4. "When I was a teen, we would host Japanese students for a few weeks in the summer. They were from a private school in Kyoto and often had never been outside the city. They would stay with us in our 100-year-old house in the middle of nowhere. The first student who stayed with us was absolutely captivated by two things: stars and cornfields. He knew what corn was, obviously. He knew how it grew and what cornstalks looked like. But he'd never seen it."

"I don't think he realized how tall it got or what it felt like to be in the middle of it. He spent one evening in the yard, flat on his back, literally touching grass (snow angel style) and looking at the stars. He'd never seen a mostly dark night sky. So we turned off all the lights in the house and showed him planets and constellations. Stars aren't exclusive to Canada. We don't even tend to get northern lights where we live. But man, that kid was blown away. Stars and cornfields."

—u/ThievingRock

