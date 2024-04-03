12. "For me, I started having symptoms when I was in my mid-to-late 30s. The first symptoms were night sweats, and then it was radical mood swings followed by bouts of unprovoked rage. My whole perimenopause experience was miserable. I can't identify one worst symptom because I had so many, but I would say the relentless insomnia is the one that nearly broke me."

"I finally finished the menopause process at age 57 1/2. For about 18 months after my final period, I could still tell you exactly when my period would have been in those months because I still got mild cramps, low mood, and fatigue. Post-menopause, weight gain has been a constant issue. I've always carried extra weight in my butt and thighs (classic pear shape), but menopause has changed my body shape, and now I have abdominal fat that I never carried before. Also, I always had minimal body hair and never any facial hair like a mustache or whatever. I plucked my eyebrows a few times as a teen and never again because the hair never came back. Early in perimenopause, all of my body hair below my neck went away. I would get the occasional random single hair on a shin, but otherwise, no hair on my arms or legs. Post menopause, it now seems I'm growing sideburns. Hormones are wild."



—u/Glindanorth