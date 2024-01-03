Or maybe after being in your sister's wedding, you're thinking that I can expect some sort of argument or altercation. I can only imagine the amount of stress anyone involved with a wedding is under. I mean, I did watch Bridezillas. Not to mention being a part of a bridal party with people you might not know. So, between making new friends, appeasing the bride, and dealing with so much tension and stress, I can only imagine relationships could be put to the test during this time. So the best advice you can give me is to not take anything personally and to not allow it to ruin relationships.