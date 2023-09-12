Tell Me Your Most Wild, Unhinged, And Outrageous Miami Vacation Stories

From what I've seen thanks to social media, it seems that visiting the Magic City is not a vacation for the weak. From intense friend breakups to complete and utter foolishness, Miami is a vacation spot that I know has some wild stories behind it.
So I wanted to ask the BuzzFeed Community, what's your wildest, most obscene Miami vacation story?
Maybe you were there for one of those infamous Miami girls trips, and someone in your group didn't quite realize how expensive a trip to the city was. And as tensions grew higher due to people not being able to explore how they wanted to, someone finally snapped, and it resulted in a huge blowout that involved hotel security and many lost friendships.
Or maybe you went on a visit with a group of friends and your significant other, and after a night out, you decided to turn in early while everyone else continued to dance the night away. But when you woke up the next morning, you found a note that said your on-again, off-again partner had made out with two people and had their head between a cocktail waitress's breasts.
Maybe you took your talents to South Beach in the early 2000s and attended MTV Spring Break. And you remember how absolutely wild it was to be surrounded by so many rowdy people, cameras, and celebrities while you spent the whole day dancing and watching incredible performances in the sun.
Or maybe you and your friends went out on your first night and ended up bonding with someone who offered to show you around the following day, only to find out they were treating you to a trip on their yacht and taking you to an exclusive restaurant opening.
Whatever your story is about the shenanigans you got into or witnessed in Miami, I would love to know. Feel free to drop your experience in the comments or if you want to share the Miami love but remain anonymous, please fill out this form. The best and most unhinged responses will be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!