8. "Annoyingly enough, I just knew. But we only had a kid years after I was ready. So I was more than ready when we had the baby. Rationally, I knew what to expect; I wasn't expecting cloud nine. I knew I loved spending time with children, and I was fully aware of all that it would entail."

"We were financially ready; we'd been married for years, and I was certain of our relationship. We had had a pet together that needed serious care, so I knew that we were both committed to and involved in caring for a dependent. We had discussed it a lot, so we knew where we both stood in parenting and also in what we wanted and why."

—u/Farahild

