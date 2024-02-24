Skip To Content
    People Are Sharing Hauntingly Unexplainable Things They've Experienced, And Unsettling Doesn't Even Begin To Describe It

    "I found out hours later that he was brain dead after having a heart attack caused by a cerebral hematoma. Somehow, I had dreamed his final (conscious) moments on this earth."

    Conshea Brown
    by Conshea Brown

    BuzzFeed Staff

    I'm sure many of us have experienced something that we can't quite explain. Whether it's a ghost, a message from a higher plane, or just a deep feeling in your gut, it's something that can happen to any of us.

    woman sitting in living room
    Jgi / Getty Images/Tetra images RF

    So, when this Reddit user asked the r/askreddit community, "What's something you witnessed (scary or otherwise) that you still can't explain to this day?" I knew it was going to be full of creepy and beautiful mysteries:

    1. "I never met my father-in-law because he passed away when my wife was only 10. She says he used to play "Brown Eyed Girl" and dance in the kitchen with her when she was little. The song means a lot to her and her mom."

    father and daughter dancing in their kitchen
    Jacob Wackerhausen / Getty Images

    "When my first daughter was born, that was the song that came on the radio the first time my mother-in-law met the baby. For our second daughter, it played on the hospital speakers right after she was born. Pretty cool."

    u/Neither_Cobbler_89

    2. "I was on a train, and three other people and I all saw a man with a hat and briefcase go into the bathroom and lock the door. Another guy walked up after a few minutes and tried the door, but it was locked."

    "Approximately 10 minutes go by, and now there’s two people waiting by the bathroom door, and three of us seated near the door are kind of watching because one of the people waiting is getting visibly impatient. Another few minutes go by, and then a new person walks up, tries the door, and it’s suddenly unlocked — with nobody inside. That guy with the hat and briefcase definitely just disappeared. There are no windows in the train bathroom, no hatches. He was just gone."

    u/ImmaPsychoLogist

    3. "I had some experiences when I was a kid living at my parents' house. I was using the computer late at night in the office room, which had portraits of each family member on the wall behind me. I heard a crash, and I turned around to see my portrait had fallen."

    teenager using his laptop to do homework and listen music at night
    Fabio Camandona / Getty Images

    "It was the type that had a string on the back, so the frame was hanging on a nail stuck to the wall. The nail was still intact, so I didn't know how the portrait would have suddenly fallen. And of course, out of all of the portraits to fall in that way, it had to be mine."

    u/Npf80

    4. "I was driving home around dusk. My headlights were on, but there was still some daylight, enough to be able to see. On the shoulder of the highway, two kids were walking. There were no other cars, so I moved over a bit just to be safe. As I passed them, one of them turned her head to look at me."

    "I watched them, a bit creeped out by two kids walking along an empty highway. As I passed them, I glanced at my sideview mirror to keep an eye on them, but they were gone. A quick glance over my shoulder showed an empty highway. In a movie, I would have stopped to look, but in real life, I hit the gas and didn't look back."

    u/the_owl_syndicate

    5. "I had just rolled over to get comfy in bed after waking up for a moment, but something felt off and weird about my room. It was eerily silent, like all the sound had been muted, when I noticed a light in the corner of my room. At first, I thought it was a car light until I realized it was coming from my bathroom."

    Dimly lit bathroom with a freestanding tub and an illuminated patterned window
    Ferrantraite / Getty Images

    "It was a strange blue light; there were no windows or anything that I knew lit up that color in there, and I started to get up to investigate (back then, my bed was lofted, so I was up five feet from the floor). That was when the light source started moving. I was just peering over the edge when what looked to be an orb of brilliant blue light slowly floated into my room. I sat terrified as it floated across the floor, and then it stopped and floated towards me. It started getting cold, and I tried to say something, but it was like the words were being sucked out of me like a dentist straw. Then, next thing I know, I'm waking up to the morning sun like nothing happened. Except I was laying opposite how I normally do (head where my feet usually are), I tried to play it off as a bad dream, but it felt real, and waking up in a new orientation makes me feel like it wasn't."

    u/NocturnalNess

    6. "I was driving through Casper, Wyoming, three weeks ago. I needed to meet a friend on my way through for a minute, and we decided to meet near Menards in the south end of town. As I am driving up, I swear to everything that on the right side of the road, I witness a full tree render from the ground up out of nowhere, just like in a video game, right in front of me. It’s wintertime, so no leaves or anything like that, but I had to stop the truck and gather myself because it was so shocking. Strangest thing I have experienced in a long time."

    u/alaraja

    7. "I was visiting Provincetown, MA, and went into an art gallery that had all sorts of art from Africa. There were a lot of handmade carvings of animals, masks, etc. No one was in the store except my boyfriend, me, and the owner. He took me around the store and explained in great detail the carvings, what they meant, the tribe that made them, what ceremonies they were used in, etc. It was super interesting! We talked for like 15–20 minutes. Then suddenly my boyfriend grabbed my arm and pulled me out of the store."

    Two people viewing abstract art in a gallery
    Annastills / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    "When we got outside, I told him how rude he was to do that. The man was being so kind in explaining everything to me. He told me the man and I never spoke a word for the entire time we moved from item to item. I asked him what he was talking about — the owner and I had a super detailed conversation! He explained every item in detail that I had examined. My boyfriend said that I went from item to item, picked it up, and handled it, and neither of us (the owner and I) said one word to each other. He got so freaked out that he pulled me out. To this day, I am not exactly sure what took place. I did seriously talk to the owner quite extensively and still recall some of the things he shared. Very strange. I think telepathy is real."

    u/Pink22funky

    8. "When I was very young, our dog suffered a seizure and passed away. He had his local city ID tags on his collar that would jingle as he walked around the house. I'd hear it at night all the time before he died. After he passed, I would distinctly hear his tags jingle occasionally around the house at night. A few months later, when we got a new dog, the sounds ceased."

    u/agentmantis

    9. "I was in my 20s, and my then-boyfriend and I were at his parents' house, just the two of us and the family dog. He was opening mail in the dining room, and I was rinsing a glass in the kitchen, within sight of him, about 15 feet away. We were talking when suddenly we heard LOUD footsteps overhead, 'STOMP STOMP STOMP STOMP STOMP!'"

    Woman washing cup in kitchen sink
    Aleksandargeorgiev / Getty Images

    "He froze, and I looked at him like, WTF? But the look on his face was not confusion or panic; oh no. It was, 'Oh shit, now I have to tell her the house is haunted.' So that's when he let me in on the family secret. Some entity (it had a strong masculine energy to me) 'lived' in their attic. My boyfriend's mom had tried nailing the crawl space door shut, placing typewriters in front of it, etc., and it always got reopened. The dog would refuse to go upstairs unless carried directly into one of the bedrooms."

    u/Camille_Toh

    10. "My brother told me this story about my four-year-old niece. One morning, my niece is talking about a nice old man who came to her window the night before. My niece wasn't afraid and said the old man had a friendly smile. My brother and sister-in-law chalked it up to a dream since the bedrooms were on the second floor. Later that day, they found out that our grandfather had passed away. A few days later, they were looking through a photo album, and my niece pointed to my grandfather and said, 'That's the nice man.'"

    u/Nuicakes

    11. "I work at a nursing home, and the last week of December there was a lady who was relatively healthy. Myself and a few of her family members were in her room, chatting. She got to talking about how she's known since she was a little girl that she was going to die before turning 94. Her family members mentioned how she'd brought this up many times before. She was 93, and her birthday was January 4th. Sure as shit, on January 3rd, she passed away while I was working."

    Elder person resting in a hospital bed by a window with a portrait on the wall
    Martin Leigh / Getty Images

    u/Amazing-Gazelle3685

    12. "A building I used to work in was haunted. I could 'explain' the giggling girls in the basement ladies room as plumbing noises, although I can’t explain why you could clearly hear them from outside. You could almost make out what they were whispering and giggling about, and the noise stopped and went away the moment you opened the bathroom door. Once you opened the door, the noise would be gone until some other evening."

    "What I never came up with an explanation for was the menacing, creepy old guy that would stand behind my car, blocking me from backing out of the parking space. He only ever appeared in the rear-view mirror. If I turned around to look at him, he would be gone. I originally assumed it was a reflection of the parking lot lights, but it didn’t matter where in the lot I parked, he would still show up. It got so bad I stopped looking in my mirror before backing up when I was leaving late at night."

    u/DeaddyRuxpin

    13. "My mom passed away from Alzheimer's almost a year ago; grief has been intense and really sleep-elusive. Last month, I was up and dressed ridiculously early. I decided to read a book on my couch and fell asleep. I had a dream set in my apartment, so it seemed very real."

    Two women embracing, one older with gray hair and a younger woman, in a comforting hug
    Shapecharge / Getty Images

    "In my dream, I was by the counter in the kitchen and felt myself collapsing from grief. Suddenly, two arms grabbed me around the waist to prevent me from falling. I recognized them as my mother’s arms. I looked back at her and began to cry 'happy' tears. I woke up on the couch, crying, and I continued to cry after waking because I FELT her, but she wasn’t really there."

    u/Salty-Environment864

    14. "My parents told me this story about me as a child that scared them. Apparently, I woke up very early one morning from a nightmare, crying and screaming. When they came to comfort me and ask me what was wrong, I kept telling them about a plane crash and that 'everyone is burning and falling.'"

    "They put me back to sleep and went back to bed themselves, but when they did get up and put the news on, 9/11 had happened and was all over the TV. They just looked at each other and freaked out because it was exactly what I had dreamed the night before. I, of course, don’t remember anything. I was 4 years old when 9/11 happened, and I’ve never had anything like it happen to me since."

    u/Glum_Umpire_6992

    15. "My little brother was a douchebag, and he’d frequently take my car without my permission or put gas into it while denying up and down that he did so. The kicker is that he was almost always smoking or drinking, so he could have really put me at risk. Dumbass would put the parking brake on when he parked, despite the area I park being almost entirely flat, so I always knew when he took it. No one else did this."

    Man in vehicle, looking ahead with hand on chin
    Maskot / Getty Images/Maskot

    "About five years ago, I woke up from a vivid dream of being in agony in my bed. I could feel my consciousness dying bit by bit, a pressure in my head building as it all slipped away. It dragged on for many hours, and when I awoke, I knew something was terribly wrong. I found out hours later that he was brain dead after having a heart attack caused by a cerebral hematoma. Somehow, I had dreamed his final (conscious) moments on this earth. When his shell was allowed to die several days later, I went to my car to go out. I had taken my car out the day before, but when I got in the car, the parking brake was on. I saw a vision of him pointing at me and laughing in that obnoxious way the boy from the Simpsons does… Nelson maybe? ('Haaaah haaaaaaaah!') before disappearing. There is no chance I put the parking brake on, and no one else in my family does this. It may not be scary, but it sure as shit isn’t something I can explain."

    u/LurkethInTheMurketh

    16. "When I was little, I was playing by the dumpster at my apartment complex, and a dog ran up, and I swore with all that was within me that this dog said 'hi (my name),' so I took this stray dog home immediately, exclaiming that I was Doctor Dolittle. The very next morning, our complex was full of cops because a little girl had been abducted the night before from the playground dumpster area and was missing. They found, I think, her bike and shoes in that same dumpster I was at."

    u/pretendthisisironic

    And finally, here's one for anyone who doesn't mind not sleeping tonight:

    17. "When I was a young teenager, my family moved into a house. It started with hearing footsteps in the attic, which wasn't tall enough for anyone to walk around in. We attributed it to rats, but it made my grandmother uncomfortable enough that she stopped visiting. We started seeing things: a woman peeking around corners, a little boy running around, and the shadow of a man at the end of the hallway."

    ghost crawling under a bed
    Cavan Images / Getty Images/Cavan Images RF

    "My dad's bedroom was across the hall from my brothers' room, and I often slept in the room with my brothers. Me and two of my brothers were watching a movie one night when I saw a man crawling on his hands and knees into the room. I thought it was my dad, who often did things like this to scare us. I gave the signal that I saw him and went back to watching the movie, expecting him to grab my little brother's foot (he was sleeping next to me). Then, my dad opened his bedroom door, flooding the hallway with light. There was no one there. I've never been so terrified."

    u/horton_hears_a_homie

     Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity. 

