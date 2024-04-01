As someone who spends plenty of time indulging in HGTV and working on my illustrious and successful career as a dream home decorator...in The Sims, I feel rightfully qualified to share all of the home design, home architecture, home-anything trends that I desperately need to see erase the dreary and oftentimes sterile trends we see today.
So let's dive into some home trends I deeply wish would make a strong comeback:
1.Conversation Pits and Sunken Living Rooms
2.Closed Floor Plans
3.Color, Color, Color
4.Wallpaper and Accent Walls
5.Foyers
6.Tuscan Kitchens
7.Arches
8.Vintage and Repurposed Furniture
9.Glass Bricks
10.Textured Ceilings
11.Marble
At the end of the day, all of this stuff is subjective, and no one can decide what you can and cannot love or put in your home except you. So do whatever you want to ensure that your home is truly your temple.
Have any home design trends you wish would make a comeback? Let me know in the comments!