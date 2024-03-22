6. "At my ex-friend’s wedding, I showed up prepared to be the maid of honor and found out from the makeup person that there was another maid of honor. We found out she had two of us working as maids of honor secretly. We both quit."

"I lived seven hours away, was in college, and worked multiple jobs, so it was hard for me to get away and do wedding stuff. She constantly texted me and called me to tell me how horrible of a friend I was. So she ended up telling this other person (it turns out it was a distant cousin or something) that I was no longer the maid of honor and she was now on duty. Well, I was never told this, but I continued to do what I could from far away. It was really awkward; the other girl was so sad and hurt, but I just wanted to get out of there."

—u/SoggyxFingers

