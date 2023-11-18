Skip To Content
17 Pictures Of Nature That Completely Blow My Mind About How Absolutely Terrifying, Unreal, And Totally Incredible It Can Be

Nothing hurts more than understanding that the prettiest stuff in nature is oftentimes the most dangerous.

Conshea Brown
by Conshea Brown

BuzzFeed Staff

1. Seeing stuff like this makes me understand why some people think aliens also come from the deep sea.

a multicolored creature with tentacles
u/kuttdy2206 / Via reddit.com

2. Beware of the scroll.

a spider in someone&#x27;s door handle
u/KegOfAppleJuice / Via reddit.com

3. This eagle is named after Harpyja, the predatory half-woman, half-bird creature in Greek mythology. That alone should tell you everything you need to fear about this cutie.

A harpy eagle showing its claws
Dc_colombia / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Like, who knew we were living on a planet with a succulent plant that has better lips than most humans.

a succulent plant with lips
u/Upstairs-East-3020 / Via reddit.com

5. I know, I know, some of y'all have these things in your backyard like the rest of us have deer. To a midwest girl, this thing might as well be a damn dragon.

an alligator
u/SpicyLunaDog99 / Via reddit.com

6. The fact that this is a moth actually BLOWS my mind. It's like a bat and a tarantula had a baby, and then the baby grew a handle-bar mustache.

a large moth
u/Metalloid_Emon / Via reddit.com

 

7. Seeing an anglerfish as a kid was my first understanding that the deep sea was just a bit too hardcore for me.

An anglerfish
u/SpicyLunaDog99 / Via reddit.com

8. Never in my life did I imagine I would see a fish with a permanent disappointed mother stare.

a fish with a disappointed face
u/amonaloli12 / Via reddit.com

9. I think I found the Jurassic Park escapee.

a person holding a large black reptile
u/Mericanjoe1776 / Via reddit.com

10. This is what I imagine living in the '70s looked like.

a multicolored creature
u/therra123 / Via reddit.com

11. Can you imagine living your life knowing that, at any point in time, this thing (that happens to look like a colon with fabulous gold fur and teeth) could just sneak up on you?

A creature with gold, glittery hair
u/the_69_thakur / Via reddit.com

 

12. ...That's 100% a human staring into my soul right now.

An alligator with human-like eyes
u/Craztnine / Via reddit.com

13. We love a femme fatale queen.

A sea creature half above and half below the water
By Wildestanimal / Getty Images

14. Ah, yes, just one of who knows how many deep sea giants.

Closeup of a sea creature
u/GoldenChinchilla / Via reddit.com

15. Yeah, no one can tell me a plant shaped like a vagina with TEETH isn't the coolest thing ever.

Closeup of a plant with teeth
Lytton John Musselman / Via commons.wikimedia.org

16. I'm sorry, Mr. Spider, where exactly does that black hole vortex go to?

a spider web with a big black hole in the center
BohdanB via Shutterstock

17. Well, staring into the dark hole of this thing's mouth is enough nature for me for a lifetime!

a creature with a bunch of circular teeth
Steve Russell / Toronto Star via Getty Images

h/t: r/natureisfuckinglit, r/damnnatureyouscary