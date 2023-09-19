As someone who's the baby in the family, and whose father was 57 when I was born, I totally understand what it means to be the child of someone who had children later in life. Being around older people most of my life heavily influenced how I carry myself and who I am today. However, I can only imagine what it would be like if the roles were reversed.
So I wanted to ask the members of the BuzzFeed Community who had their children later in life, what was that experience like, and what was cool or difficult about it?
Maybe it was really cool to have a teenager at a time in your life when everything "hip and new" had suddenly become far more difficult to keep up with. And now, at 70, your 20-year-old college student can keep you up to date on all of the latest technology, celebrity gossip, and trends.
Or maybe it was extremely hard on you and your spouse's bodies to care for such a rambunctious toddler in your early fifties. But it was a moment that taught you real adoration and resilience, and now your toddler is out of their "terrible twos" and you and your spouse have never felt more energetic and active.
Maybe it was something like feeling othered or uncomfortable at school events or chaperoning school functions. Kids and parents alike wouldn't stop commenting on your gray hair and how "unusual" it was that someone like you could have a child still in grade school, and you knew how the comments were negatively impacting your kid.
Whatever your experience may be, I would love to know. Feel free to share your story in the comments, or if you would like to remain anonymous, you can fill out this form. The most detailed responses will be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!