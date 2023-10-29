8. "He would play for hours and hours. We’re talking 8–12+ hours per day. I used to be a gamer and even worked at GameStop when I was in my early 20s. He made me hate video games. I tried to play with him, but he’s such a sore loser. He would throw tantrums and constantly complain, calling the game a cheater or saying it was glitched. He would get more upset if my character did better or had a superior class setup, skills, or artifacts compared to his own."

"When it came to intimacy, I would try and initiate. He’s always gaming, so it’s the only time I can initiate. I would wear lingerie, cook a nice dinner, set the ambiance to a romantic mood — nothing. One time, I wore lingerie and came behind him, kissed him, and told him how much I wanted him. He yelled at me and told me he was busy. I tried playing therapist and communicating to him how hurtful it was to feel unwanted or not desired by him. He acknowledged and apologized. Sadly, he never truly changed. The last time I wore lingerie was in October 2020. He saw me, acknowledged me, and told me to wait, saying that he was almost done and just needed to get to a save spot. I waited for over two hours on the couch and then fell asleep. When I woke up, he was still gaming, and I went to my room and cried. Never again."



—u/hrowaway20101011