From what I can understand, the joys of being a teacher have really taken a turn in recent years, and this new generation of children and parents has not aided in making it any easier for them.
So, I want to hear from the educators in the BuzzFeed Community, tell me about a moment when you had to parent one of your students.
Maybe you're a 10th-grade teacher, and you had to contact a disruptive student's parent more than three times before you ever got a response. When you told them their child was disrupting class, swearing, and being totally inappropriate, you asked the parent to take on some discipline responsibility at home, like taking away technology when they misbehave. Only to be told that it was your job to ensure their child understands right from wrong in a classroom setting, and once they walk into school, they're "your kids" now.
Or maybe you're a 7th-grade teacher, and you've noticed that a lot of your kids have been left stranded after school, don't have enough school supplies, or maybe just need someone to talk to. Bittersweetly, you're glad your students trust you in this way, but with kids and a family at home, you can't continue to spend your own limited income and limited time with kids that aren't yours.
Maybe you're a principal at an elementary school, and you began to notice that multiple students have been having problems keeping up with their grade levels. While teachers are spending an exorbitant amount of time helping the kids who probably needed to repeat a grade play catch up, the rest of the class is suffering. As you call each of these students parents into the office, you're met with quick and persistent denial that anything could be "wrong" with their child and that they'll "grow out of it." Inevitably, this leaves your staff 100% responsible for figuring out how to help someone else's child through a possible learning disorder.
Whatever those experiences may be, I would love to know. Feel free to tell your story in the comments or if you'd like to remain anonymous, you can fill out this form. The most detailed responses will be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!