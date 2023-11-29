16. "She was a lot more experienced than me and really knew what she wanted; we dated for about six months. She told me what she wanted me to do to her, helped me explore myself a bit, and was quite dominant, I guess — sometimes I even felt like her prey. It was great! She was also a critical shithead, though."

"After that, I had a few partners where it felt much more boring — lack of feedback, less varied, etc. I wasn't used to taking the lead, really. And some were great as well, but never one that was like her in terms of assertiveness and being 'the boss.' I figured it out eventually and am married now, but I still miss that feeling of someone telling me exactly what they want right now and that sort of feeling of being there for her pleasure. Luckily, it doesn't matter that much since the wife is the most incredible person, and she is not a critical shithead."

—u/Apes_Ma

