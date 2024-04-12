It should be no secret that the government has had its hand in some very disgraceful dealings, notably, even when it comes to its own citizens.
So, let's take a look back at some human experiment atrocities the US government has admitted to committing against its own people:
2.
Biological Weapons tested on American soil:
3.
The "Tuskegee Study of Untreated Syphilis in the Negro Male":
4.
The Manhattan Project:
5.
Stateville Penitentiary Malaria Study:
6.
Infecting Children with Hepatitis at the Willowbrook State School for Children:
Do you know any other experiments the US has conducted that blew your mind?