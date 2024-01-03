Just like most people, I come into every new year expecting and praying for amazing things to happen. Well, let's start here: One of my best friends in the whole world is getting married this year, and it's my first time being a bridesmaid! There are so many things I'm curious about, like, how much money will I actually spend? Can I still bring my own date? How wild will the bachelorette party really get?
So, I decided to turn to the BuzzFeed Community for some much needed experience. I want to ask all of the past and present bridesmaids to share any helpful advice you have or maybe even some dos and don'ts that come to mind for a first timer like myself.
Maybe you were a bridesmaid at your best friend's wedding. After months of waiting for the festivities to start, they finally did, and you were totally ill-prepared to drop STACKS for it. Between outfits, trips, gifts, and parties, the best advice you can give me is to start saving money now. Or I can expect to find my pockets totally and completely empty at the end of it.
Or maybe after being in your sister's wedding, you're thinking that I can expect some sort of argument or altercation. I can only imagine the amount of stress anyone involved with a wedding is under. I mean, I did watch Bridezillas. Not to mention being a part of a bridal party with people you might not know. So, between making new friends, appeasing the bride, and dealing with so much tension and stress, I can only imagine relationships could be put to the test during this time. So the best advice you can give me is to not take anything personally and to not allow it to ruin relationships.
Maybe the best advice you can give me is to not allow any of the other crap to get in the way of celebrating my best friend. While there may be moments of disagreement, schedule clashes, and spending way too much money, this moment is irreplaceable. So I can expect to cry, laugh, and just relish in the moment of celebrating my best friend.
Let me know what I can expect or any helpful advice you have when it comes to being a bridesmaid in the comments below. If you would like to remain anonymous, feel free to fill out this form. The most helpful and detailed pieces of advice will be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post, and I'll also be eternally grateful!