    People Are Confessing The Cringeworthy Interaction With Their Childhood Crush That They'll Never Live Down

    "I accidentally went live on Instagram once when I was on the toilet and didn't realize. I then found my phone on live, and my high school crush of three years was on it."

    Conshea Brown
    by Conshea Brown

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Waayyy back I asked people, "What's the most embarrassing thing that happened to you in front of your crush when you were a kid?" And the stories were full of experiences that made elementary school, middle school, and high school me feel totally seen. You can read the original post here. Thankfully, people told even more embarrassing stories for us to all find solace in.

    Maya Rudolph holding a glass of wine with her hand to her heart
    Netflix

    So, what's a better time than now to go back and relive the moments we thought we would never live down? Here's what everyone had to say:

    1. "On the first day of 8th grade, we had a common area where we all ate snacks, and I was sitting on a bench with one of my friends. There were maybe 90 kids in my grade, so it was pretty packed. My crush of three years was fake fighting with his friend when he fell back and almost onto my lap."

    A woman with a &quot;yikes&quot; look on her face
    CBC / Via giphy.com

    "I panicked, and my reflexes took over, and I put my hands out to push him up before he fell. Instead, I grabbed his butt, like fully grasped, and pushed forward. I was in such shock that I just got up and ran to the bathroom. All of my friends followed me, and I told them what happened. When I walked out, we awkwardly kept making eye contact. I wanted to drop out right then and there."

    —Anonymous

    2. "I remember saying a bad word in the second grade, not knowing it was a curse word. My crush told me not to say it because it was BAD (duh) and I thought that it was funny, so I repeated it back to them three times. After that, he thought I was a gross delinquent and never talked to me again."

    btsgorl7

    3. "When I was in elementary school, I had a HUGE crush on this guy. One day during lunch, I went out of my way (with my lunch tray in hand) just to walk past him and wave. When I was walking by, I was looking at him, not the floor, and there happened to be a humongous puddle of water."

    A man covering his mouth in surprise
    Channel 4 / Via giphy.com

    "The next thing I knew, my flip-flops flew out from underneath my feet, and I fell on my back; it knocked the breath out of me. Food went everywhere. My best friend screamed my name and rushed to help me. I was so embarrassed and hurt."

    —Anonymous

    4. "I nearly killed my crush in fifth grade. I was up to bat during outdoor gym class. I used to play softball, so I wasn’t useless, but the boys still crowded the plate, trying to 'coach.' I hit the ball and tossed the bat behind me, and as I was running to first base, everyone was running in, yelling, 'You KILLED Corey!' Sigh."

    drigs

    5. "I developed a crush on my best friend in high school. I tried dating other guys, thinking I would be able to move on. One day, he came over to hang out while I was with my boyfriend at the time."

    A woman with her mouth open in shock
    Channel 4 / Via giphy.com

    "My mom decides to say in front of the boyfriend and crush that I'm in love with the crush. My boyfriend started crying, and my crush said, 'seriously?' 20+ years later, the crush and I talk every day. I still get nervous around him. He's single, but I'm involved, so it's complicated."

    carebear27203

    6. "In the eighth grade, I had a mad crush on this beautiful girl. My cousin was good friends with her. My cousin invited her back to her house. I lived down the street from my cousin, and we had it planned. I would stop over and talk to this girl, and then ask her out."

    "The girl took the bus home with me and my cousin. After we all departed the bus, I was walking ahead of the girl, and my cousin and I kept looking back at the girl. BAM! I walked right into a stop sign and fell to the ground. Everyone who departed the bus, including this girl, all started laughing at me. The girl was laughing so hard that she almost fell to the ground. At that time, my plan to ask her out and my crush were over!"

    —Anonymous

    7. "We were sitting next to each other in the computer lab with a few other students from our 6th-grade class, watching one of them play the Oregon Trail. That classmate started putting in hilariously obscene names for their characters, and I felt the uncontrollable urge to laugh at those. ...Except that when I opened my mouth to laugh, I instead involuntarily and inexplicably hocked a major loogie right on my crush's arm."

    A man with a grossed out look on his face
    Netflix / Via giphy.com

    "What made it even more embarrassing was that he made a big deal of wiping his arm off on the girl sitting on his other side, and she protested that I was the one who'd spat on him, not her."

    —Anonymous

    8. "My fifth-grade history teacher noticed I was doodling in my notebook. She proceeded to take my notebook and show the entire class my crush's name written inside of a heart. I could’ve died. I quickly learned that his girlfriend (if it even counts as a relationship at that age, lol) was sitting two desks over."

    angelaback

    9. "When I was in the fifth grade, I had a crush on a guy, and another girl also liked him. I made him a card for Valentine's Day and had my friend give it to him from me (this was during lunch, mind you). When I went to the trash to throw my tray out, the card I made for him was in the trash. I was actually so upset that I couldn't face him. A lot of people knew I liked him too."

    A woman with a shocked look on her face
    CBS / Via giphy.com

    hollygreengrass7

    10. "I accidentally went live on Instagram once when I was on the toilet and didn't realize. I then found my phone on live, and my high school crush of three years was on it."

    —Anonymous 

    11. "Oof, repressed memory syndrome hit hard here. I had a massive crush on this boy in grade school. I got an AIM account just to talk to him after far too many failed prank calls to his house and genuinely annoying his poor, hard-working single mother. Anyway, I finally got the courage to tell him I liked him, which he followed with 'sry.' It devastated me."

    Maury Povich with his hands covering the sides of his face
    Syndication / Via giphy.com

    "But THEN, fast forward a few months: I had joined a club volleyball league, and his sister, who's a year older, ended up being on my team. Sweet girl, we actually genuinely became friends. But then she invited me for a sleepover at her house. His mom knew I had been the (not so secret) prank caller pretty immediately. Long story short, I peed my sleeping bag because I was too scared to run into him or his mom in the shared bathroom in the middle of the night. Yeah, cut ties with that family pretty quick."

    locheerchick2

    12. "I was basically a Disney princess growing up and sang all my feelings, including during one recess in the second grade about how I have a crush on this guy, and yes, I said his name. I just wish I handled it more confidently."

    triplesss

    13. "My embarrassing crush story would be from fifth grade. I had a crush on this boy named Jason. That year, my mom introduced me to training bras, so I could get used to wearing one. Not being used to it, I felt super uncomfortable and decided to go and take it off. I walked to the bathroom down the hallway, took it off, and wrapped it up in my jacket, then went back to my class."

    A woman with her hand to her forehead
    Fox / Via giphy.com

    "Success. Except, not really, because I managed to drop the bra in the hallway and didn't know. A few minutes after returning to my seat, here comes Jason waltzing into class, holding my bra between his thumb and finger. All the boys start cracking jokes, and the teacher holds the bra up in front of the class and asks who it belongs to. I obviously did not raise my hand; I wanted to disappear. I ended up going to her desk at the end of class and telling her it belonged to my friend. I never talked to Jason again lol."

    sarahschindler89

    14. "In third grade, my friend told my crush that I liked him. He screamed 'EW!' and threw himself down the curly slide. I still haven't recovered from the sick burn, and it's been 20 years."

    d418244216

    And finally, here's a story that feels like it's straight out of an early 2000s teen TV show:

    15. "I had a huge crush on this boy and was super excited when he came over to my friend’s house for a small pool party. The group of us decided to try catching a football thrown at us while we jumped off the diving board. I was feeling pretty confident in my ability and wanted to show off my skills."

    Heidi Klum with her hands to the side of her face and stressed
    NBC / Via giphy.com

    "Unfortunately, when I jumped and had my arms up to catch the ball, I didn’t think about my swimsuit halter top. I landed in the water, and my top flipped up completely. When I got back to the surface, my crush popped out of the water too, spurting out water and laughing so hard. We never talked about it, but a few years later, he mentioned the incident when signing my yearbook during senior year."

    —Anonymous

    Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.

    Want to share even more embarrassing childhood crush stories? Let me know in the comments!