People Are Confessing The Cringeworthy Interaction With Their Childhood Crush That They'll Never Live Down

6. "In the eighth grade, I had a mad crush on this beautiful girl. My cousin was good friends with her. My cousin invited her back to her house. I lived down the street from my cousin, and we had it planned. I would stop over and talk to this girl, and then ask her out."

"The girl took the bus home with me and my cousin. After we all departed the bus, I was walking ahead of the girl, and my cousin and I kept looking back at the girl. BAM! I walked right into a stop sign and fell to the ground. Everyone who departed the bus, including this girl, all started laughing at me. The girl was laughing so hard that she almost fell to the ground. At that time, my plan to ask her out and my crush were over!"

—Anonymous

