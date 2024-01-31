Choosing a college major is so different for everyone. Some kids have known their whole lives what they want to be when they grow up, and some kids have not even the slightest clue. Both are, of course, okay, but forcing any 18-year-old to figure out the rest of their lives fresh out of high school has always been a bit unreasonable.
So, I wanted to ask the people of the BuzzFeed Community: if you regret your college major, what did you major in, and what instance or moment made you realize you had made a mistake?
Maybe it was something just as simple as this: you were an engineering major, and you went into the courses so passionate and excited. As time went on, during a difficult lab, you found yourself comforted by the fact that other people also seemed to be confused, but the difference was that they were having a good time trying to figure it out. For you, it was like all of the fun had been sucked right out of the idea of that major or career you loved, and you realized this major wasn't for you. You didn't want a degree in something that you could come to dislike this quickly.
Or maybe you graduated with a teaching degree, and you couldn't have been more ecstatic. But, after COVID set so many kids (and parents) back in tons of different mental and social ways, it was too much for you to handle. Before this, teaching felt like it could put you on top of the world, and now you're realizing that between the money problems, disrespectful children AND parents, and a life-long fight against the government to actuallyteach kids, your minor in business may have been a much more reliable (and peaceful) route to go.
Maybe you're one of the people who unfortunately felt pressured to major in something like law or pre-med because your parents demanded that you follow in their footsteps. As someone who wants to work in the fine arts, you knew you were making a mistake the moment you completed your application and pressed submit. But your parents were never going to support your desire to perform, and majoring in what they wanted was how you were going to be able to afford school and the "must-have" college degree.
No matter what major you regret or how you came to realize you made a mistake, I would love to know your story. Feel free to share your experience in the comments, or if you'd like to remain anonymous, you can fill out this form. The most detailed responses will be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!