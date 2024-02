Maybe it was something just as simple as this: you were an engineering major, and you went into the courses so passionate and excited. As time went on, during a difficult lab, you found yourself comforted by the fact that other people also seemed to be confused, but the difference was that they were having a good time trying to figure it out. For you, it was like all of the fun had been sucked right out of the idea of that major or career you loved, and you realized this major wasn't for you. You didn't want a degree in something that you could come to dislike this quickly.