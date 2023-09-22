12. "None of my three siblings know that my dad had an affair. I was the one that caught him and told my mom. I thought I was doing the right thing, but she resented me for it. My mom was always physically abusive with me, but it definitely escalated after that."

"For three to five nights a week for over a year, when they would start screaming at each other, I'd sneak into my little brother's room and put noise-canceling headphones on him so he wouldn't have to deal with it (the older siblings had already moved out). I was only 14 when it started. Two decades later, they are still married and have been miserable ever since. My siblings and I all talk about how they hate each other, but I still haven't told them why. It was too much for me to deal with then, and I honestly just don't care enough about it now."

—Anonymous

