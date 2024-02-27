2. "I gifted my boyfriend a surprise trip to see his best friend in another state. He met a woman there and told her I was just a roommate and I was moving out. Well, about a month after he got home, she called the house ('80s), and I was a deer in the headlights when I asked who she was, and she spilled the whole story. I had left my dream job to move with him to a new city and state for his job."

"We had been together for four years. I confronted him, and he said he was in love with her and I would need to move out, which I did. He was a real fashion guy. I cut the crotch out of all his suits. He was a wine snob, so I took all the good wine with me, along with the best antiques. I then took the landline phone and called Japan, where you were left on hold forever, before I walked out the door. Back then, international calls were obscenely expensive. Finally, my neighbors threw me a goodbye party, and he knew the whole neighborhood knew what he did. Being very vain, he couldn’t stand that anyone would think he was less than brilliant."

