Keeping a secret from your parents, no matter how big or small, is something I would think most kids do at some point in their lives. Not allowing that secret to leak, though, is a whole different battle.
So, I actually wanted to ask the parents of the BuzzFeed Community to share with me the wildest secret you've ever found out about your kids.
Maybe one of your children has been living a double life. As a parent, you might be rather strict with your kid's schooling, choice of dress, and activities, but for them, they needed some sort of freedom to express themselves. So, you eventually found out that they'd been rebelling behind your back. They changed outfits after you dropped them off somewhere, joined extracurricular activities that aren't academic-based, and ran around town with people you definitely wouldn't approve of. And once their graduation came around, you were shocked to find out who your child really was.
Or maybe it's one that seems like something straight out of a TV show. Your usually lazy teenager was never one to be on time to school, stay late, or have any real desire to be on their high school campus. One random morning, your kid was up, ready, and headed to school at least an hour early. As this continued to go on for months, it eventually came to your attention that your kid had secretly started a business selling test answers, homework, and weed via their high school bathroom.
Maybe it's something as uncomfortable as eventually finding out that your child was the one who told your spouse about your infidelity. After years of cheating on your spouse, you decided to take a risk one day and have a "secret" meetup with your fling in public. For years, your ex-spouse and child kept very quiet, and you couldn't figure out why your marriage deteriorated so quickly the way it did. Until one day, as an adult, your child finally told you they were the one that ended your marriage.
Whatever your story may be, please let me know in the comments, and if you wish to remain anonymous, you can fill out this form. The most detailed and juiciest responses will be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!