret it!" —Melissa D.
Get it from Beginning Boutique for $79.99 (available in sizes S–XL).
4. A button-down cropped corduroy shacket when you're not quite ready to give up the layering lifestyle but want to opt for lighter options as you eagerly wait for winter to end.
Promising review: "This is officially my new favorite jacket! I dress it up and dress it down all the time since it's so soft and comfortable. I wear it in the office almost every day, on dates, and running errands. It's so comfortable and I have gotten so many compliments on it. I will be buying more colors :)" —Ivy
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in 17 colors).
5. Or a plaid midi shacket because some of us keep a plaid number in our wardrobe regardless of the season and this one fits the bill wonderfully.
Rebdolls is a Latinx and woman-owned small biz based in New Jersey that makes gorgeous clothes for anyone who appreciates bold colors and fun prints.
Promising review: "Got a size smaller because it's oversized. Fits super cute, warm, great quality as one would expect from Rebdolls." —L.S.
Get it from Rebdolls for $89.90 (available in sizes S–5X).
6. A gradient open-front cardigan to brighten up your wardrobe a bit in preparation for spring. Oh and did I mention the roomy front pockets??
Promising review: "This is exactly what I was looking for. It’s nice and long, so it pairs perfectly with either jeans or a dress. It is medium-weight, so it keeps me warm but isn’t bulky. The quality is fantastic — nothing cheap about it." —Steph G.
Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and five colors).
7. A ~berry~ sweet strawberry sweater you'll keep in rotation for all eternity and when you look this adorable, no one will blame you.
Get it from Cider for $28 (available in sizes 12–26).
8. A boxy colorblock jacket that'll make you look so effortlessly cool, it'll become an obligatory staple you find yourself reaching for again and again... and again and again.
Get it from Free People for $198 (available in sizes XS–XL).
9. Or! A split colorblock blazer so you can instantly elevate any outfit with either a splash of vibrance or a more monochrome look. Decisions, decisions!!
Promising review: "This blazer is just perfect. It’s one of the first things I bought from Eloquii and I was sold. The fabric is so high quality and it’s very well made. I get more compliments on this than just about anything else I wear." —Momany
Get it from Eloquii for $79 (originally $149.95; available in sizes 14–28 and in two color combos).
10. A lightweight knitted pullover for those casual days when you want to keep things simple but still look put together. Mission accomplished ✅.
Promising reviews: "Love the color, fit, and it covers my butt! Great fall/spring sweater for Minnesota. Going to see what other colors are available!" —Kindle Customer
"Soft and comfortable! Fits true to size. I have had many compliments and people asking me where I bought it." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in sizes XL–5X and 32 colors/styles).
11. A ~dynamite~ quilted vegan leather jacket with snap buttons if you want the bomber jacket look with a fun twist. This will round out any ensemble while also keeping you warm when it's breezy out, so you can't go wrong.
Z Supply is a woman-owned small business creating truly the best basics on the planet.
Promising review: "Been looking for a leather-look jacket but motos, blazers, shacket styles I was finding were all so big and stiff. This jacket, however, adds a touch of edge and is super soft and comfortable. Bought a M, might have been able to wear a S, but the M ensures a sweater will fit underneath." — Tina S.
Get it from Z Supply for $99 (available in sizes XS–L).
12. Or a trendy Levi's faux-leather biker jacket when you're taking inventory and suddenly realize this absolute essential is somehow missing from your closet. Phew, crisis averted!
Promising reviews: "This is a fantastic jacket. So cute and fits perfectly true to size. I love, love, love it. It’s comfy and soft and just awesome." —SFC
"SUUUUPER CUTE. I have to say I am very pleasantly surprised with how much I absolutely LOVE this little jacket. I bought it solely for fashion purposes but it's actually really comfortable. Very lightweight. Feels amazing on. Looks fantastic even on us thick-curve girls. Feels durable. I am contemplating buying another one in a different color." —Alex Bogherie
Get it from Amazon for $54+ (available in sizes XS–4X and dozens of styles).
13. An oversized striped pullover you'll love for its dropped shoulders and lightweight knitted material, aka a spring outfit dream come true.
Red Dress Boutique is an Athens, Georgia-based small business offering affordable fashion options.
Get it from Red Dress Boutique for $42 (available in sizes S–L and in colors beige or black).
14. Or this striped open-front cardigan because we've all been in a rush to get out the door and need a quick, cute outer layer on a chilly day — this one has your back!
Promising reviews: "Love this cardigan so much, I have it in three colors. It runs oversized but it’s comfy and great to wear with leggings." —Melis870
"This is a great cardigan for everyday use. It's just slightly oversized which is nice. Can be dressed up or down. So soft too!" —OHen
Get it from Target for $30 (available in sizes XS–4X and eight colors/styles).