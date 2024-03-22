Skip To Content
    13 Former Wedding Guests Are Sharing Their Unbelievably Messy Experiences, And You Honestly Can't Even Make This Stuff Up

    "For the reception, they set up a potato bar in the pasture, and there were millions of flies covering the food. We excused ourselves and never saw or heard from him again."

    by Conshea Brown

    It's no secret that not every wedding will live up to WeTV standards, but I'm sure very few people ever imagine they'd go to one of the most important days of someone's life, and it's an utter shit show.

    Bride in a wedding dress and tiara sitting at a table looking miserable
    Tomazl / Getty Images

    So, when Reddit user u/HilltOU55d7 posed the question, "What's the worst wedding experience you've ever had?" In r/AskReddit, I couldn't even dream up some of the things I was about to read:

    1. "I was dating this guy, and his sister sent out wedding invitations for the wedding in Hawaii. His mother offered to pay for us to attend. So, the two of us and his parents flew out. At the airport, the happy couple greeted us, and we all went to dinner. There were lots of toasts and happy memories, and quite a few of her family members attended this dinner. The day of the wedding, my then-boyfriend and I were woken up to frantic banging on our hotel room door..."

    Group of people toasting at a wedding reception table
    Thomas Barwick / Getty Images

    "It was his mom crying. Long story short, the groom-to-be let the bride know that he would not be attending the wedding. Turns out, dude never sent his family invites because he knew LONG before the wedding that he was going to bail. He just finally did it on the wedding day itself. What a wild trip that was!"

    u/fortuitous_squeegie

    2. "They ran out of food for the last two tables, who just happened to be the coworkers of the bride. We had to order pizza delivery and pay for it ourselves. The bride's family refused to pay for it. You never remember the good weddings, but you never forget the bad ones."

    u/shockingRn

    3. "My husband picked up a shift at work on our wedding night. Don’t worry, though — he didn’t actually end up working on our wedding night; he was just cheating. I found that out way later."

    Bride in a lace-up gown and groom with crossed fingers behind his back
    Peter Dazeley / Getty Images

    "It was COVID, and I discovered later (by going through his phone finally after the most sus behavior in the world) that he wasn't actually going to work like a third of the time he claimed, and actually he hadn't been faithful, ever, with anyone he was with. Yeah. He's the ex. Funny enough, recently he tried to beg me back, and I just sent it all to his current girlfriend,the main side, who actually blew up her own marriage to be with this fool. It's only been a few months, and he's already trying to backwards cheat on her. What even is that?"

    u/The-eye-in-the-wall

    4. "My uncle got so drunk at my sister’s wedding that he confessed to having an affair and completely ruined the family."

    u/Bhinzoh

    5. "My sister was the maid of honor at a wedding where the bride's father didn't like the groom. A fight broke out, and the bride's father, uncle, brother, the groom, his father, and brother were arrested. The bride spent her wedding night at my house, crying her eyes out. They divorced about two years later."

    Two men in suits behind bars
    Darrin Klimek / Getty Images

    u/Stinkeye63

    6. "At my ex-friend’s wedding, I showed up prepared to be the maid of honor and found out from the makeup person that there was another maid of honor. We found out she had two of us working as maids of honor secretly. We both quit."

    "I lived seven hours away, was in college, and worked multiple jobs, so it was hard for me to get away and do wedding stuff. She constantly texted me and called me to tell me how horrible of a friend I was. So she ended up telling this other person (it turns out it was a distant cousin or something) that I was no longer the maid of honor and she was now on duty. Well, I was never told this, but I continued to do what I could from far away. It was really awkward; the other girl was so sad and hurt, but I just wanted to get out of there."

    u/SoggyxFingers

    7. "A long time ago, I was invited to the wedding of a college friend. The invitation was very fancy, so we dressed up in suits to attend. I had a difficult time finding the place. We arrived and found out that it’s in a literal horse pasture. It smelled of manure and was an extremely hot summer day, so that made it worse."

    Close-up of a fly on a pastry
    Oxford Scientific / Getty Images

    "I was looking for the groom to offer congratulations and found him dressed in shorts and a T-shirt playing football with some buddies. The bride was nowhere to be found; they had already gotten married earlier in the day, and she was inside taking a nap. We had arrived a good 45 minutes before the time listed on the invitation. Anyway, for the reception, they set up a potato bar in the pasture, and there were millions of flies covering the food. We excused ourselves and never saw or heard from him again."

    u/patofu82

    8. "The priest called the bride by the wrong name for the entire two-hour-long ceremony. The poor bride corrected the priest each time, the first 10 times or so. The priest was the groom's uncle. The groom never corrected him. Eventually, the bride looked like she had tears in her eyes and was going to start bawling, so she stopped correcting him. The priest just kept using the wrong name through the end of the ceremony."

    u/RuggedHangnail

    9. "The wedding was to take place on the East Coast. It was huge, expensive, and had been planned for two years. The wedding party traveled from all over to participate. The bride announced her apologies at the rehearsal dinner the night before, saying that there would be no wedding. Six months later, friends are told that the couple is going to try again."

    Beach wedding setup with an arch and rows of benches facing the ocean
    Icholakov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    "To avoid any stress, they’ve decided on a courthouse wedding, and specific friends from the old wedding party were asked to visit. The day of the wedding, the bride announces she can’t get married at a courthouse. One year later, the couple announces that they have proudly gone through intensive therapy, and they are planning a destination wedding in Hawaii! They expected everyone to fly out to support them in their regenerated relationship. Family members and a subset of the original wedding party fly out. As everyone is assembling on the beach, the bride announces that there will be no wedding and encourages everyone to 'enjoy your vacation in Hawaii!' The groom ended the relationship shortly afterwards."

    u/SharonWit

    10. "It was my close friend's wedding. I flew internationally to attend and got my nails, hair, and makeup done. I bought a $500 dress. I made it through the ceremony. Immediately after, I went to the bathroom and was uncontrollably vomiting and shitting. It was everywhere. I had to ask staff for help. They ended up closing off the bathroom because vomit was all over the walls. I had to exit the party covered in my own filth."

    u/wombatouthere

    11. "I was all set to be the best man for my friend's wedding. It was going to be a small wedding at their church, with a lunch afterward. At 7:30 the morning of the wedding, the groom called me and told me the wedding was cancelled, and he said that he 'would call me and explain later.'"

    Man lying in bed holding a phone with a concerned expression
    Klebercordeiro / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    "He didn't call me the next day, or the next, or the next... After that, he just dropped off the face of the Earth, and I never saw him again. The bride 'didn't want to discuss it.' I called his dad, and he said that the groom had left town for 'boot camp.' It was a really weird situation."

    u/fredzout

    12. "I was supposed to be in the bridal party and was told that things were casual and to just show up on the day wearing something 'dressy casual' that I felt good in. I showed up, saw the wedding party in coordinated outfits with their corsages, bouquets, and the whole nine yards, and realized they hadn't had the guts to tell me they didn't want me in the bridal party after all."

    "We took our gift, checked out of the hotel we'd paid for at their specific recommendation, and drove 800km back home with our wedding present. I am not friends with any of those people anymore, and thank God."

    u/bbdoublechin

    And finally, this person shared an experience that was horrible from top to bottom:

    13. "It was my own. I was trapped in an elevator with the groom for hours the night prior. I was mistakenly sent a red Hummer with no AC on the hottest day of the year instead of the limo I rented. The wedding commissioner was two hours late and didn’t have a phone. I rented a boat to get married and cruise around on it. It was an old icebreaker with lots of character, and I planned all my decor around it."

    Bride and groom holding hands by the river with a ship in the background, bride holding a bouquet, and two glasses on the ledge
    Sviatlana Lazarenka / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    "On the day, the boat didn’t work, and we had to ask all the guests to grab whatever was on their table and re-set it up on the new boat. Which had maroon everything, and my colors were teal and coral. That boat was just coming back from a bar-party cruise, so they hosed it down. As soon as I got on it, my entire dress soaked up the water to my waist. I had to change into my friend's sundress. There was not enough food, and it was disgusting. The new boat had used all the fresh water on board on the last cruise, so they hooked up the lines to some nasty salt water and were making drinks with that until people realized it. There was no water on board, and there were no gun drinks. Again, on the hottest day of the year. Then we danced to two songs, and they shut the music off as it had to be off by 12 even though we'd started hours late after the first boat didn’t work. I was so pissed that I stormed off the boat. In the boat move, one of my bridesmaids lost her keys and ended up having to come to our hotel room at the end of the night. I didn’t get refunded a dime. There was honestly so much more, but I think I’ve blocked it all out."

    u/babygreenhorse

    Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity. 

    Have your own horrible wedding experience you'd like to share? Let me know in the comments!