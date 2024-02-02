Maybe you're a principal at an elementary school, and you began to notice that multiple students have been having problems keeping up with their grade levels. While teachers are spending an exorbitant amount of time helping the kids who probably needed to repeat a grade play catch up, the rest of the class is suffering. As you call each of these students parents into the office, you're met with quick and persistent denial that anything could be "wrong" with their child and that they'll "grow out of it." Inevitably, this leaves your staff 100% responsible for figuring out how to help someone else's child through a possible learning disorder.