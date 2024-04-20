1.

"He cheated on me with the woman he spent years telling me I wouldn’t need to worry about. At first, she lived 3,000 miles from us. She was his ex, but he referred to her as his 'best friend.' They really were just friends, I think, for the first six years of our dating, but then she needed help moving out of her 'abusive boyfriend's' place, so he convinced me to move to Alaska and get a place with the three of us (which turned into five with her sister and another of her friends)."