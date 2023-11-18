Animals·Posted on Nov 18, 202317 Pictures Of Nature That Completely Blow My Mind About How Absolutely Terrifying, Unreal, And Totally Incredible It Can BeNothing hurts more than understanding that the prettiest stuff in nature is oftentimes the most dangerous.by Conshea BrownBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink 1. Seeing stuff like this makes me understand why some people think aliens also come from the deep sea. u/kuttdy2206 / Via reddit.com 2. Beware of the scroll. u/KegOfAppleJuice / Via reddit.com 3. This eagle is named after Harpyja, the predatory half-woman, half-bird creature in Greek mythology. That alone should tell you everything you need to fear about this cutie. Dc_colombia / Getty Images/iStockphoto 4. Like, who knew we were living on a planet with a succulent plant that has better lips than most humans. u/Upstairs-East-3020 / Via reddit.com 5. I know, I know, some of y'all have these things in your backyard like the rest of us have deer. To a midwest girl, this thing might as well be a damn dragon. u/SpicyLunaDog99 / Via reddit.com 6. The fact that this is a moth actually BLOWS my mind. It's like a bat and a tarantula had a baby, and then the baby grew a handle-bar mustache. u/Metalloid_Emon / Via reddit.com 7. Seeing an anglerfish as a kid was my first understanding that the deep sea was just a bit too hardcore for me. u/SpicyLunaDog99 / Via reddit.com 8. Never in my life did I imagine I would see a fish with a permanent disappointed mother stare. u/amonaloli12 / Via reddit.com 9. I think I found the Jurassic Park escapee. u/Mericanjoe1776 / Via reddit.com 10. This is what I imagine living in the '70s looked like. u/therra123 / Via reddit.com 11. Can you imagine living your life knowing that, at any point in time, this thing (that happens to look like a colon with fabulous gold fur and teeth) could just sneak up on you? u/the_69_thakur / Via reddit.com 12. ...That's 100% a human staring into my soul right now. u/Craztnine / Via reddit.com 13. We love a femme fatale queen. By Wildestanimal / Getty Images 14. Ah, yes, just one of who knows how many deep sea giants. u/GoldenChinchilla / Via reddit.com 15. Yeah, no one can tell me a plant shaped like a vagina with TEETH isn't the coolest thing ever. Lytton John Musselman / Via commons.wikimedia.org 16. I'm sorry, Mr. Spider, where exactly does that black hole vortex go to? BohdanB via Shutterstock 17. Well, staring into the dark hole of this thing's mouth is enough nature for me for a lifetime! Steve Russell / Toronto Star via Getty Images h/t: r/natureisfuckinglit, r/damnnatureyouscary