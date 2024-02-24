12. "A building I used to work in was haunted. I could 'explain' the giggling girls in the basement ladies room as plumbing noises, although I can’t explain why you could clearly hear them from outside. You could almost make out what they were whispering and giggling about, and the noise stopped and went away the moment you opened the bathroom door. Once you opened the door, the noise would be gone until some other evening."

"What I never came up with an explanation for was the menacing, creepy old guy that would stand behind my car, blocking me from backing out of the parking space. He only ever appeared in the rear-view mirror. If I turned around to look at him, he would be gone. I originally assumed it was a reflection of the parking lot lights, but it didn’t matter where in the lot I parked, he would still show up. It got so bad I stopped looking in my mirror before backing up when I was leaving late at night."

—u/DeaddyRuxpin

